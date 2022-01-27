What TV channel is Iowa wrestling vs. Penn State on? How to watch and follow Friday's dual

The Iowa wrestling team is hosting mighty Penn State this weekend at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and this matchup will draw eyeballs from all over the country and even around the world.

The Hawkeyes enter ranked No. 3 in InterMat's latest Division I rankings, and are 11-0 overall and 5-0 against the Big Ten. They're riding a 29-match win streak. The Nittany Lions are No. 1, 13-0 overall and 5-0 against the Big Ten, and they have won 24 in a row.

Iowa leads the all-time series, 28-10-2, and has won seven of the past 10 meetings since 2008. These two programs last met in 2020, and the Hawkeyes rallied to win a thriller, 19-17. Both Iowa and Penn State have combined to win 12 NCAA team titles over the past 14 years — the Nittany Lions have won eight and the Hawkeyes have won four.

There are many ways to watch and follow the action, which begins at 8 p.m. CST on Friday night. Here's how you can stay tuned:

Tickets for Iowa-Penn State wrestling

This dual sold out in early November, and will be the fifth announced home sellout for Iowa in as many duals this season. But tickets are still available on the secondary market:

Ticketmaster — lowest price: $102, at last check

— lowest price: $102, at last check StubHub — lowest price: $85

— lowest price: $85 Vivid Seats — lowest price: $81

— lowest price: $81 SeatGeek — lowest price: $79

More:Weight-by-weight breakdown of Friday’s wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 1 Penn State

How to watch and follow Iowa vs. Penn State on TV and online

The dual will air live on Big Ten Network and can be streamed online on FOX Sports Live, starting at 8 p.m. CST. Stats and results can be found through Trackwrestling.

Friday night's BTN broadcast is part of a six-hour block of wrestling coverage from BTN on Friday night:

At 5 p.m., BTN's "On the Mat" is a mini-documentary series that shares stories of the wrestlers, coaches and programs from the Big Ten.

At 5:30 p.m., BTN will air a special wrestling pre-dual studio show, "B1G Live: Wrestling Pregame," where Rick Pizzo will preview both of Friday night's high-profile duals, Michigan vs. Minnesota and Iowa vs. Penn State.

At 6 p.m., No. 2 Michigan hosts No. 11 Minnesota. Tim Johnson and JD Bergman will have the call from Ann Arbor.

At 8 p.m., No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 1 Penn State. Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons have the call from Iowa City.

At 10 p.m., BTN will debut an hourlong documentary titled, "The B1G Story: The Brands Brothers," which shares the story of Iowa wrestling coaches Tom and Terry Brands.

Big Ten Network to air documentary on Iowa's Tom and Terry Brands

The documentary chronicles the wrestling story of Tom and Terry Brands, from their upbringing and wrestling beginnings in Sheldon, Iowa, to their tremendous careers as Iowa Hawkeye wrestlers, to their Olympic pursuits in 1996 and 2000, to their coaching stints at Iowa.

BTN talked with both Tom and Terry Brands, their wives, Dan Gable, Oklahoma State coach John Smith, Ohio State coach Tom Ryan, former Des Moines Register writer Andy Hamilton and many, many more about the Brands' polarizing careers, as athletes and coaches, and their impact on the sport of wrestling.

Radio play-by-play

Both Iowa and Penn State will have hometown radio broadcasts for Friday night's dual.

For Penn State, Jeff Byers will be on the call through Lionvision at GoPSUSports.com.

For Iowa, 800 AM KXIC is the home for all Iowa wrestling broadcasts, and can be streamed on iHeart Radio, either online or through the mobile app. Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will be on the call from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Stories, photos, live updates

Iowa and Penn State's probable lineups

No. 3 Iowa (11-0, 5-0) vs. No. 1 Penn State (13-0, 5-0)

125 : No. 11 Drake Ayala/Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt (PSU)

: No. 11 Drake Ayala/Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt (PSU) 133 : No. 3 Austin DeSanto/Cullan Schriever (IA) vs. No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU)

: No. 3 Austin DeSanto/Cullan Schriever (IA) vs. No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) 141 : No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 1 Nick Lee (PSU)

: No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 1 Nick Lee (PSU) 149 : No. 10 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 19 Beau Bartlett (PSU)

: No. 10 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 19 Beau Bartlett (PSU) 157 : No. 12 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. Terrell Barraclough/Tony Negron (PSU)

: No. 12 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. Terrell Barraclough/Tony Negron (PSU) 165 : No. 5 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 11 Brady Berge/Creighton Edsell (PSU)

: No. 5 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 11 Brady Berge/Creighton Edsell (PSU) 174 : No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU)

: No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) 184 : No. 17 Abe Assad (IA) vs. No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU)

: No. 17 Abe Assad (IA) vs. No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) 197 : No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 2 Max Dean (PSU)

: No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 2 Max Dean (PSU) 285: No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU)

