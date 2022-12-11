Iowa wrestling tops UT-Chattanooga and Drake Ayala wins UNI Open in season debut

The Iowa wrestling team improved to 7-0 this season after thumping the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, 27-12, on Saturday night at McKenzie Arena.

Despite a 15-point victory, Iowa only won 6-of-10 matches, but scored bonus points in five, including each of the final three to pull away from the Mocs, who fall to 2-6 this season.

Real Woods (141) and Patrick Kennedy (165) both won by technical fall — Woods actually beat Dayne Dalrymple, 16-0, in the first period — while both Abe Assad (184) and Jacob Warner (197) won by major decision. Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi closed the dual with a pin, his fifth of the season.

The Mocs actually won three of the first four matches for a 9-3 lead. Charles Matthews went at 125 pounds, but lost 1-0 to Logan Ashton. Cullan Schriever went again at 133, but gave up an overtime takedown and lost 3-1 to Brayden Palmer. Joel Jesuroga, a true freshman, made his dual debut at 149, but dropped a 3-2 decision to Noah Castillo in the overtime tiebreaker.

Still, Cobe Siebrecht's 6-3 win over Lincoln Heck kept Iowa within 9-8 at the intermission, Kennedy's 23-8 technical fall over Jackson Hurst propelled Iowa in front, 13-9. The Hawkeyes never trailed again, which delighted the Iowa fans among the announced crowd of 2,743.

The one match of interest before the dual even started — at 174, between No. 14 Nelson Brands and No. 16 Rocky Jordan — ultimately went the Mocs' way. Jordan scored a takedown on the edge with 40 seconds left and won, 3-1. Brands came up favoring his knee and carried a slight limp off the mat.

Iowa returns to action at the end of the month at the Solider Salute, set for Dec. 29-30 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

No. 2 Iowa 27, UT-Chattanooga 12

125 : Logan Ashton (UTC) dec. Charles Matthews (IA), 1-0

: Logan Ashton (UTC) dec. Charles Matthews (IA), 1-0 133 : No. 27 Brayden Palmer (UTC) dec. Cullan Schriever (IA), 3-1 (SV)

: No. 27 Brayden Palmer (UTC) dec. Cullan Schriever (IA), 3-1 (SV) 141 : No. 2 Real Woods (IA) tech. fall Dayne Dalrymple (UTC), 16-0

: No. 2 Real Woods (IA) tech. fall Dayne Dalrymple (UTC), 16-0 149 : No. 27 Noah Castillo (UTC) dec. Joel Jesuroga (IA), 3-2 (TB1)

: No. 27 Noah Castillo (UTC) dec. Joel Jesuroga (IA), 3-2 (TB1) 157 : No. 24 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) dec. Lincoln Heck (UTC), 6-3

: No. 24 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) dec. Lincoln Heck (UTC), 6-3 165 : No. 14 Patrick Kennedy (IA) tech. fall Jackson Hurst (UTC), 23-8

: No. 14 Patrick Kennedy (IA) tech. fall Jackson Hurst (UTC), 23-8 174 : No. 16 Rocky Jordan (UTC) dec. #14 Nelson Brands (IA), 3-1

: No. 16 Rocky Jordan (UTC) dec. #14 Nelson Brands (IA), 3-1 184 : No. 8 Abe Assad (IA) maj. dec. #31 Matthew Waddell (UTC), 16-4

: No. 8 Abe Assad (IA) maj. dec. #31 Matthew Waddell (UTC), 16-4 197 : No. 6 Jacob Warner (IA) maj. dec. Jake Boyd (UTC), 10-1

: No. 6 Jacob Warner (IA) maj. dec. Jake Boyd (UTC), 10-1 285: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned Logan Andrew (UTC) in 1:16

Iowa wrestler Drake Ayala wins UNI Open in season debut

A smattering of wrestlers from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa all competed at the UNI Open on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, and perhaps the most intriguing entry was Drake Ayala, Iowa's sophomore 125-pounder who is redshirting this season after qualifying for the NCAA Championships last year.

