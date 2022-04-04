Iowa wrestler Wyatt Henson announces he's entered the transfer portal

Two days after one wrestler joined the Iowa program through the transfer portal, another is leaving through it.

Wyatt Henson announced Monday on his personal Instagram account that he has entered the transfer portal. He spent the 2021-22 season redshirting with the Hawkeyes and has four years of eligibility remaining.

"I have entered the transfers portal!" Henson wrote in his announcement. "I Appreciate (sic) my experience with the Hawkeyes, but Looking forward to the future!"

Henson's decision comes just two days after Iowa reeled in Real Woods, a 2022 All-American for Stanford, out of the transfer portal. Woods is a three-time NCAA qualifier and took sixth at 141 pounds at last month's NCAA Championships — at the same weight where Henson competed throughout the 2021-22 season.

Woods will bring a 42-8 career record to Iowa City and has two years of eligibility remaining. His addition gives the Hawkeyes four NCAA All-Americans for their 2022-23 lineup, along with Spencer Lee (125), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285).

Henson went 18-2 overall with 11 bonus-point wins while redshirting this past season. He won titles at both the Luther Open and Lindenwood Open and also took fifth at the Southern Scuffle — behind Woods, Missouri's Allan Hart, Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez and South Dakota State's Clay Carlson. He lost only to Alirez and Hart.

Before Woods' transfer, Henson was believed to be the guy at 141 pounds next year for the Hawkeyes. He was a Missouri state champ in 2019 and won two Pennsylvania state titles in 2020 and 2021. He is the son of heralded wrestler Sammie Henson, a two-time NCAA champ for Clemson, as well as a world champ and an Olympic silver medalist.

Henson could still return to Iowa. It is not a guarantee that entry into the transfer portal means an athlete will leave that institution. Woods actually first entered the portal when Stanford first announced it would cut its wrestling program ahead of the 2021 season, but returned after that decision was reversed.

When Henson first committed to the Hawkeyes in October 2019, he also considered Iowa State, Michigan and Nebraska, among others. He was considered a top-25 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class as a high school senior.

