Iowa wrestling hosts Iowa State for the annual Cy-Hawk dual. Here's how to watch and listen.

After a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cy-Hawk wrestling dual is making its valiant return this weekend.

The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes head to Ames for a Sunday night matchup against the 18th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum. Both teams enter with 2-0 records.

The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 66-16-2. That dominance has been apparent lately, as Iowa has won 16 meetings in a row, 31 of the past 32 and 55 of the past 59. Iowa State last won in 2004.

There are a multitude of ways to watch and follow the action, which begins at 6 p.m. CST. Here's how you can keep up with all the Cy-Hawk wrestling this weekend:

Tickets for Iowa-Iowa State wrestling

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster — for as low as $25, at last check.

How to watch on TV and online

There isn't a way to watch the dual on television, but it can be streamed on ESPN+. A subscription is required.

Radio play-by-play

Sunday's dual is available on 800 AM KXIC, which can be streamed on iHeart Radio, either online or through the mobile app. Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will be on the call from Ames.

Stories, photos, live updates

Probable lineups

No. 1 Iowa (2-0) vs. No. 18 Iowa State (2-0)

125 pounds : Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 21 Kysen Terukina (ISU)

: Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 21 Kysen Terukina (ISU) 133 pounds : No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. Ramazan Attasauov (ISU)

: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) 141 pounds : No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 19 Zach Redding/Ian Parker (ISU)

: No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 19 Zach Redding/Ian Parker (ISU) 149 pounds : Cobe Siebrecht (IA) vs. No. 22 Jarrett Degen/Ian Parker (ISU)

: Cobe Siebrecht (IA) vs. No. 22 Jarrett Degen/Ian Parker (ISU) 157 pounds : No. 8 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No. 1 David Carr (ISU)

: No. 8 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No. 1 David Carr (ISU) 165 pounds : No. 1 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. Isaac Judge/Austin Kraisser/Grant Stotts (ISU)

: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. Isaac Judge/Austin Kraisser/Grant Stotts (ISU) 174 pounds : No. 2 Michael Kemerer/Nelson Brands (IA) vs. Joel Devine (ISU)

: No. 2 Michael Kemerer/Nelson Brands (IA) vs. Joel Devine (ISU) 184 pounds : No. 17 Abe Assad/Myles Wilson (IA) vs. No. 14 Marcus Coleman (ISU)

: No. 17 Abe Assad/Myles Wilson (IA) vs. No. 14 Marcus Coleman (ISU) 197 pounds : No. 3 Jacob Warner/Zach Glazier (IA) vs. No. 24 Yonger Bastida (ISU)

: No. 3 Jacob Warner/Zach Glazier (IA) vs. No. 24 Yonger Bastida (ISU) 285 pounds: No. 7 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 29 Sam Schuyler (ISU)