Ayala wrestled just twice on Saturday but won both matches via major decision to take first: 16-6 over Iowa State's Caleb Fuessley, then 11-3 over Northern Iowa's Trever Anderson. Ayala racked up 12 takedowns between both matches, seven against Fuessley and five against Anderson. Anderson beat Fuessley, 3-1, to finish second.

In Ayala's first live action in eight months, he flashed the same offensive firepower that made him an All-American threat last year as a true freshman, an encouraging development for the future of the Iowa wrestling program.

More wrestling takeaways from the UNI Open

Jesse Ybarra made his debut at 133 pounds at the UNI Open. It was a rough first look, as he went 1-3 and finished fourth.

made his debut at 133 pounds at the UNI Open. It was a rough first look, as he went 1-3 and finished fourth. Jace Rhodes , a true freshman for Iowa, went 2-2 in that same 133-pound bracket and finished third. He registered a 4-0 win over Northern Iowa's Cory Land as well as a 1-0 win over Ybarra.

, a true freshman for Iowa, went 2-2 in that same 133-pound bracket and finished third. He registered a 4-0 win over Northern Iowa's Cory Land as well as a 1-0 win over Ybarra. Iowa State's Evan Frost won that 133-pound bracket, despite opening his day with a 6-2 loss to Land. Frost rallied to beat Ybarra, 8-4; Rhodes, 8-1; and Northern Iowa's Julian Farber, 8-5.

won that 133-pound bracket, despite opening his day with a 6-2 loss to Land. Frost rallied to beat Ybarra, 8-4; Rhodes, 8-1; and Northern Iowa's Julian Farber, 8-5. Iowa State's Jacob Frost won at 141, outscoring his three opponents 33-11. He beat Missouri's Josh Edmonds, 7-3; Minnesota's Theo Cha, 13-3; and Northern Iowa's Connor Thorpe, 13-5, in the final.

won at 141, outscoring his three opponents 33-11. He beat Missouri's Josh Edmonds, 7-3; Minnesota's Theo Cha, 13-3; and Northern Iowa's Connor Thorpe, 13-5, in the final. At 157 pounds, Iowa's Caleb Rathjen made the finals after picking up wins over Northern Iowa's Evan Yant, 7-3, and Iowa State's Isaac Judge, 11-3. In the final, Rathjen lost to Iowa State's Jason Kraisser, 4-2. Judge beat teammate Cam Robinson, 4-2, for third.

made the finals after picking up wins over Northern Iowa's Evan Yant, 7-3, and Iowa State's Isaac Judge, 11-3. In the final, Rathjen lost to Iowa State's Jason Kraisser, 4-2. Judge beat teammate Cam Robinson, 4-2, for third. Christian Minto , who joined the Northern Iowa program after winning two junior college national titles for NIACC, finished second in his Panther debut, beating a pair of Missouri wrestlers — 10-4 over James Conway, then 3-1 over Cam Steed — to reach the finals, where he lost to Minnesota's Cael Carlson, 3-2.

, who joined the Northern Iowa program after winning two junior college national titles for NIACC, finished second in his Panther debut, beating a pair of Missouri wrestlers — 10-4 over James Conway, then 3-1 over Cam Steed — to reach the finals, where he lost to Minnesota's Cael Carlson, 3-2. Iowa State's Joel Devine won at 174 pounds, with a 3-1 semifinal win over Northern Iowa's Jared Simma and a first-period pin over teammate Manny Rojas in the finals.

won at 174 pounds, with a 3-1 semifinal win over Northern Iowa's Jared Simma and a first-period pin over teammate Manny Rojas in the finals. Northern Iowa's Wyatt Voelker took first at 197, posting a 3-0 record. He beat Missouri's Tommy Hagan, 12-2, and Minnesota's Gabe Nagel, 5-3, then won by forfeit over Iowa's Zach Glazier in the final. Glazier beat two Panthers, Adam Ahrendsen (14-4) and Kalob Runyon (4-3), to reach the final.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.