Iowa Hawkeye wrestling will be on TV nine times in 2022-23. Here's when and where.

The Iowa wrestling program will have nine of its 16 duals on television for the 2022-23 season.

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that 26 regular-season contests featuring Big Ten programs will be televised during the 2022-23 season — 24 on Big Ten Network, as well as two on ESPNU. Big Ten Network will also televise three sessions of the 2023 Big Ten Championships, set for March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Hawkeyes, ranked second in InterMat's preseason rankings, will open the league's TV schedule when they host No. 12 Iowa State on Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. They will also close the league's television slate against No. 11 Oklahoma State on Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m. CT, also in Iowa City.

Here are all nine of Iowa's televised duals for the 2022-23 season — eight are on Big Ten Network, plus one more on ESPNU. All times listed are CT and all rankings are from InterMat:

Dec. 4 – No. 12 Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., BTN

Jan. 8 – at Purdue, 1 p.m., BTN

Jan. 13 – No. 13 Northwestern, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 20 – No. 9 Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

Jan. 22 – at No. 10 Wisconsin, TBA, BTN

Jan. 27 – at No. 1 Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3 – at No. 7 Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

Feb. 10 – No. 6 Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN

Feb. 19 – No. 11 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., BTN

All of Iowa's remaining conference duals, as well as all non-televised Big Ten wrestling events, will be streamed on B1G+. Subscription options include a conference wrestling pass, which delivers all Big Ten wrestling on B1G+.

That includes the Soldier Salute, a new midseason tournament set for Dec. 29-30 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, where both the Iowa men's and women's wrestling programs will be competing.

Additionally, Iowa's dual against UT-Chattanooga, set for Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., will be streamed on ESPN+. The Hawkeyes will also wrestle both Sacred Heart and Buffalo on Nov. 18 as part of Journeymen's Arm Bar at the Armory event, which will be streamed on FloWrestling.

FloWrestling is also streaming the NWCA All-Star Classic, set for Nov. 22. Three Hawkeye wrestlers — Real Woods (141), Jacob Warner (197), Tony Cassioppi (285) — are competing that day, as well as Iowa State's David Carr (165), Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen (184) and, in a women's match, Iowa Wesleyan's Adaugo Nwachukwu.

Big Ten Network also announced Thursday that B1G Wrestling and Beyond, the network's in-studio wrestling show, will return in January 2023, with host Rick Pizzo and analyst Shane Sparks discussing weekly results and highlights as well as interviews with coaches and wrestlers from around the Big Ten Conference.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.