Big Ten Conference releases pre-seeds ahead of Big Ten Wrestling Championships

The Big Ten Conference announced the pre-seeds for the upcoming Big Ten Wrestling Championships, set for this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The pre-seeds, voted on by the Big Ten coaches, rank all 14 wrestlers in all 10 weight classes. Official brackets for the Big Ten Championships will be released Friday afternoon following the Big Ten Conference coaches meeting.

All 10 Iowa wrestlers earned top-8 pre-seeds, and eight were pre-seeded fourth or better at their respective weights. Five — Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165), Tony Cassioppi (285) — were pre-seeded second.

Penn State led all teams with four wrestlers pre-seeded first, in Roman Bravo-Young (133), Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184). Ohio State had two, in Sammy Sasso (149) and Carson Kharchla (165).

Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Michigan each had one — Minnesota's Gable Steveson (285), Nebraska's Eric Schultz (197), Northwestern's Ryan Deakin (157) and Michigan's Nick Suriano (125).

Iowa wrestling's Pre-Seeds for 2022 Big Ten Championships

Drake Ayala, #6 at 125 pounds

Austin DeSanto, #2 at 133 pounds

Jaydin Eierman, #2 at 141 pounds

Max Murin, #4 at 149 pounds

Kaleb Young, #2 at 157 pounds

Alex Marinelli, #2 at 165 pounds

Michael Kemerer, #4 at 174 pounds

Abe Assad, #5 at 184 pounds

Jacob Warner, #4 at 197 pounds

Tony Cassioppi, #2 at 285 pounds

Full Pre-Seeds for 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

125 pounds

Nick Suriano (MICH) Drew Hildebrandt (PSU) Eric Barnett (WIS) Malik Heinselman (OSU) Devin Schroder (PUR) Drake Ayala (IOWA) Michael DeAugustino (NU) Patrick McKee (MINN) Dylan Shawver (RU) Justin Cardani (ILL) Tristan Lujan (MSU) Jacob Moran (IND) Jeremiah Reno (NEB) Zach Spence (MD)

133 pounds

Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) Austin DeSanto (IOWA) Lucas Byrd (ILL) RayVon Foley (MSU) Dylan Ragusin (MICH) Brock Hudkins (IND) Chris Cannon (NU) Joe Olivieri (RU) Matt Ramos (PUR) Dominick Serrano (NEB) Kyle Burwick (WIS) Jake Gliva (MINN) King Sandoval (MD) Dylan Koontz (OSU)

141 pounds

Nick Lee (PSU) Jaydin Eierman (IOWA) Sebastian Rivera (RU) Chad Red (NEB) Jakob Bergeland (MINN) Stevan Micic (MICH) Dylan D’Emilio (OSU) Joseph Zargo (WIS) Dylan Duncan (ILL) Frankie Tel Shahar (NU) Parker Filius (PUR) Matt Santos (MSU) Cayden Rooks (IND) Danny Bertoni (MD)

149 pounds

Sammy Sasso (OSU) Austin Gomez (WIS) Ridge Lovett (NEB) Max Murin (IOWA) Yahya Thomas (NU) Mike Van Brill (RU) Beau Bartlett (PSU) Christian Kanzler (ILL) Graham Rooks (IND) Michael Bockhus (MINN) Kanen Storr (MICH) Michael North (MD) Payton Omania (MSU) Alec White (PUR)

157 pounds

Ryan Deakin (NU) Kaleb Young (IOWA) Will Lewan (MICH) Kendall Coleman (PUR) Peyton Robb (NEB) Chase Saldate (MSU) Garrett Model (WIS) Robert Kanniard (RU) Bryce Hepner (OSU) Brady Berge (PSU) Derek Gilcher (IND) Joe Roberts (ILL) Lucas Cordio (MD) Sebas Swiggum (MINN)

165 pounds

Carson Kharchla (OSU) Alex Marinelli (IOWA) Dean Hamiti (WIS) Cameron Amine (MICH) Caleb Fish (MSU) Dan Braunagel (ILL) Hayden Lohrey (PUR) Clayton Wilson (NEB) Cael Carlson (MINN) Creighton Edsell (PSU) David Ferrante (NU) Andrew Clark (RU) Kasper McIntosh (IND) Gaven Bell (MD)

174 pounds

Carter Starocci (PSU) Logan Massa (MICH) Mikey Labriola (NEB) Michael Kemerer (IOWA) Ethan Smith (OSU) Bailee O’Reilly (MINN) Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) Troy Fisher (NU) Dominic Solic (MD) DJ Shannon (ILL) Andrew McNally (WIS) Nick South (IND) Connor O’Neill (RUT) Nate Jimenez (MSU)

184 pounds

Aaron Brooks (PSU) Myles Amine (MICH) Kaleb Romero (OSU) Taylor Venz (NEB) Abe Assad (IOWA) Layne Malczewski (MSU) John Pozanski (RU) Kyle Cochran (MD) DJ Washington (IND) Isaiah Salazar (MINN) Christopher Weiler (WIS) Zach Braunagel (ILL) Max Lyon (PUR) Jack Jessen (NU)

197 pounds

Eric Schultz (NEB) Max Dean (PSU) Cameron Caffey (MSU) Jacob Warner (IOWA) Patrick Bucki (MICH) Thomas Penola (PUR) Greg Bulsak (RU) Braxton Amos (WIS) Gavin Hoffman (OSU) Andrew Davison (NU) Jaron Smith (MD) Michial Foy (MINN) Nick Willham (IND) Matt Wroblewski (ILL)

285 pounds

Gable Steveson (MINN) Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) Mason Parris (MICH) Lucas Davison (NU) Christian Lance (NEB) Trent Hillger (WIS) Tate Orndorff (OSU) Luke Luffman (ILL) Jacob Bullock (IND) Michael Woulfe (PUR) Boone McDermott (RU) Brad Wilton (MSU) Zach Schrader (MD)

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.