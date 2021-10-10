Des Moines Lincoln senior Mickey Griffith commits to the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling program

Mickey Griffith made history two years ago when he became the first Des Moines Lincoln wrestler to win a state title in more than a decade.

On Sunday night, Griffith made the decision to take his wrestling talents to the Division I level. The senior informed Hawk Central that he has committed to the Iowa wrestling program.

“After talking to coaches and family, I’ve decided to commit to Iowa,” Griffith wrote in an Instagram post, announcing his decision. “This has been my lifelong dream and it is what is best for my goals and my academic success.

”I’d like to thank all of the coaches and family members who have made sacrifices to get me here today. Go Hawks.”

Griffith becomes the third wrestling commitment for Iowa this weekend, and the fourth in the last month, joining Southeast Polk’s Nate Jesuroga, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Aiden Riggins and Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter, who committed for both football and wrestling back in September. Jesuroga and Kueter both committed as part of the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class, and Griffith and Riggins are both in the 2022 class.

Griffith and Riggins are also the fifth and sixth wrestlers from Iowa's 2022 senior class to commit to a Division I program. Three others are staying in state: North Butler's Chet Buss and Don Bosco's Garrett Funk are headed to Northern Iowa, and Crestwood's Carter Fousek is headed to Iowa State. Waukee Northwest's Griffin Gammell, who is headed to Virginia.

In Griffith, the Hawkeyes are getting another talented heavier weight. He is considered the No. 150 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to MatScouts, and is currently ranked No. 18 nationally at 182 pounds. He projects at 174/184 pounds collegiately, and chose Iowa over both Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

Griffith is credentialed both nationally and at the state’s highest level. Last March, he took second at the Junior folkstyle national championships. He is a two-time Class 3A state finalist, and won a state title in 2020. He will take a 92-13 overall record into his senior season at Lincoln.

That state championship two years ago was the first for a Lincoln wrestler since Brandon McDonough, who won in 2003 at 112 pounds. Griffith was also the first wrestler from a DMPS high school to win a state title since Roosevelt’s John Meeks won his fourth in 2012.

Now Griffith is joining a homegrown recruiting movement that will invade Iowa City over the next few years, where his goals will shift from winning state titles to securing national championships in black and gold.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.