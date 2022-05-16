Solon wrestler Gage Marty announces commitment to the Iowa wrestling program

The Iowa wrestling team added its third recruit in four days on Monday morning, as Solon senior Gage Marty announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

"I'm super excited to announce that I've committed to the University of Iowa," Marty wrote in his announcement. "I can't thank my family and coaches enough. Can't wait to get started."

Marty, a projected heavyweight, and is a three-time Class 2A state medalist. He went 127-25 over his final three prep seasons. This past year, he went 48-3 and reached the state finals, where he lost to West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman, a fellow Iowa recruit.

Marty made his commitment through his personal Instagram account. He chose the Hawkeyes after a visit earlier this month. He had briefly talked with Loras and Coe College, two tremendous Division III options. He wasn't certain he'd wrestler at all in college, but after his recent visit to Iowa City, he decided to give it a shot.

In doing so, Marty is now the 30th in-state senior to commit to a Division I wrestling program. Of the 30, 21 are staying in-state, and 10 are joining the Hawkeyes:

Marty's commitment is the third for Iowa in the last four days. On Sunday, Aidan Harris, a junior-college All-American from Iowa Central, announced plans to transfer to Iowa. On Friday, Jude Link, a senior state champ from Minnesota, also committed to Iowa.

All three means Iowa's 2022 recruiting class, which was recently ranked No. 15 nationally by MatScouts, now stands at 14 wrestlers — the 10 in-state kids, Link, Harris, plus Drake Rhodes, a state champ from Montana, and Kolby Franklin, originally from Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania but who's now currently at Iowa City High.

Iowa high school wrestling, Class of 2022, going to Division I programs

North Butler-Clarksville’s Chet Buss, Northern Iowa

Don Bosco’s Garrett Funk, Northern Iowa

Crestwood’s Carter Fousek, Iowa State

Waukee Northwest’s Griffin Gammell, Virginia

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Aiden Riggins, Iowa

Des Moines Lincoln’s Mickey Griffith, Iowa

Southeast Polk’s Carson Martinson, Iowa

Southeast Polk’s Carter Martinson, Iowa

West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman, Iowa

Mason City’s Jace Rhodes, Iowa

Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill, Iowa

Iowa City West’s Robert Avila Jr., Virginia

Iowa City West’s Hunter Garvin, Stanford

West Delaware’s Wyatt Voelker, Northern Iowa

Southeast Polk’s Joel Jesuroga, Iowa

Gilbert’s Fernando Villaescusa, Iowa State

Ankeny’s Trever Anderson, Northern Iowa

Underwood’s Hagen Heistand, Campbell

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Christian Stanek, Iowa State

New London’s Marcel Lopez, SIUE

Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold, North Carolina

Don Bosco’s Carson Tenold, North Carolina

Iowa City West’s Grant O’Dell, Bellarmine

Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht, Iowa

Midland’s Cayden Miller, Iowa State

Indianola’s Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa

West Burlington-Notre Dame’s Blaine Frazier, Indiana

Dowling Catholic’s Jacob Frost, Iowa State

Dowling Catholic’s Evan Frost, Iowa State

Solon’s Gage Marty, Iowa

