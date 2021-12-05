Instant Reaction: Iowa wrestling defeats Iowa State, 22-11, in annual Cy-Hawk dual

AMES — An announced crowd of 9,272 packed Hilton Coliseum for the annual Cy-Hawk wrestling dual on Sunday night, but the top-ranked Hawkeyes walked out victorious once again.

No. 1 Iowa beat No. 18 Iowa State, 22-11, winning six of 10 matches with a few bonus-point wins. The Hawkeyes, who are now 3-0, have won 17 in a row in this series, as well as 32 of the last 33 meetings and 56 of the 60. Iowa leads the all-time series 67-16-2.

As such, the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy will remain in Iowa City, the only home it's ever known since it was created in 2010. The Cyclones, who are now 2-1 this season, led 3-0 after Kysen Terukina's win at 125 pounds and came within 10-6 after David Carr's win at 157, but couldn't match Iowa's overall firepower and depth.

Here are the quick results:

No. 1 Iowa 22, No. 18 Iowa State 11

125 : Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 8-2

: Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 8-2 133 : Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 6-4

: Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 6-4 141 : Jaydin Eierman (IA) maj. dec. Zach Redding (ISU), 15-7

: Jaydin Eierman (IA) maj. dec. Zach Redding (ISU), 15-7 149 : Max Murin (IA) dec. Ian Parker (ISU), 3-2

: Max Murin (IA) dec. Ian Parker (ISU), 3-2 157 : David Carr (ISU) dec. Kaleb Young (ISU), 6-2

: David Carr (ISU) dec. Kaleb Young (ISU), 6-2 165 : Alex Marinelli (IA) maj. dec. Grant Stotts (ISU), 16-5

: Alex Marinelli (IA) maj. dec. Grant Stotts (ISU), 16-5 174 : Nelson Brands (IA) dec. Joel Devine (ISU), 3-1 (SV)

: Nelson Brands (IA) dec. Joel Devine (ISU), 3-1 (SV) 184 : Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. Myles Wilson (IA), 4-1

: Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. Myles Wilson (IA), 4-1 197 : Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. Jacob Warner (IA), 4-3*

: Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. Jacob Warner (IA), 4-3* 285 : Tony Cassioppi (IA) over Sam Schuyler (ISU) by stalling disqualification *Iowa State was docked a team point after Bastida spiked his headgear post-match.

: Tony Cassioppi (IA) over Sam Schuyler (ISU) by stalling disqualification

Here are the quick stats:

Total Takedowns : Iowa 18, Iowa State 9

: Iowa 18, Iowa State 9 Total Match Points: Iowa 60, Iowa State 41

Here are the reactions from each match:

125 pounds: Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 8-2

Terukina's experience helped him win this battle. He scored takedowns in all three periods and piled up more than 2:30 in riding time. Ybarra didn't have much in the way of offense, and really only defended well on one of Terukina's shots, late in the first period where he cart-wheeled out of being scored on. Terukina was quick with his shots and just as fast with his finishes. This put Iowa State up, 3-0.

133 pounds: Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 6-4

This one got a little zesty … and also weird. The official called a double stall call — stalling on both wrestlers — TWICE in this matchup, in the first period then again in the third, which was a little odd, since Attasauov really only took one, maybe two offensive attacks while in neutral. Again, weird.

DeSanto converted a takedown midway through the second period, then carried Attasauov out of bounds and into the scorer's table off the mat. It was excessive. Then Attasauov threw a small elbow in DeSanto's general direction — clearly trying to aggravate DeSanto. The ref tagged both guys with a technical violation, which meant both guys got a point. No harm, no foul, I guess.

That takedown stood up as the difference. Attasauov was dinged for stalling a third time, and then both guys traded escapes, too. This tied the dual at 3-3.

