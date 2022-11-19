Five takeaways from Iowa wrestling's wins over Sacred Heart and Buffalo

The Iowa wrestling team completed its New York roadtrip with three dual victories, adding a 35-6 win over Sacred Heart and a 35-7 win over Buffalo on Friday after beating Army West Point, 28-13, on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes, now 4-0 this season and ranked No. 2 in InterMat's Division I poll, won 16-of-20 total matches at Journeymen Wrestling's Arm Bar at the Armory event. With associate head coach Terry Brands leading the team (head coach Tom Brands stayed home), a handful of new faces debuted for Iowa in these two lopsided victories.

Consider Friday's doubleheader sweep over lesser opponents the wrestling schedule equivalent of, say, Alabama football playing Austin Peay. Not a shot at Sacred Heart and Buffalo as much as it's acknowledging the reality that Iowa was just far and away a better team in both matchups.

Still, the Hawkeyes' dominant performance — 12 of the 16 individual wins included bonus points — revealed more developments about this year's team. Among them: Tony Cassioppi rolled up two more pins, Max Murin racked up more points, and the lineup battles at 133 and 157 might be gaining a little more clarity.

From Thursday:Three takeaways from the Hawkeyes' 28-13 win over Army West Point

Here are the full box scores, first from Iowa's 35-6 win over Sacred Heart:

125 : Mikey Manta (SH) dec. Aidan Harris (IA), 5-1

: Mikey Manta (SH) dec. Aidan Harris (IA), 5-1 133 : Cullan Schriever (IA) dec. Andrew Fallon (SH), 20-13

: Cullan Schriever (IA) dec. Andrew Fallon (SH), 20-13 141 : Drew Bennett (IA) dec. Seth Brown (SH), 12-8

: Drew Bennett (IA) dec. Seth Brown (SH), 12-8 149 : #7 Max Murin (IA) tech. fall Matt Laurie (SH), 20-5

: #7 Max Murin (IA) tech. fall Matt Laurie (SH), 20-5 157 : Nick Palumbo (SH) dec. Caleb Rathjen (IA), 8-4

: Nick Palumbo (SH) dec. Caleb Rathjen (IA), 8-4 165 : #13 Patrick Kennedy (IA) tech. fall Aidan Zarrella (SH), 24-9

: #13 Patrick Kennedy (IA) tech. fall Aidan Zarrella (SH), 24-9 174 : Joe Kelly (IA) maj. dec. Ryan Bolletino (SH), 17-7

: Joe Kelly (IA) maj. dec. Ryan Bolletino (SH), 17-7 184 : #8 Abe Assad (IA) maj. dec. Hunter Perez (SH), 22-9

: #8 Abe Assad (IA) maj. dec. Hunter Perez (SH), 22-9 197 : Zach Glazier (IA) tech. fall Nick Copley (SH), 18-3

: Zach Glazier (IA) tech. fall Nick Copley (SH), 18-3 285: #4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned Marc Berisha (SH) in 1:28

And from the Hawkeyes' 35-7 win over Buffalo:

125 : Pat Adams (BU) maj. dec. Charles Matthews (IA), 12-2

: Pat Adams (BU) maj. dec. Charles Matthews (IA), 12-2 133 : Cullan Schriever (IA) tech. fall. Mason Bush (BU), 23-8

: Cullan Schriever (IA) tech. fall. Mason Bush (BU), 23-8 141 : Drew Bennett (IA) dec. Matt Ryan (BU), 9-6

: Drew Bennett (IA) dec. Matt Ryan (BU), 9-6 149 : #7 Max Murin (IA) maj. dec. Kaleb Burgess (BU), 16-5

: #7 Max Murin (IA) maj. dec. Kaleb Burgess (BU), 16-5 157 : Caleb Rathjen (IA) dec. Nick Stampoulus (BU), 6-0

: Caleb Rathjen (IA) dec. Nick Stampoulus (BU), 6-0 165 : Cobe Siebrecht (IA) maj. dec. Noah Grover (BU), 8-0

: Cobe Siebrecht (IA) maj. dec. Noah Grover (BU), 8-0 174 : Marcus Petite (BU) dec. Joe Kelley (IA), 2-0

: Marcus Petite (BU) dec. Joe Kelley (IA), 2-0 184 : #8 Abe Assad (IA) tech. fall #32 Giuseppe Hoose (BU), 22-7

: #8 Abe Assad (IA) tech. fall #32 Giuseppe Hoose (BU), 22-7 197 : #2 Jacob Warner (IA) tech. fall Sam Mitchell (BU), 26-8

: #2 Jacob Warner (IA) tech. fall Sam Mitchell (BU), 26-8 285: #4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned Greg Hodulick (BU) in 0:53

Here are takeaways and observations from the action:

Max Murin looked great all weekend

Only four matches in, but Max Murin has looked great thus far.

Shouldn't be a surprise given that he's a sixth-year senior who's qualified for the NCAA Championships four times and has finished one win shy of All-American honors three times during his career. He's clearly in that podium tier at 149 pounds.

