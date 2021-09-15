The Big Ten Conference released the '21-22 wrestling schedule. Here are Iowa's key dates.

Whip out your calendars, wrestling fans. The top-ranked Hawkeyes, officially, have some fun matchups coming this winter.

The Big Ten wrestling schedule was released Wednesday morning. All 14 Big Ten programs begin the conference portion of their schedules between Jan. 7-17. All teams are scheduled to wrestle eight total league duals — four at home and four on the road.

The conference season will end with the Big Ten Championships, set for March 5-6 at Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena. The NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Hawkeyes' Big Ten schedule features eight top-25 teams, including four in the top 15 and three in the top 10. That's according to InterMat's preseason dual team rankings.

The home dates:

No. 15 Minnesota on Jan. 7

No. 22 Purdue on Jan. 9

No. 4 Penn State on Jan. 28

No. 17 Wisconsin on Feb. 5

The road dates:

No. 18 Northwestern on Jan. 14

No. 21 Illinois on Jan. 16

No. 7 Ohio State on Jan. 21

No. 9 Nebraska on Feb. 20 in the conference's final regular-season dual of the year

Iowa is not wrestling No. 5 Michigan, who will see both Ohio State and Penn State in January, or No. 14 Rutgers, who will wrestle the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Wolverines this season.

All dates are subject to change, according to the Big Ten. Start times for all duals weren't announced, either.

Iowa's nonconference dates will be announced later. The Hawkeyes are expected to attend the National Duals in December, and will likely send a contingent of wrestlers to the Midlands Championships, which is routinely held after Christmas in Chicago.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

