Iowa's Spencer Lee wins second consecutive Hodge Trophy, shares honor with Minnesota's Gable Steveson

Spencer Lee, the Iowa wrestling program's star 125-pounder, was named the winner of the Hodge Trophy for the second-straight year on Monday, but unlike last year, Lee is sharing the honor with another one of the nation's top wrestlers.

Lee and Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson were named co-winners of the 2021 Hodge Trophy. The honor is awarded annually by Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine to college wrestling’s most dominant competitor, and this is just the second time in the award's 27-year history that two wrestlers have shared the award.

“We have had fairly tight races before but nothing like this year,” Mike Chapman, the award's brainchild, said in a release. “It’s an amazing year in so many respects. When you look at what COVID did, cutting the season at least in half and causing such chaos, it was a very difficult season for everyone.”

Back in 2001, Iowa State's Cael Sanderson and Simpson's Nick Ackerman shared the honor. This time, it's Lee and Steveson. Lee won his third consecutive NCAA title at 125 pounds earlier this month while Steveson won his first at 285 pounds.

“I’m absolutely proud to be sharing this award with Gable,” Lee said. “I think he’s the best wrestler in the world. I think he’s going to be Olympic champion and then go on to be successful in whatever he chooses to do.”

The Hodge Trophy Voting Committee, comprised of past Hodge winners, retired college coaches, national media members, and a fan vote, decided on Lee and Steveson as co-winners. Lee won the online fan vote by a wide margin, 25,712 to Steveson’s 5,202 votes. Iowa State's David Carr finished third, with a pair of first-place votes.

"This is a very important honor for our program, and Spencer has embodied what it stands for since day one," Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands said. "His two Hodge Trophies reflect who he is."

But this is also Lee's second time winning the Hodge Trophy, college wrestling's Heisman equivalent (he won it last year, too), and that puts him in a new stratosphere of college wrestling all-timers.

The Pennsylvania native is only the third Hawkeye wrestler to win the award, but the first to win it multiple times (Brent Metcalf won in 2008, Mark Ironside won in 1998). Lee is just the fifth wrestler ever to win the award more than once. The others:

Penn State's Zain Retherford, who won it in both 2017 and 2018;

Penn State's David Taylor, who won it in both 2012 and 2014;

Missouri's Ben Askren, who won it in both 2006 and 2007;

and Iowa State's Cael Sanderson, who won it three times, in 2000, 2001, and 2002.

The 22-year old went 12-0 this season and won his third NCAA title. He won his five matches at the NCAA Championships by a combined 59-8, all while competing with torn anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees. Lee led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA team title, too, the 24th in program history but their first since 2010.

“Spencer earned his two Hodge Trophies with pure domination, character and guts," Brands said. "And he’s a student of history. He knows who Dan Hodge is and it really means something for him to win it again. He’s our first two-time winner at Iowa."

Steveson, meanwhile, went 17-0 with four pins, seven tech falls, and three major decisions en route to his first NCAA title at one of the nation's deepest weight classes. He gave up just one takedown all season.

"It was a bit of a surprise when I got the news because Spencer Lee is such a great wrestler," Steveson said in a release. "But winning the Hodge Trophy is something I thought about all year. Winning the NCAA was first but then I wanted to win the Hodge, too. It was a childhood dream and now it’s crazy to see that it’s happened."

Lee plans to return next season and attempt to become just the fifth wrestler in NCAA history to win five individual national titles. He will take a 35-match winning streak into the 2021-22 season, a stretch that began at the 2019 NCAA Championships. He's outscored his opponents by a combined 430-40 during that streak.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.