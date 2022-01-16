Iowa wrestlers extend dual win streak to 28 with dominant win over Illinois

The Iowa wrestling team swept Illinois’ two Big Ten wrestling programs over the weekend, following up Friday’s 33-6 win over No. 11 Northwestern with a 36-3 win over No. 18 Illinois on Sunday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes won 9-of-10 matches, and scored bonus in four, to secure their 28th-straight dual victory, a streak that began during the 2019-20 season. The Hawkeyes are now 10-0 overall this season, and 4-0 against the Big Ten. Illinois is now 2-2 and 0-2.

A pair of Dodgers gave Iowa the lead after the first three matches, then a trio of Illinois natives closed the dual by beating fellow Illinois natives. The Hawkeyes managed a 68-17 total match-point advantage, scored 18 total takedowns while allowing just two, and also scored riding-time points in 7-of-10 matches.

Drake Ayala and Drew Bennett, both state champion wrestlers from Fort Dodge High School, opened the dual with victories at 125 and 141 pounds, respectively. Ayala scored two takedowns and beat Justin Cardani, 7-4. Bennett also scored two more takedowns and added a 4-point tilt in a 10-1 major decision over Josh Contreras.

That put the Hawkeyes up 7-3 after three weights. They did not trail again. Max Murin, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer continued that run with wins at 149, 157, 165 and 174. Young posted a 16-1 technical fall over Joe Roberts, and Kemerer pinned Baan Racahl in 2 minutes, 35 seconds for his second fall of the weekend.

Kemerer’s pin put Iowa up 24-3, icing the dual with three matches left — and all three featured former Illinois high school wrestlers facing each other. The three wearing the all-black singlets won.

At 184 pounds, Abe Assad topped Zach Braunagel, 5-2. Assad was a two-time state champ for Glenbard North while Braunagel won two state titles for Althoff Catholic. Assad scored a takedown late in the second period for a 2-1 lead, then added a reversal in the third, plus another point for locked hands, to move to 9-2 this year.

At 197, Jacob Warner blanked Matt Wroblewski, 6-0, behind a pair of takedowns, an escape in the second period, and another point for riding-time. Warner was a three-time Illinois state champion for nearby Washington Community while Wroblewski won a state title in 2017 for Mount Prospect.

At heavyweight, Tony Cassioppi, a two-time state champ from Hononegah High School, pinned Luke Luffman, a three-timer from Urbana High School. Cassioppi scored three takedowns and built a 9-0 lead before flipping Luffman in a cow-catcher for the fall in 6:46.

The Hawkeyes will stay on the road next weekend, as they face No. 9 Ohio State (5-1, 1-1) at the Covelli Center next Friday night.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

