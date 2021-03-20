NCAA Wrestling: Iowa Hawkeyes clinch national team title for the first time since 2010

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The drought is over.

For the first time in 11 years, and for the 24th time in program history, the Iowa wrestling program won the team title at the NCAA Championships.

The Hawkeyes mathematically clinched first place outright during Saturday morning's medal round here at the Enterprise Center. Iowa totaled 125 points heading into Saturday night's finals, 27.5 ahead of second-place Penn State (97.5). Oklahoma State sat third with 95.5, followed by Arizona State (74) and Michigan (69).

This team championship was a total team effort from the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's title run was fueled by seven All-Americans. Three reached Saturday night's finals: Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), and Michael Kemerer (174). The other four polished off the team title — the fourth under head coach Tom Brands — well beforehand to relieve them of any pressure ahead of their championship bouts.

Ultimately, all 10 Iowa wrestlers who qualified for this week's national tournament contributed team points in some form or fashion. Even the three who failed to make the podium — Max Murin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Nelson Brands (184) — combined for seven team points on a combined 5-6 record.

The others shouldered the load. Ahead of Saturday night's finals, Iowa's 10 qualifiers combined for a 37-12 overall record this week with 21 bonus-point wins, good for 27 bonus points (which would be 18th overall in the team race on its own).

Behind Lee, Eierman and Kemerer — who combined to go 12-0 with 10 bonus-point wins — Austin DeSanto (133) and Tony Cassioppi (285) both finished third. Jacob Warner (197) took fourth and Kaleb Young (157) finished seventh. No other team had as many All-Americans.

Penn State and Oklahoma State, who both finished with six All-Americans, were the only two teams capable of running down Iowa on Saturday. But the path to a colossal upset required the Hawkeyes to fall flat on their faces and for the Nittany Lions and Cowboys to both bat 1.000 to make it happen.

Iowa ensured that neither team had a chance. The Hawkeyes went 3-0 in Saturday's first session to push its team total to 122 points. DeSanto scored a technical fall and Cassioppi added a major decision. Both went on to win again to finish third. Young added a 3-2 win over Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets to finish seventh at 157.

The collective effort proved too much for every other team to overcome, and the result will be a celebration on Saturday night that's been 11 years in the making.

Iowa last won an NCAA team title in 2010. The years that followed have been long and frustrating. The Hawkeyes watched Penn State ascend to power under Cael Sanderson. The Nittany Lions won eight national team titles in nine years from 2011-19. The 11 years without a team title is Iowa’s longest championship drought since the program won its first in 1975.

An opportunity opened for Iowa in 2015, but a young, talented Ohio State squad snatched it from the Hawkeyes' grasp. The championship window opened again last season, and Iowa looked the part, with a 13-0 dual record and a 25.5-point margin-of-victory at the Big Ten Championships, but COVID-19 cancelled the NCAA Championships.

Then came this season, a three-month sprint that was again interrupted by the novel coronavirus. Head coach Tom Brands tested positive, leading the program to pause in February. The team didn't compete for 27 days. It didn't matter. The Hawkeyes went to Penn State and won the Big Ten Championships again — this time by 35.5 points.

That served as the appetizer for this weekend, where the Hawkeyes seized the lead on Thursday and never gave it back. A strong performance on that first day gave Iowa the opportunity to run down a title on Friday.

The Hawkeyes took advantage, and on Saturday, they finished the job. They are champions of Division I wrestling, finally and again.

