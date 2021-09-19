Iowa City High star Ben Kueter commits to wrestle and play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Ben Kueter, the star four-sport athlete out of Iowa City High, announced on Sunday that he's going to be a Hawkeye — in two sports.

Yes, Kueter, who is just a junior, committed to both the Iowa wrestling and football programs. He is considered a top-10 overall wrestling prospect in the 2023 class and a budding football star with as many as four Division I offers.

"Excited to announce I will be committing to the University of Iowa!!" Kueter wrote in an Instagram post, announcing his decision. "Go hawks."

Kueter is the Hawkeyes' second 2023 football commitment, joining Norwalk defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, and Iowa wrestling's first known commitment for its 2023 recruiting class.

His recruitment was always going to be one of the more interesting stories to follow in Iowa high school sports over the next few years, if only because of the multiple major options that his athletic accomplishments have afforded him.

He is a standout wrestler, a two-time Class 3A state champion with a 35-0 career record. He won a Junior folkstyle national title last March, took second at the Junior men's freestyle national championships in July. He is considered the No. 9 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 class, and projects as a collegiate heavyweight.

Kueter is also developing into a talented football player. He is a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, and held offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Missouri. As a tight end and linebacker, he has fueled City High's 4-0 start by recording 28.5 total tackles, including 13.5 for a loss, and has scored five total touchdowns.

Kueter is also a tremendous outfielder for City High's successful baseball program, with a .333 batting average and 26 RBI this past summer. He also ran the second leg of the Little Hawks' distance medley relay, which took second at the 2021 Drake Relays.

"He has the unbelievable determination to be great," Little Hawk football coach Mitchell Moore said earlier this season. "He’s driven in everything he does."

► More on Kueter:As Iowa City High's Ben Kueter becomes a star, recruiting pressure will only intensify

In the end, Kueter decided to put his otherworldly talents to the test in two high-end Division I sports. Few have successfully pulled off that balancing act in recent years. The most recent was Josh Hokit, an All-American wrestler who also played fullback at Fresno State.

Iowa has a small history of athletes who have played football and wrestled in college. Mark Sindlinger, from Charles City, played football under Hayden Fry, starting at center from 1984-86, during which Iowa went 27-9-1. He also wrestled under Dan Gable, won two Big Ten titles and was a two-time All-American at heavyweight.

Others have done it, too, like Doug Benschoter, a four-year lineman for Iowa football and a 1976 All-American in wrestling, and John Oostendorp, a two-time All-American in 1992-93 and a football letter-winner in 1992. He made the 1995 U.S. Greco-Roman world team, and is now the head coach at Coe College.

► 'We're kindred spirits':A collection of football and wrestling stories from Kirk Ferentz, Tom Brands, Dan Gable and more

A handful of Iowa football players have switched to wrestling during their college careers. Sam Cook, a two-time state champ from Fort Dodge, joined the wrestling program after redshirting in football in 2016-17. In 2007, Jordan McLaughlin joined the wrestling program after three years as a fullback and linebacker. He filled in for Dan Erekson when Iowa hosted Michigan State and pinned Nick Palmieri at 197 pounds.

Ben Kueter announced on Sunday that he will be the next to author his own two-sport story in Iowa City. The rest is up to him.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.