Iowa's 2022-23 wrestling schedule is out. Here are the key dates to know.

The Iowa wrestling program released its full 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 2 in InterMat's preseason tournament rankings, have 16 dual meets this season: eight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and eight more on the road. Of the 16 duals, 10 are against teams ranked in InterMat's preseason Top 25.

Iowa also has three tournaments on the schedule: the inaugural Solider Salute in late December at Xtream Arena in Coralville, plus the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Mich., and the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Okla., both in March.

Additionally, three Hawkeye wrestlers — Real Woods, Jacob Warner, Tony Cassioppi — will compete at the NWCA All-Star Classic, a dual-style exhibition scheduled for late November that is making a return to the college schedule after a four-year hiatus.

Here are some key dates and quick thoughts on the Hawkeyes' 2022-23 schedule:

Iowa wrestles at Penn State on Jan. 27

The big one is a Friday night at, presumably, the Bryce Jordan Center, where the second-ranked Hawkeyes will wrestle top-ranked Penn State. The Nittany Lions won a thriller, 19-13, at Carver last season.

This is always the biggest date on Iowa's schedule each year, if only because it's a chance to stack up, team-to-team, weight-for-weight, against the top program in the country.

It'll also be, on paper, far and away the toughest dual for Iowa this season. Using InterMat's preseason rankings, Penn State is the only opponent on Iowa's schedule that's currently ranked in the top five.

Big home dates: Iowa State, Nebraska, Michigan, Oklahoma State

Here are the biggest opponents coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena this winter:

No. 12 Iowa State, on Dec. 4;

No. 9 Nebraska, on Jan. 20;

No. 6 Michigan, on Feb. 10;

No. 11 Oklahoma State, on Feb. 19.

Iowa State is the Hawkeyes' sixth opponent this season, while Nebraska comes in the middle of the Big Ten schedule. Iowa's duals against Michigan and Oklahoma State are the final two of their regular-season schedule.

Iowa has led the nation in wrestling attendance during every year since 2007. Last season, the Hawkeyes sold out all six home dates (Carver, officially, holds 14,905 for wrestling).

While those four are the major dates, seven of Iowa's eight home duals are against teams ranked in InterMat's preseason top-25, including five in the top-15.

Tom Brands keeps promise to wrestle Army West Point and California Baptist

Last year, Iowa was supposed to wrestle Oregon State, but after the Beavers ran into travel issues, the Hawkeyes wrestled Army West Point instead.

After the dual, Iowa coach Tom Brands expressed his gratitude to Army, which drove to Iowa City a day after it wrestled Iowa State, as well as California Baptist, which was also in Ames that weekend and on standby to drive to Iowa City if needed.

Brands also said this:

“You’re going to see Cal Baptist on our schedule. That came to fruition in the talks when we were arranging this. We’re also going to make a return trip to Army. They’ll get to roll out the red carpet for us.”

Brands kept that promise, as Iowa's first two duals of the 2022-23 season are against Cal Baptist on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Iowa City, and Army on Thursday, Nov. 17 in West Point, New York.

Sacred Heart, Buffalo duals part of 'Arm Bar in the Armory' event

After wrestling Army that Thursday, the Hawkeyes will wrestle against Sacred Heart and Buffalo the very next day as part of an 8-team dual-style competition called Arm Bar at the Armory that'll feature six total wrestling duals in Albany, New York.

The event, hosted by Journeyman Wrestling — the group hosted the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Florida last season — includes Iowa against both Sacred Heart and Buffalo, as well as Illinois, N.C. State, Central Michigan, Castleton and the College of New Jersey.

Another thing to keep in mind: Sacred Heart is also one of three Division I schools that currently has a women's wrestling program, in addition to Iowa (starting in 2023-24) and Presbyterian.

Perhaps the Hawkeyes and Sacred Heart will wrestle in a men's and women's double dual in the near future.

Three Hawkeye wrestlers competing at the NWCA All-Star Classic

The National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic is making its valiant return this season after a four-year absence. It is an exhibition dual featuring some of the nation's top collegiate wrestlers.

This year's event, set for Nov. 22 in Austin, Texas, will be streamed live by FloWrestling. There will be 11 men’s matches and at least two women’s matches — and there will be a heavy Iowa wrestling presence at the event.

Three Hawkeyes are on the card: Real Woods (141), Jacob Warner (197), and Tony Cassioppi (285). Woods will wrestle Pittsburgh's Cole Matthews, Warner will wrestle Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan, and Cassioppi will wrestle Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet.

More Iowa college wrestlers will be at the event, too:

Iowa State's David Carr will also compete, against Princeton's Quincy Monday at 165 pounds;

will also compete, against Princeton's Quincy Monday at 165 pounds; Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen will wrestle Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184;

will wrestle Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184; and Adaugo Nwachukwu, a 2022 national champ for Iowa Wesleyan and Junior world bronze medalist, is in one of the two confirmed women's matches, against McKendree's Alara Boyd.

Final schedule thoughts: No Midlands Championships, weird travel weekends

Iowa's dual against Pennsylvania, on Nov. 26, is part of a two-year home-and-home agreement. That means the Hawkeyes will likely travel to The Palestra in Philadelphia next season.

Iowa's final non-conference dual is against UT-Chattanooga on Dec. 10, where Terry Brands was once the head coach and Dan Dennis, a former Hawkeye wrestler now in charge of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, once ran the regional training center.

The Hawkeyes don't have the Midlands Championships on their schedule, and will instead attend the Soldier Salute, a new two-day tournament set for Dec. 29-30 at Xtream Arena. It will include both men's and women's divisions. Members of the Iowa women's wrestling program are expected to compete unattached.

Iowa has two Friday-Sunday weekend doubleheaders where the Hawkeyes will be at home on Friday, then on the road on Sunday, and they're both during the Big Ten schedule. The Hawkeyes are at home on Friday, Jan. 6, against Illinois, then at Purdue two days later. Then on Jan. 20, they host Nebraska, then wrestle at Wisconsin that Sunday.

Iowa wrestling 2022-23 schedule