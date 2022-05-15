Iowa Central lightweight Aidan Harris announces transfer to Iowa wrestling program

The Iowa wrestling program has added another lightweight to the roster, as Aidan Harris announced Sunday evening that he plans to transfer from Iowa Central Community College to join the Hawkeyes.

"Some times I feel as if hard decisions are meant to remind you who’s really got your back," Harris wrote on his personal Instagram page, where he announced his plans to transfer, "and the easy decisions are meant to put those people in your life.

"I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa. And I would like to thank everyone that has my back!"

Harris joins the Hawkeyes after a two-year stay at Iowa Central, where he wrestled 125, 133, and 141 pounds for the Tritons. Harris took fourth at the 2021 NJCAA national championships at 125, where he won six straight wrestleback matches after a first-round loss. He qualified for the national tournament again this year, but finished 2-2.

Before Iowa Central, Harris was a standout high-schooler from Layton, Utah, where he was a three-time state medalist in Utah's Class 6A. He won a state title in 2020 at 120 pounds, and took second the year before at 113.

Harris joins the Iowa wrestling program just two days after Jude Link, a senior from Minnesota, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. He is now the 12th member of Iowa's 2022 recruiting class and projects at 165 pounds.

Link is a three-time state finalist in Minnesota’s Class AA. He went 38-3 and won a state title at 160 pounds this past season. He produced a four-year prep record of 155-16, including a 122-6 mark in his final three seasons.

"I'm excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career through the University of Iowa," Link wrote in an Instagram post, where he announced his commitment. "I would like to thank my family and every single one of my coaches for making this possible."

