How to watch and follow the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in Nebraska this weekend

The Iowa wrestling team is headed to the Big Ten Championships this weekend, the important first leg of the college wrestling postseason.

The Hawkeyes and the rest of the Big Ten Conference — featuring 10 of InterMat's top-25 Division I wrestling programs, including five in the top 10, led by No. 1 Penn State, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan — will battle for conference supremacy both Saturday and Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena on the campus of the University of Nebraska.

Iowa has won each of the past two Big Ten tournament team titles, and will be a strong contender for another tournament crown this weekend. Here's how you can watch and follow all the action:

2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships schedule

Saturday, March 5

10 a.m. — first round, quarterfinals, wrestlebacks

5:30 p.m. — semifinals, wrestlebacks

Sunday, March 6

11 a.m. — wrestlebacks, 7th-place matches

3:30 p.m. — 1st-, 3rd-, 5th-place matches

Tickets for the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Plenty of tickets are still available for both Saturday and Sunday.

Ticketmaster — as low as $32 each

— as low as $32 each StubHub — as low as $26

— as low as $26 VividSeats — as low as $32

— as low as $32 SeatGeek — as low as $28

How to watch, follow Iowa wrestling at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships on TV and online

The Big Ten Network will have full coverage of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships this weekend, both on the main Big Ten Network, as well as various streaming and digital services through B1G+ and the FOX Sports App.

The main Big Ten Network will televise Saturday’s first session, starting at 10 a.m. CST; Saturday’s night session, starting at 7:30 p.m. CST; and Sunday’s championship session, starting at 3:30 p.m. CST. B1G+ will carry all of that plus individual mat cameras throughout the tournament.

Saturday’s first session will include whip-around coverage — including the famous quad-box feature — highlighting the biggest or most intriguing individual matchups of the session. This weekend’s broadcast team includes: Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons, Tim Johnson, Jordan Burroughs and Ray Flores.

BTN also plans to update its B1G Wrestling Instagram page and its Big Ten Network YouTube wrestling page throughout the weekend with highlights, matches and more.

Match results, updated brackets and other statistics can be found on Trackwrestling.

Radio play-by-play for Iowa wrestling at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

For Iowa, 800 AM KXIC is the home for all Iowa wrestling broadcasts, and can be streamed on iHeart Radio, either online or through the mobile app. Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will be on the call from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Live updates, videos and photos from the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championship

We will have a full coverage team in Lincoln providing stories, video interviews, full photo galleries and more from this weekend at DesMoinesRegister.com. You can also catch all of our coverage on the Register app (iPhone and Android).

On Twitter: Our wrestling writer, Cody Goodwin, will lead the coverage team at Pinnacle Bank Arena, providing live updates, results and commentary throughout the tournament. Be sure to follow him, @codygoodwin, to stay up to date on the action. He will be joined by Iowa City Press-Citizen photographer Joseph Cress and Iowa sports columnist Chad Leistikow. Be sure to follow them both, too: @josephwcress and @ChadLeistikow.

Be sure to follow the main Des Moines Register Sports Twitter account (@DMRSports), as well as our Hawkeye-centric account (@HawkCentral) and our Iowa City Press-Citizen sports account (@ICPCSports). Be sure to follow all of our Iowa Hawkeye coverage on our HawkCentral Facebook page, too.

The main Des Moines Register Twitter account (@DMRegister), the Register's Instagram (@dmregister) and the Register's main Facebook page will also be posting news, pictures and stories throughout the competition.

