How to watch and follow Saturday's wrestling dual between Iowa and Oklahoma State

The same two wrestling teams that clashed in the Grapple on the Gridiron in 2015, Iowa and Oklahoma State, are running it back in this Saturday's Bout at the Ballpark.

The Hawkeyes enter ranked No. 2 in InterMat's latest Division I poll, and are 12-1 this season. The Cowboys are ranked No. 5, and are 11-3.

Saturday's dual, set for an 8 p.m. CST start at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will be the 55th meeting between Iowa and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 29-23-2.

In the 47 meetings since 1977, the Hawkeyes and Cowboys have each won 23 times, along with a tie in 2011. They've wrestled 15 times since Tom Brands took over at Iowa in 2006 and they're 7-7-1.

There are many ways to watch and follow the action. Here's how you can stay tuned:

Tickets for Iowa-Oklahoma State wrestling at the Bout at the Ballpark

At last check, about 10,000 tickets had been sold for the Bout at the Ballpark. Tickets are still available through the Texas Rangers' website. Tickets are also available on StubHub.

If you are going, don't forget to buy parking, too.

How to watch and follow Iowa vs. Oklahoma State on TV and online

There is no television broadcast for this dual. It will be streamed live on FloWrestling, with Christian Pyles and Mark Bader on the call. Match results and other statistics can be found on Trackwrestling.

USA Wrestling's Men's and Women's Freestyle and Greco-Roman matches

Starting at 6 p.m. CST, USA Wrestling will host a series of men's freestyle, women's freestyle and a single Greco-Roman match before the Iowa-Oklahoma State dual.

These matches will also be broadcast on Flowrestling. Here are the pairings:

Men's Freestyle Pairings

57 kg – Thomas Gilman (USA) vs. Darian Cruz (Puerto Rico)

– Thomas Gilman (USA) vs. Darian Cruz (Puerto Rico) 61 kg – Daton Fix (USA) vs. Giusseppe Rea (Ecuador)

– Daton Fix (USA) vs. Giusseppe Rea (Ecuador) 65 kg – Joey McKenna (USA) vs. Kamal Begakov (Tajikistan)

– Joey McKenna (USA) vs. Kamal Begakov (Tajikistan) 70 kg – James Green (USA) vs. Dillon Williams (Canada)

– James Green (USA) vs. Dillon Williams (Canada) 74 kg – Jason Nolf (USA) vs. Mitch Finesilver (Israel)

– Jason Nolf (USA) vs. Mitch Finesilver (Israel) 79 kg – Jordan Burroughs (USA) vs. Nestor Taffur (Colombia)

– Jordan Burroughs (USA) vs. Nestor Taffur (Colombia) 86 kg – Zahid Valencia (USA) vs. Noel Torres (Mexico)

– Zahid Valencia (USA) vs. Noel Torres (Mexico) 92 kg – Kollin Moore (USA) vs. Evan Ramos (Puerto Rico)

– Kollin Moore (USA) vs. Evan Ramos (Puerto Rico) 97 kg – Kyle Snyder (USA) vs. Zbigniew Baranowski (Poland)

– Kyle Snyder (USA) vs. Zbigniew Baranowski (Poland) 125 kg – Nick Gwiazdowski (USA) vs. Zach Merrill (Puerto Rico)

Women's Freestyle Pairings

50 kg – Victoria Anthony (USA) vs. Madison Parks (Canada)

– Victoria Anthony (USA) vs. Madison Parks (Canada) 53 kg – Jacarra Winchester (USA) vs. Dom Parrish (USA)

– Jacarra Winchester (USA) vs. Dom Parrish (USA) 57 kg – Helen Maroulis (USA) vs. Karla Godinez Gonzalez (Canada)

– Helen Maroulis (USA) vs. Karla Godinez Gonzalez (Canada) 62 kg – Kayla Miracle (USA) vs. Ana Godinez Gonzalez (Canada)

– Kayla Miracle (USA) vs. Ana Godinez Gonzalez (Canada) 76 kg – Victoria Francis (USA) vs. Justina DiStasio (Canada)

Greco-Roman Match

97 kg – G’Angelo Hancock (USA) vs. Ahmed Hassan (Egypt)

Radio play-by-play for Iowa and Oklahoma State wrestling

Both Iowa and Oklahoma State will have hometown radio broadcasts for Saturday night's dual.

For Oklahoma State, Rex Holt and Roger Moore will go live on Hot 93.7 KSPI-FM in Stillwater. Their pre-dual show begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here to catch Rex and Moore on the Cowboy Radio Network outside of Stillwater.

For Iowa, 800 AM KXIC is the home for all Iowa wrestling broadcasts, and can be streamed on iHeart Radio, either online or through the mobile app. Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will be on the call from Globe Life Field.

Where to get Bout at the Ballpark live updates, videos and photos

We will have stories, video interviews, a full photo gallery and more from Sunday's matchup at DesMoinesRegister.com. You can also catch all of our coverage on the Register app (iPhone and Android).

On Twitter: Our wrestling writer, Cody Goodwin, will be at Globe Life Field on Saturday to provide live match-by-match results and analysis from the dual. Be sure to follow him, @codygoodwin, to stay up to date on the action.

Be sure to follow the main Des Moines Register Sports Twitter account (@DMRSports), as well as our Hawkeye-centric account (@HawkCentral) and our Iowa City Press-Citizen sports account (@ICPCSports). Be sure to follow all of our Iowa Hawkeye coverage on our HawkCentral Facebook page, too.

The main Des Moines Register Twitter account (@DMRegister), the Register's Instagram (@dmregister) and the Register's main Facebook page will also be posting news, pictures and stories about the dual.

Iowa and Oklahoma State's probable lineups

No. 2 Iowa (12-1) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-3)

125 : No. 12 Drake Ayala/Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni/Cooper Birdwell (OSU)

: No. 12 Drake Ayala/Jesse Ybarra (IA) vs. No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni/Cooper Birdwell (OSU) 133 : No. 3 Austin DeSanto/Cullan Schriever (IA) vs. No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU)

: No. 3 Austin DeSanto/Cullan Schriever (IA) vs. No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) 141 : No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 21 Carter Young (OSU)

: No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 21 Carter Young (OSU) 149 : No. 10 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 13 Kaden Gfeller (OSU)

: No. 10 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 13 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) 157 : No. 12 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No. 18 Wyatt Sheets (OSU)

: No. 12 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No. 18 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 165 : No. 5 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU)

: No. 5 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU) 174 : No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 10 Dustin Plott (OSU)

: No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 10 Dustin Plott (OSU) 184 : No. 15 Abe Assad (IA) vs. No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU)

: No. 15 Abe Assad (IA) vs. No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) 197 : No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. Gavin Stika (OSU)

: No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. Gavin Stika (OSU) 285: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 31 Luke Surber/Austin Harris (OSU)