Even against lesser competition, Murin has opened his final college season with a bang: four bonus-point wins, two technical falls and two major decisions. He recorded just four, total, in 19 matches last season. He's outscored his opponents by a combined 75-24, and this marks the first time in his college career that he's recorded four consecutive bonus-point wins.

The 23-year-old looks healthy and determined, and especially at a weight where Iowa could use some consistent firepower, a healthy and determined Max Murin could mean good things for the Hawkeyes moving forward.

Recruiting:Greene County state champ Kale Petersen announces commitment to Iowa wrestling program

But so did all of Iowa's star wrestlers

Murin's performance has been noteworthy, but he isn't the only Hawkeye wrestler to start the season strong.

Tony Cassioppi, for example, has recorded four first-period pins in as many matches this season, and his four pins have totaled exactly six minutes of mat time. Jacob Warner followed his 38-second pin against California Baptist with a 20-7 major over Army's Kyle Swartz and a 26-8 technical fall over Buffalo's Sam Mitchell this week. Patrick Kennedy is now 3-0 with a major and two technical falls and has outscored his opponents 66-23.

Abe Assad is also wrestling confidently, with a 4-0 start at 184. After back-to-back seven-point wins over Cal-Baptist's Peter Acciardi (11-4) and Army's Sahm AbdulRazzaq (12-5), he broke into the bonus column on Friday with a 22-9 major over Sacred Heart's Hunter Perez and a 22-7 technical fall over Buffalo's Guiseppe Hoose, who's ranked No. 32 by InterMat.

Iowa's primary horses have sprinted out of the gates — but this, of course, is what you want to see when the Hawkeyes wrestle lesser opponents.

Cobe Siebrecht is looking more like the answer at 157

It's still early, but Cobe Siebrecht is already making a strong case to be Iowa's answer at 157 pounds this season.

Siebrecht improved to 3-0 after recording two wins this week — first against Army West Point's 28th-ranked Nathan Lukez on Thursday, then over Buffalo's Noah Grover, up at 165, on Friday. Siebrecht beat them both by identical 8-0 scores, giving him three bonus-point wins in as many matches this season.

Caleb Rathjen also made his Hawkeye debut Friday, wrestling twice at 157. The redshirt freshman from Ankeny dropped his opener, 8-4 to Sacred Heart's Nick Palumbo, then rebounded to beat Buffalo's Nick Stampoulos, 6-0. He generated plenty of offensive opportunities and hand-fought well, but looked a tad undersized at 157 and struggled to finish those shots, especially against Palumbo, who was a 2021 NCAA qualifier.

There's still a lot of wrestling left this season, but Siebrecht may have extended his lead in this particular lineup battle after this week.

Wrestling Mailbag:Early Cy-Hawk thoughts, B1G+ stream, Iowa's walk-out songs, NWCA All-Star Classic

Cullan Schriever flashes high-scoring ability

Cullan Schriever went 3-0 this week at 133 pounds, throwing another interesting wrinkle into another one of Iowa's lineup battles. After a 2-0 win over Army's Rich Treanor on Thursday, Schriever cracked open his offense and scored 43 combined points on Friday against his Sacred Heart and Buffalo opponents.

Against Sacred Heart's Andrew Fallon, Schriever scored eight takedowns in a 20-13 win, including four in the second period after the match was tied 6-6 after a back-and-forth first period. Against Buffalo's Mason Bush, Schriever was much more surgical, scoring 10 takedowns and surrendering none in a 23-8 technical-fall victory.

The more reps Schriever gets consecutively, the better he tends to do. He's now 8-0 this season with five bonus-point wins, most all of it against competition he should handily beat. His right elbow was wrapped again during his matches on Friday. If it bothered him, he didn't outwardly show it, though he struggled at times to defend some of Fallon's shots. He surrendered three takedowns in that match, costing him the major.

Still, the ability to score early and often is a good sign. He recorded 18 total takedowns between those two matches, and 13 came in the second (6) and third periods (7). Iowa's next dual is a home meet against Penn on Nov. 26. It will be curious to see whether it's Schriever or Brody Teske who gets the nod that day at 133.

174 pounds will continue to be revolving door

Another weight to watch will be 174, where the the Hawkeyes have used three different wrestlers through the first four duals.

First, true freshman Drake Rhodes, who won against Cal-Baptist. Second, true freshman Carson Martinson, who lost to Army's Ben Pasiuk. On Friday, Joe Kelly, who Tom Brands once mentioned was in the mix at 157, bumped to 174 and went 1-1: a 17-7 major over Sacred Heart's Ryan Bolletino, then a 2-0 loss to Buffalo's Marcus Petite.

Brands previously said that both Nelson Brands and Brennan Swafford, Iowa's two primary options at 174 if everybody's healthy, are close to rejoining the lineup. A season debut — or at least their addition to Iowa's probable lineups — could come next month, if not sooner.

Until then, a rotating cast of characters may continue at 174.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.