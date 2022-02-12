Instant Reaction: Iowa wrestling beats Oklahoma State, 23-9, at the Bout at the Ballpark at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Bout at the Ballpark turned into a small Rout at the Ballpark.

The second-ranked Iowa wrestling team rolled through fifth-ranked Oklahoma State, taking seven of 10 matches to win, 23-9, here at Globe Life Field on Saturday night. The Hawkeyes are now 13-1 overall this season, while the Cowboys drop to 11-4 — and all four losses have come in their last five duals.

Iowa has now won two in a row in this series against Oklahoma State for the first time since winning back-to-back duals in 2012 and 2013 (the Hawkeyes beat the Cowboys, 34-6, on Feb. 23, 2020; they did not wrestle last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Even more, this loss for Oklahoma State also means they've lost to Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa all in the same season for just the second time in program history. The other time came during the 1985-86 season.

The announced crowd here was 12,028. Globe Life Field's capacity is 40,300. Grapple on the Gridiron had 42,287.

Here are the quick results:

No. 2 Iowa 23, No. 5 Oklahoma State 9

125 : #7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 6-5

: #7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 6-5 133 : #2 Daton Fix (OSU) dec. #3 Austin DeSanto (IA), 5-3

: #2 Daton Fix (OSU) dec. #3 Austin DeSanto (IA), 5-3 141 : #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #21 Carter Young (OSU), 6-1

: #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #21 Carter Young (OSU), 6-1 149 : #10 Max Murin (IA) dec. #13 Kaden Gfeller (OSU), 5-2

: #10 Max Murin (IA) dec. #13 Kaden Gfeller (OSU), 5-2 157 : #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. #18 Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 4-1

: #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. #18 Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 4-1 165 : #5 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #8 Travis Wittlake (OSU), 3-2

: #5 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #8 Travis Wittlake (OSU), 3-2 174 : #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #10 Dustin Plott (OSU), 6-1

: #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #10 Dustin Plott (OSU), 6-1 184 : #11 Dakota Geer (OSU) dec. #15 Abe Assad (IA), 9-2

: #11 Dakota Geer (OSU) dec. #15 Abe Assad (IA), 9-2 197 : #4 Jacob Warner (IA) maj. dec. Gavin Stika (OSU), 11-3

: #4 Jacob Warner (IA) maj. dec. Gavin Stika (OSU), 11-3 285: #4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) maj. dec. #31 Luke Surber (OSU), 9-1

Here are the quick stats:

Total Takedowns : Iowa 16, Oklahoma State 7

: Iowa 16, Oklahoma State 7 Total Match Points: Iowa 54, Oklahoma State 31

Here are the instant reactions from each match:

125: Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 6-5

Jesse Ybarra showed some offense here! Two really nice level-changes on the edge led to takedowns, one in the second and again in the third for a 4-2 lead. But Mastro charged back over the final 90 seconds, using his underhooks to score a takedown to tie it 4-4, then scoring on a go-behind in the final seconds to win it.

That gave Oklahoma State a 3-0 lead. Encouraging to see Ybarra show a willingness to go to his offense, but here is an example of the importance in finishing matches and wrestling the whole seven minutes.

133: Daton Fix (OSU) dec. Austin DeSanto (IA), 5-3

This kind of went the same way as DeSanto's match against Roman Bravo-Young. DeSanto did fine pushing the pace and taking ground, only this time, Fix kept him off his legs completely. When they tied up, Fix kept him at arm's length, and capitalized on DeSanto's momentum to score a pair of takedowns — once in the first, then again in the third to ice it.

There's still clearly a small gap between DeSanto and the top two guys at 133. How he adjusts between now and March will be key to closing that gap.

Fix's win gave the Cowboys a 6-0 lead after two matches.

141: Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. Carter Young (OSU), 6-1

Something of a workmanlike performance from Eierman. He scored a takedown near the edge in the first period, then rode Young out the entire second period to secure riding-time, then went escape, takedown in the third. He let Young up to try for more late in the third, but Young kept him off-balance with a few attacks.

Eierman's win put Iowa on the board, making it 6-3, Cowboys, after three matches.

149: Max Murin (IA) dec. Kaden Gfeller (OSU), 5-2

Excellent, hard-fought match here from Max Murin. He scored a nice takedown in the first, Gfeller reversed him to tie it 2-2, then Murin escaped to lead 3-2 after one. Then Murin put one a mean, mean ride in the second period, which effectively shifted the energy of the match.

That helped Murin secure riding-time, and it sapped Gfeller of his energy. Murin kept him down with mat returns, timely drop-downs to take him out of bounds, and some strong wrist control. That was good stuff. Gfeller had been wrestling well heading into this match. This will help Murin with NCAA seeding next month.

That also tied the dual, 6-6, after four matches. Game on.

157: Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 4-1

In a battle of returning All-Americans, Young uses an escape-takedown sequence in the second period to win here, a third straight victory for the Hawkeyes. That takedown was nice, but equally as important was the rideout to finish the period for a 3-0 lead entering the third. Then Young rode Sheets enough in the third to secure riding-time. Sheets had one nice shot on the edge in the final 30 seconds, but Young fought it off.

That win also gave the Hawkeyes a 9-6 lead at the intermission.

165: Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. Travis Wittlake (OSU), 3-2

This would've been a great boxing match, to be honest. The bulk of the match was these guys trading heavy hands and collar-ties. Not a ton of action, but Marinelli did score a quick takedown in the first, then withstood a pretty aggressive final sprint from Wittlake in the final 30 seconds.

That's four wins in a row now for the Hawkeyes, who lead 12-6 with four matches left.

174: Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. Dustin Plott (OSU), 6-1

Another workmanlike performance, where Kemerer gets hot early and then Plott adjusts to slow him down a little. Kemerer scored a takedown in the opening minute of the first period, then added another in the second, with the combined riding-time securing that extra point. He was in on a couple more shots in the third, but Plott did well covering and defending to hold this to a decision.

But that was the Hawkeyes' fifth-straight win in this dual, giving them a 15-6 lead with three weights left.

184: Dakota Geer (OSU) dec. Abe Assad (IA), 9-2

Dakota Geer stops the bleeding for the Cowboys and nearly had a major decision here. He scored a takedown in each period and piled up more than three minutes of riding time. He also scored another point for stalling and essentially led 9-1 with 10 seconds left, but Assad kicked free to avoid giving up bonus points. Nice to see that fight after a rough go.

Team score: Iowa 15, Oklahoma State 9, with two matches left.

197: Jacob Warner (IA) maj. dec. Gavin Stika (OSU), 11-3

Jacob Warner gets his motor going for the first bonus-point result of the dual. He scored four total takedowns, and added points for stalling and riding-time. He scored two of his takedowns in the third period for the major, and his last one came on the edge, where he worked the entire sequence within six square feet — shot, finish, everything. He scored with seven seconds left, too. It was really, really nice stuff.

That also clinched the dual for Iowa, giving them a 19-9 lead with one match left.

285: Tony Cassioppi (IA) maj. dec. Luke Surber (OSU), 9-1

Cassioppi closes with a second straight major decision, thanks to a trio of takedowns, a stall point, an escape and a point for riding-time. He, too, scored a late third-period takedown on the edge to secure bonus points and close this thing in emphatic fashion.

Final: Iowa 23, Oklahoma State 9.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.