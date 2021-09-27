University of Iowa wrestling team finalizes their 2021-22 schedule

The top-ranked Iowa wrestling program has finalized its 2021-22 schedule, and the Hawkeyes are planning trips all over the country this season.

Iowa announced its non-conference schedule Monday. It includes four more duals, including three against teams currently ranked in the top-25 of InterMat's Division I dual-meet rankings, and two tournaments, both of which are in December.

The non-conference duals:

Princeton, on Nov. 19 in Iowa City

No. 24 Oregon State, Nov. 27 in Iowa City

No. 25 Iowa State, Dec. 5 in Ames

No. 3 Oklahoma State, Feb. 12 in Arlington, Texas

Yes, the Hawkeyes' historic rivalry with Oklahoma State resumes this season after the Big Ten prohibited non-conference duals last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa coach Tom Brands told the Register that the Hawkeyes and Cowboys are planning to wrestle at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers.

Iowa's two duals against Princeton and Oregon State will both be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Princeton is not ranked in InterMat's dual meet rankings but is ranked No. 21 in InterMat's tournament rankings. The Hawkeyes' dual against Iowa State will be held at Hilton Coliseum.

And the tournaments:

Journeymen Wrestling's Collegiate National Duals, Dec. 20-21 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Ken Kraft Midlands Championships, Dec. 29-30 in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

The Hawkeyes are one of 12 teams expected to compete at the reformed national duals this December. Journeymen Wrestling, a New York-based wrestling event host and sponsor, announced the return and reformation of the national duals in August.

In addition to Iowa, the other 11 teams competing are: No. 2 Missouri, No. 4 Penn State, No. 6 N.C. State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Cornell, No. 19 Lehigh, No. 24 Oregon State, Central Michigan, Hofstra and Northern Iowa.

The Midlands Championships will again be at Sears Centre Arena in late December.

These six dates are in addition to Iowa's Big Ten schedule, which was announced two weeks ago. In total, the Hawkeyes have 16 total competition dates on their 2021-22 schedule.

