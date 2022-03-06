Live updates: Matchups and results on Day Two of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. — Happy Sunday from Pinnacle Bank Arena, home of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

We're back for Day Two, the final day of competition. Michigan ended Saturday in the team lead, with 116 points, followed by Penn State, with 111.5, then Iowa, with 109. This three-team tug-of-war will likely not be decided until Sunday evening.

The Hawkeyes have some work to do to win a third consecutive Big Ten tournament title. Four Iowa wrestlers will wrestle for Big Ten titles while three others are alive for third and two more will wrestle for 7th.

More importantly, all 10 have qualified for the NCAA Championships, set for March 17-19 in Detroit.

The Register's Cody Goodwin and Chad Leistikow are both in Lincoln this weekend

Sunday's Schedule for the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Sunday features just one session, Session III, but it will be broke into two parts:

11 a.m. — Wrestlebacks, 7th-Place Matches, NCAA qualification matches

3:30 p.m. — 1st-, 3rd-, and 5th-Place Matches

Big Ten Network will pick coverage back up during the 3:30 p.m. portion of this session, but will primarily broadcast just the championship matches. The 3rd- and 5th-Place Matches, plus all the wrestling that begins at 11 a.m., can be viewed on B1G+.

Team Scores at the start of Day Two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Michigan, Penn State and Iowa will battle for the team title, but here's how the full team race numbers look like entering Sunday:

Michigan, 116 Penn State, 111.5 Iowa, 109 Ohio State, 72 Northwestern, 70.5 Nebraska, 65 Wisconsin, 58.5 Minnesota, 55.5 Rutgers, 37 Purdue, 34.5 Michigan State, 33 Illinois, 26.5 Maryland, 14.5 Indiana, 4

Maximum Team Points for Iowa, Penn State, Michigan at 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Here are the maximum team point totals for Michigan, Penn State and Iowa:

MICHIGAN: 183

5 in the finals, 4 alive for 3rd, 1 going for 7th

PENN STATE: 161.5

5 in the finals, 2 alive for 3rd, 1 going for 7th

IOWA: 164.5

5 in the finals, 3 alive for 3rd, 2 going for 7th

Michael Kemerer is, on paper, a fourth wrestler alive for 3rd, but he will medically-default to sixth place at 174 pounds

Sunday's session will feature the wrestleback semifinals, where a win is worth 3.5 team points plus any bonus points.

The 7th-, 5th-, and 3rd-Place matches are each worth one point, plus any bonus points, while the championship matches are each worth four points, plus any bonus points.

Here's the fun part: There are no head-to-heads between any Michigan, Penn State or Iowa wrestlers in the wrestleback semifinals.

There is just one 7th-Place match between wrestlers from those three teams going head-to-head — at 149, between Penn State's Beau Bartlett and Michigan's Kanen Storr.

There could potentially be three more medal matches featuring wrestlers from those three teams — at 157, between Iowa's Kaleb Young and Penn State's Brady Berge; 197, between Iowa's Jacob Warner and Michigan's Pat Brucki; and 285, between Michigan's Mason Parris and Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet.

Finally, there are five head-to-head matches in the championship matches:

133 : Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. Austin DeSanto (IA)

: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. Austin DeSanto (IA) 141 : Nick Lee (PSU) vs. Jaydin Eierman (IA)

: Nick Lee (PSU) vs. Jaydin Eierman (IA) 165 : Cameron Amine (MICH) vs. Alex Marinelli (IA)

: Cameron Amine (MICH) vs. Alex Marinelli (IA) 174 : Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Logan Massa (MICH)

: Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Logan Massa (MICH) 184: Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. Myles Amine (MICH)

So, buckle up, because this awesome team race is headed for a fantastic f

Matchups and results for Iowa Hawkeye wrestlers

Here's the quick glance:

Four wrestlers made the Big Ten finals: Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Tony Cassioppi (285)

Three remain in contention for third place: Max Murin (149), Kaleb Young (157) and Jacob Warner (197)

Two will wrestle for seventh: Drake Ayala (125) and Abe Assad (184)

Michael Kemerer (174) medically-defaulted to sixth place

Here's a look at how each of them did on Saturday, and what each has coming on Sunday:

Drake Ayala, 125 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-2

4-0 over Michigan State's Tristan Lujan

4-3 loss to Wisconsin's Eric Barnett

12-3 major over Indiana's Jacob Moran

5-2 loss to Minnesota's Patrick McKee

Next, 7th-Place Match: vs. #9 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers)

Ayala has never wrestled Shawver.

Austin DeSanto, 133 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-0

Bye

7-3 over Northwestern's Chris Cannon

4-3 over Illinois's Lucas Byrd

Next, Finals: vs. #1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State)

DeSanto is 2-4 all-time against RBY, and lost, 3-2, in January.

RBY is a two-time All-American and the returning NCAA champion.

Jaydin Eierman, 141 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-0

Bye

10-3 over Ohio State's Dylan D'Emilio

Win by medical forfeit over Rutgers' Sebastian Rivera

Next, Finals: vs. #1 Nick Lee (Penn State)

Eierman is 2-2 all-time against Lee and lost 6-4 in overtime in January.

Lee is a three-time All-American and the defending NCAA champion.

Max Murin, 149 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-1

12-0 over Michigan State's Peyton Omania

6-5 over Northwestern's Yahya Thomas

3-1 loss to Ohio State's Sammy Sasso

Next, Wrestleback Semifinals: vs. #6 Mike Van Brill (Rutgers)

Van Brill beat Murin, 7-2, at last year's Big Ten tournament.

Kaleb Young, 157 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-1

Bye

5-3 loss to Penn State's Brady Berge

10-5 over Rutgers' Robert Kanniard

5-3 over Michigan State's Chase Saldate

Next, Wrestleback Semifinals: vs. #5 Peyton Robb (Nebraska)

Young is 2-1 all-time against Robb, and beat him 6-3 in February.

Alex Marinelli, 165 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-0

Bye

8-2 over Penn State's Creighton Edsell

3-2 over Wisconsin's Dean Hamiti

Next, Finals: vs. #4 Cameron Amine (Michigan)

Marinelli beat Amine, 2-0, at last year's Big Ten Championships.

Amine is a 2021 All-American.

Michael Kemerer, 174 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-0

Pinned Rutgers' Connor O'Neill in 2:31

5-4 over Ohio State's Ethan Smith

Medically-defaulted to sixth place

Abe Assad, 184 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-2

6-4 over Illinois's Zac Braunagel

4-2 loss to Nebraska's Taylor Venz

9-0 major over Michigan State's Layne Malczewski

4-3 loss to Maryland's Kyle Cochran

Next, 7th-Place Match: vs. #10 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)

Assad has never wrestled Salazar.

Jacob Warner, 197 pounds

SATURDAY: 3-1

17-4 major over Indiana's Nick Willham

3-1 loss to Michigan's Pat Brucki

10-1 major over Maryland's Jaron Smith

4-2 over Ohio State's Gavin Hoffman

Next, Wrestleback Semifinals: vs. #3 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State)

Warner is 2-0 all-time against Caffey.

Tony Cassioppi, 285 pounds

SATURDAY: 2-0

Bye

9-3 over Wisconsin's Trent Hillger

6-4 (SV) over Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet

Next, Finals: vs. #1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota)

Cassioppi is 0-5 all-time against Steveson.

Steveson is the defending NCAA champion and 2021 Olympic men's freestyle gold medalist.

