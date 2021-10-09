Waverly-Shell Rock state champ Aiden Riggins commits to the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling program

Tom Brands and the Hawkeye wrestling program are cashing in on the state of Iowa’s resurgence in elite-level high school wrestling talent.

Already, Brands and his staff have secured commitments from both Southeast Polk’s Nate Jesuroga and Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter, two premiere in-state prospects in the 2023 class who are also considered top-10 national recruits. That’s after both Fort Dodge’s Drake Ayala and Ankeny’s Caleb Rathjen joined the program as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

On Saturday night, another high-profile in-state competitor, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Aiden Riggins, informed Hawk Central that he has also committed to the Iowa wrestling program.

Riggins is Iowa’s first 2022 commitment. He picked the Hawkeyes over Iowa State, Michigan, Purdue and South Dakota State, and projects at 165/174 pounds. He is considered the No. 34 overall prospect nationally, according to MatScouts, and is currently ranked third in the country at 160 pounds.

Riggins’ recruiting stock has soared over the last year. He went 36-0 and won a Class 3A state title for the Go-Hawks in February. He reached the finals of the Cadet men’s freestyle world team trials in April. He was a crucial part of Team Iowa’s run to first place at the Junior national duals in June, then made the finals at the Junior men’s freestyle national championships in July.

But, really, Riggins has long been one of the nation’s premiere wrestling talents. He took second at the Cadet folkstyle national championships in 2019, then made the finals at the 15U men’s freestyle world team trials later that summer. He has represented Iowa at various age-level regional and national competitions since the summer before his freshman year at Waverly-Shell Rock.

Iowa high school wrestling fans have known this for a while now. Riggins will carry a 122-5 overall record into his senior season with the Go-Hawks. He is a three-time state medalist in Class 3A, and has helped Waverly-Shell Rock win team titles each of the last three seasons.

The Hawkeyes built a national championship program thanks largely to talented out-of-state wrestlers who came to Iowa City. Those recruiting and development efforts paid off this season when Iowa won the NCAA Championships, the 24th in program history but their first since 2010.

With talented in-state wrestlers like Riggins now joining the program, it’s clear Brands has designs on building his next national title team with talent from right here in Iowa.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.