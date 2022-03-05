Live updates: Day One results from the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. — Greetings from Pinnacle Bank Arena, home of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

The Iowa wrestling team is taking aim at a third consecutive Big Ten tournament title this weekend. The Hawkeyes previously won in 2020 at Rutgers and last season at Penn State.

The Big Ten Conference features many of the best teams in Division I wrestling. Using InterMat's latest national rankings, this weekend's competition includes five of the top-10 teams and 10 in the top-25, including No. 1 Penn State, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan.

The Register's Cody Goodwin and Chad Leistikow are both in Lincoln this weekend and will provide updates, commentary and analysis of the Hawkeyes' performance and other results from the tournament.

Check back here early and often for results, match updates and what to watch and follow throughout the day and all weekend.

Saturday's Schedule for the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Session I, 10 a.m. — First-Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks

Session II, 5:30 p.m. — Semifinals, Wrestlebacks

Session I and II will both air live on Big Ten Network and can be streamed on B1G+.

Matchups for Iowa Hawkeye wrestlers

Five of Iowa's 10 wrestlers have first-round matches while the other five have first-round byes. Here's what's coming in this first session:

Drake Ayala, 125 pounds

First Round: vs. Tristan Lujan (Michigan State)

Ayala and Lujan have not previously met.

Winner faces winner of Eric Barnett (Wisconsin) vs. Zach Spence (Maryland).

Ayala has not previously wrestled either Barnett or Spence.

Barnett is a 2021 All-American.

Austin DeSanto, 133 pounds

First Round: Bye

Faces winner of Chris Cannon (Northwestern) vs. Dom Serrano (Nebraska).

DeSanto has not previously wrestled either Cannon or Serrano.

Cannon is a 2021 All-American and a U23 world team member.

Jaydin Eierman, 141 pounds

First Round: Bye

Faces winner of Dylan D'Emilio (Ohio State) vs. Frankie Tal Shahar (Northwestern)

Eierman beat D'Emilio, 4-0, in January.

Eierman has not previously wrestled Tal Shahar.

Max Murin, 149 pounds

First Round: vs. Peyton Omania (Michigan State)

Murin has not previously wrestled Omania.

Omania made the 2021 U.S. Senior Greco-Roman team and is a past Junior Greco-Roman world medalist.

Winner faces winner of Yahya Thomas (Northwester) vs. Michael North (Maryland)

Murin beat Thomas, 4-3, in January.

Thomas is a 2021 All-American and a 2019 Junior world team member.

Murin has not wrestled North.

Kaleb Young, 157 pounds

First Round: Bye

Faces winner of Garrett Model (Wisconsin) vs. Brady Berge (Penn State).

Young lost to Berge, 3-2, at last season's NCAA Championships.

Young is 3-0 all-time against Model and beat him, 8-3, in February.

Alex Marinelli, 165 pounds

First Round: Bye

Faces winner of Hayden Lohrey (Purdue) vs. Creighton Edsell (Penn State)

Marinelli beat Lohrey by 22-7 technical fall in January.

Marinelli has not previously wrestled Edsell.

Michael Kemerer, 174 pounds

First Round: vs. Connor O'Neill (Rutgers)

Kemerer has not previously wrestled O'Neill.

Winner faces winner of Ethan Smith (Ohio State) vs. Nick South (Indiana)

Kemerer beat Smith, 6-3, in January.

Smith is a 2021 All-American.

Kemerer has not previously wrestled South.

Abe Assad, 184 pounds

First Round: vs. Zach Braunagel (Illinois)

Assad beat Braunagel, 5-2, in January.

Winner faces winner of Taylor Venz (Nebraska) vs. Max Lyon (Purdue)

Assad is 3-0 all-time against Lyon and beat him, 5-2, in January.

Assad is 1-2 all-time against Venz and lost by third-period fall in February.

Venz is a 2018 All-American.

Jacob Warner, 197 pounds

First Round: vs. Nick Willham (Indiana)

Warner is 2-0 all-time against Willham, but both matches came during the '19-20 season.

Winner faces winner of Pat Brucki (Michigan) vs. Michial Foy (Minnesota)

Warner is 1-2 all-time against Brucki, but hasn't wrestled him since the '19-20 season.

Brucki is a 2019 All-American.

Warner beat Foy, 6-4, in January.

Tony Cassioppi, 285 pounds

First Round: Bye

Faces winner of Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) vs. Jacob Bullock (Indiana)

Cassioppi is 5-0 all-time against Hillger and beat him, 9-0, in February.

Hillger is a two-time All-American.

Cassioppi hasn't wrestled Bullock.

