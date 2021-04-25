IOWA WRESTLING

Two-time Arizona state champ Sebastian Robles commits to Iowa wrestling program

The Iowa wrestling program dipped back into Arizona's historic Sunnyside wrestling program for its latest 2021 recruit.

Sebastian Robles, a senior from the Tucson-based wrestling power, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Robles becomes the fifth member of Iowa's 2021 recruiting class, and projects at 157/165 pounds.

"Very excited and humbled to announce that starting in the fall I will be pursuing my athletic and academic goals at the UNIVERSITY OF IOWA!!" Robles wrote in a tweet, announcing his decision.

"Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all of their support!!"

Robles is coming from the same Sunnyside program that produced Jesse Ybarra, a current Iowa freshman, and Roman Bravo-Young, a 2021 NCAA champion at Penn State. The school has won four-straight Arizona state team titles, and 34 overall.

Robles keyed the Blue Devils' run this past season, winning at 160 pounds. He is a two-time Arizona state champion, and has gone 56-4 overall over the last two seasons — 12-0 this year, and 44-4 last season en route to a title at 145 pounds.

Robles joins four others as part of Iowa's 2021 recruiting class: Drake Ayala, a three-time state champ and national No. 1 from Fort Dodge; Wyatt Henson, a Pennsylvania state champ; Caleb Rathjen, a two-time state title and nationally-ranked middleweight from Ankeny; and Cam Lucero, a three-time Colorado state champ.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