141 pounds: Jaydin Eierman (IA) maj. dec. Zach Redding (ISU), 15-7

Eierman's quick feet and slick attacks got the better of Redding here. Eierman went for six total takedowns, including three in the third period to secure the first bonus-point win of the match. He hit slide-bys and re-shots and was just a tick faster than Redding — who scored a takedown of his own late in the first period, but was just simply outmatched in this one. Eierman gave Iowa a 7-3 lead.

149 pounds: Max Murin (IA) dec. Ian Parker (ISU), 3-2

Max Murin made his season debut! And so did Ian Parker! This got the crowd excited, and the match was a great one. Murin prevailed thanks to a takedown in the first period, where he patiently worked his way up to finish with about 25 seconds left. He rode Parker out the rest of the way to lead 2-0 after one. The match was full of set-ups and re-shots and action-reaction sequences. Murin got dinged for stalling twice in the final 25 seconds of the third period, which was curious, but Parker couldn't finish any of his shots. This put Iowa up 10-3.

157 pounds: David Carr (ISU) dec. Kaleb Young (ISU), 6-2

David Carr gets an insanely loud ovation from the Hilton crowd, and follows by scoring two takedowns and winning decisively, 6-2, to give the Cyclones a much-needed boost at this point in the dual. His takedowns came in the second and third periods, and the one in the third was really nice — had Young's leg up in the air, then as Young goes to kick away, Carr drops and corrals both feet on the edge for two. Really well done. That made it 10-6, Hawkeyes, at the midway point.

165 pounds: Alex Marinelli (IA) maj. dec. Grant Stotts (ISU), 16-5

Grant Stotts gets the nod over Austin Kraisser and Isaac Judge, but runs into a machine in Alex Marinelli. The Bull scored seven takedowns — three in the first, two each in the second and third — and piled up more than three minutes of riding-time for Iowa's second bonus-point win of the night. That gave Iowa a 14-6 lead with four weights left.

174 pounds: Nelson Brands (IA) dec. Joel Devine (ISU), 3-1 (SV)

A lot of pushing and shoving and hand-fighting in regulation, with a few shots sprinkled in here and there from both guys. Surprisingly, there were no stall calls here. In overtime, Devine attempted a half-shot, and Nelson hit a hard head-snap, re-shot, and drove Devine all the way to the edge, pulled him back in-bounds, and covered for the match-winning takedown. Excellent finish that put Iowa up 17-6.

184 pounds: Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. Myles Wilson (IA), 4-1

Hometown kid scores late to win and gives the hometown crowd a reason to roar again. Coleman, who was dinged for stalling in the first 90 seconds of the first period, muscles in a single-leg shot and scores a takedown in the third period, which stands up as the difference in a 4-1 win over Wilson. Strong finish there from Coleman, who struggled finding angles and offense in the first two periods, but capitalizes on the opportunity late and adds another point for riding time. That makes it 17-9, Iowa, with two weights left.

197 pounds: Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. Jacob Warner (IA), 4-3

Jacob Warner returns to the Hawkeye lineup, but it's Yonger Bastida that wins the match thanks to a pair of takedowns and some very nice match management. Bastida scored a quick takedown in the first period, and Warner tied it on a pair of escapes. Bastida chose neutral to start the third period, and scored another takedown to seal it. He did well defending Warner's set-ups and weathered his hand-fighting well, too. That brought the crowd back to its feet. Bastida then spiked his headgear afterward, which docked the Cyclones a team point, making it 17-11 heading into the final match.

285 pounds: Tony Cassioppi (IA) over Sam Schuyler (ISU) by stalling DQ

Why not close this thing down with a stalling disqualification? Cassioppi scored takedowns in the first and second period for a 5-0 lead, then forced Schuyler into five stalling calls between the second and third periods. He led 9-0 at the time of the fifth stall call, which results in a disqualification.

There were some small extra-curriculars after the match ended — nothing crazy, but the benches cleared and there were a few shoves. This dual was heated this evening. The refs decided to deduct an Iowa team point for the nonsense.

Final: Iowa 22, Iowa State 11. We'll have more coming soon.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.