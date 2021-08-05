Thomas Gilman becomes latest Hawkeye wrestler to win Olympic medal

Thomas Gilman's relentless style paved the way to his wrestling stardom.

The Council Bluffs native developed a reputation as a takedown machine, an approach paved the way to four Nebraska state titles at Omaha Skutt Catholic, three All-American finishes as an Iowa Hawkeye, and a freestyle world silver medal in 2017 for Team USA.

On Thursday morning, those same tireless wrestling tactics helped Gilman secure the biggest piece of hardware of his wrestling career. He won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, posting a 2-1 record at 57 kilograms (125 pounds).

After Gilman dropped his Olympic opener in heart-breaking fashion, a last-second 5-4 defeat to Russia's Zavur Uguev, he rallied to win twice to finish on the podium — an 11-1 win over Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in the repechage, and a 9-1 win over Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi in the bronze-medal match.

More:2020 Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling updates, analysis, results and U.S. matchups on Day Five

Both matches were masterclass examples of Gilman's long-established wrestling style. Against Abdullaev, he turned a 1-1 tie into a 9-1 advantage when he converted a double-leg takedown that fed into a leg lace, turning a 1-1 tie into a 9-1 advantage. He added another takedown for the technical fall in just 2 minutes, 7 seconds.

Against Atrinagharchi, Gilman compiled four more takedowns, two in the first period for a 5-0 lead, then two more in the second to ice a bronze-medal effort. Between both matches, he scored six takedowns and allowed none.

Gilman's only loss came to Uguev in the first round. He employed the same style in that match, too, and it led to a late 4-3 lead. Gilman nearly pulled the upset — Uguev won world titles in both 2018 and 2019 — but Uguev scored a takedown with five seconds left to snatch the victory, 5-4.

More:Former Indian Hills sprinter Kenny Bednarek wins silver in 200 meters at Tokyo Olympics

Uguev won twice more to reach the finals. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Abdullaev, 6-6 on criteria, thanks to another last-second score. In the semifinals, he was much more dominant in an 8-3 win over Atrinagharchi. He ultimately prevailed in the gold-medal match, 7-4 over India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

But his berth in the finals is what revived Gilman's medal hopes.

At the Olympic Games and world wrestling championships, there aren't traditional consolation or wrestleback matches. Once the two finalists are decided, the wrestlers they beat along the way are the only ones eligible to compete for bronze — in what's called the repechage.

That's where Gilman landed as a result of Uguev reaching the finals, and he took advantage in spectacular fashion. He is now the 10th former Hawkeye wrestler to win an Olympic medal, and the first since both Terry Brands and Lincoln McIlravy won bronze in 2000.

More:Iowa has sent at least one wrestler to every Summer Olympics since 1920. Thomas Gilman is the latest.

Thomas Gilman's relentless wrestling style has brought him all kinds of success over the course of his 27 years — state titles, All-American honors, world team berths and international hardware. On Thursday, he became an Olympic medalist, a line on an already-decorated résumé that will stand up and stick out forever.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.