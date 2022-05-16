Solon wrestler Gage Marty announces commitment to the Iowa wrestling program
The Iowa wrestling team added its third recruit in four days on Monday morning, as Solon senior Gage Marty announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.
"I'm super excited to announce that I've committed to the University of Iowa," Marty wrote in his announcement. "I can't thank my family and coaches enough. Can't wait to get started."
Marty, a projected heavyweight, and is a three-time Class 2A state medalist. He went 127-25 over his final three prep seasons. This past year, he went 48-3 and reached the state finals, where he lost to West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman, a fellow Iowa recruit.
Marty made his commitment through his personal Instagram account. He chose the Hawkeyes after a visit earlier this month. He had briefly talked with Loras and Coe College, two tremendous Division III options. He wasn't certain he'd wrestler at all in college, but after his recent visit to Iowa City, he decided to give it a shot.
In doing so, Marty is now the 30th in-state senior to commit to a Division I wrestling program. Of the 30, 21 are staying in-state, and 10 are joining the Hawkeyes:
- Marty
- Fleshman
- Waverly-Shell Rock’s Aiden Riggins
- Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill
- Des Moines Lincoln’s Mickey Griffith
- Southeast Polk's Carter and Carson Martinson
- Joel Jesuroga, another Ram wrestler
- Mason City’s Jace Rhodes
- Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht
Marty's commitment is the third for Iowa in the last four days. On Sunday, Aidan Harris, a junior-college All-American from Iowa Central, announced plans to transfer to Iowa. On Friday, Jude Link, a senior state champ from Minnesota, also committed to Iowa.
All three means Iowa's 2022 recruiting class, which was recently ranked No. 15 nationally by MatScouts, now stands at 14 wrestlers — the 10 in-state kids, Link, Harris, plus Drake Rhodes, a state champ from Montana, and Kolby Franklin, originally from Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania but who's now currently at Iowa City High.
Iowa high school wrestling, Class of 2022, going to Division I programs
- North Butler-Clarksville’s Chet Buss, Northern Iowa
- Don Bosco’s Garrett Funk, Northern Iowa
- Crestwood’s Carter Fousek, Iowa State
- Waukee Northwest’s Griffin Gammell, Virginia
- Waverly-Shell Rock’s Aiden Riggins, Iowa
- Des Moines Lincoln’s Mickey Griffith, Iowa
- Southeast Polk’s Carson Martinson, Iowa
- Southeast Polk’s Carter Martinson, Iowa
- West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman, Iowa
- Mason City’s Jace Rhodes, Iowa
- Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill, Iowa
- Iowa City West’s Robert Avila Jr., Virginia
- Iowa City West’s Hunter Garvin, Stanford
- West Delaware’s Wyatt Voelker, Northern Iowa
- Southeast Polk’s Joel Jesuroga, Iowa
- Gilbert’s Fernando Villaescusa, Iowa State
- Ankeny’s Trever Anderson, Northern Iowa
- Underwood’s Hagen Heistand, Campbell
- Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Christian Stanek, Iowa State
- New London’s Marcel Lopez, SIUE
- Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold, North Carolina
- Don Bosco’s Carson Tenold, North Carolina
- Iowa City West’s Grant O’Dell, Bellarmine
- Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht, Iowa
- Midland’s Cayden Miller, Iowa State
- Indianola’s Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa
- West Burlington-Notre Dame’s Blaine Frazier, Indiana
- Dowling Catholic’s Jacob Frost, Iowa State
- Dowling Catholic’s Evan Frost, Iowa State
- Solon’s Gage Marty, Iowa
Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.