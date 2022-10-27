PODCAST: A loaded Iowa wrestling lineup but patience required
Chad Leistikow
Des Moines Register
Fresh off their interviews at Iowa wrestling's media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Register wrestling writer Cody Goodwin joins columnist Chad Leistikow to take a closer look at the Hawkeyes' new-look lineup (which still has plenty of familiar names) while also delving into what Spencer Lee said about his double-ACL recovery and what he is trying to accomplish.
