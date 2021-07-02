Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee makes NIL debut with The Players Trunk, Cameo deals

If you need some Spencer Lee swag in your life, the decorated Iowa wrestler has you covered.

Lee officially made his much-anticipated name, image and likeness debut Friday, announcing a partnership with the popular apparel website The Players Trunk. Lee is also now on Cameo, a popular video-sharing app that allows for personalized messages from the Hawkeyes star.

The initial apparel release includes options for a black hoodie ($59.99) and t-shirt ($29.99), both of which feature Lee's name in big yellow letters with a cartooned image of him wrestling.

Lee's announcement comes on the second day of the NIL era, which began at midnight Thursday and saw plenty of early traction. Several other prominent athletes announced deals with The Players Trunk, including Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross and Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen. Lee also joins in-state athletes like Jordan Bohannon, Breece Hall, Brock Purdy and Tyrone Tracy who’ve hit the ground running with NIL ventures.

Behind passionate supporters and a strong social media following, Lee is expected to be one of Iowa's most profitable athletes in the NIL era. The three-time NCAA champion has the seventh-most Instagram followers of all Big Ten athletes at 112,000. Lee adds another 37,000-plus on Twitter.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.