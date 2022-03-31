Cade Siebrecht, a two-time state champion from Lisbon, commits to Iowa wrestling

Cade Siebrecht isn't going very far away to continue his wrestling career.

Siebrecht, a senior at Lisbon, announced Thursday morning that he has committed to the Iowa wrestling program. He projects at 141 pounds and will join older brother Cobe in Iowa City.

"I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my journey at the University of Iowa," Siebrecht wrote in an Instagram post, announcing his decision. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Go hawks."

Siebrecht is the latest in a long line of Lisbon wrestlers to join the Iowa program. Among the others: Carter Happel, a four-timer from Lisbon and on-again, off-again starter for the Hawkeyes; Ryan Morningstar, a two-time All-American-turned-assistant coach; and Royce Alger, a two-time NCAA champion who still hovers around the program.

Even more, Siebrecht joins both of his older brothers now as college wrestlers.

Cooper, the oldest, was a four-time state place-winner and 2018 state champ for Lisbon, and now competes at Minnesota State-Mankato. Cobe, the middle, was a three-time state finalist and 2019 state champ, and has provided depth for the Hawkeyes at 149.

Cade Siebrecht just recently wrapped up his own stellar high school career, wherein he posted a 178-31 overall record over four years and won two Class 1A state titles: at 126 in 2021, then at 138 this year. He went 91-9 over his junior and senior seasons.

This past season, Siebrecht went 49-4 with 21 pins. He had a knack for the dramatic at the state tournament, winning his last two matches in overtime — 3-2 in the tiebreakers over Underwood's Stevie Barnes in the state semifinals, then 7-5 with 12 seconds left in sudden victory to beat West Hancock's Kellen Smith in the finals.

Cade Siebrecht joins other in-state products in Iowa wrestling's 2022 recruiting class

Now Siebrecht joins the lengthy list of in-state seniors who will wrestle Division I next season. There are 26 in total, and Siebrecht is now the ninth to commit to the Hawkeyes.

The others:

And now Siebrecht. Those nine will join Kolby Franklin, from Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, and Drake Rhodes, from Billings West in Montana, as Iowa's now 11-man recruiting class for 2022.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.