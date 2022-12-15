Iowa women's wrestling program adds two more commitments as second recruiting class takes shape

The Iowa women's wrestling program added two more recruits to its 2023 class this week, with the signings of both Emily Frost and Haley Ward. That brings head coach Clarissa Chun's second recruiting class to six known commitments — with more likely on the way.

The current Hawkeye women's roster includes 15 wrestlers — 12 recruits from the 2022 class, plus three transfers — and Chun hopes the 2023 haul includes nearly as many wrestlers, whether it's through signings or transfers. She hopes to have close to a full 30-woman roster by the start of the 2023-24 season.

Already, the Iowa women's team's second recruiting class is proving to be just as deep and talented as the first, with four of the six current commits included in USA Wrestling's national girls high school rankings. Five of them have won state titles during their prep careers and three have won multiple.

More recruits will join this class soon, but the Iowa women's wrestling program's second recruiting class is taking shape. Here's a quick glance at the first six commitments:

Lilly Luft, Charles City (Iowa)

Iowa's first 2023 commitment, back in September, and the second in-state recruit (Ella Schmit) and third Iowa native (Felicity Taylor) to officially join the Hawkeye women's program. She's a two-time Iowa state champ and three-time state medalist. Finished fifth at the 2021 16U women's freestyle national championships and seventh at the U17 world team trials last May. She's currently ranked No. 5 nationally at 132 pounds by USA Wrestling.

MORE:Lilly Luft, a two-time state champion from Charles City, commits to Iowa women’s wrestling

Ava Rose, Princeton (New Jersey)

Iowa's second 2023 commitment, just a few days after Luft. She's a two-time New Jersey state finalist, finishing second in 2020 and first in 2022. She's currently ranked No. 28 nationally at 112 pounds by USA Wrestling.

RELATED:Iowa women's wrestlers win 5 individual titles in debut competition at Missouri Valley Open

Alivia White, Marysville Pilchuck (Washington)

The Hawkeyes' third 2023 commitment, in early November. She is considered the No. 21 pound-for-pound women's wrestler in America by USA Wrestling and is also ranked No. 2 nationally at 180 pounds. She's a two-time Junior freestyle All-American, finishing second in 2022 and fourth in 2021, and a two-time place-winner at the U20 world team trials, taking fourth in 2022 and seventh in 2021. She's also a two-time Washington state champ.

RELATED:The 25 best girls wrestlers for the 2022-23 Iowa high school girls wrestling season

Danni Swihart, Hanover-Horton (Michigan)

The fourth 2023 commitment, in late November. She's a three-time Michigan state medalist, finishing third in 2020, fourth in 2021 and first in 2022. She is also the first Michigan girl wrestler to sign a Division I wrestling scholarship.

MORE:During Iowa’s first girls wrestling season, why one Iowa girl continues to wrestle boys

Emily Frost, Tamarac (New York)

Iowa's fifth 2023 commitment, this past Tuesday. She is currently ranked No. 7 nationally at 127 pounds by USA Wrestling. She finished sixth at the 2021 16U women's freestyle national championships and also took sixth at the U17 world team trials last May.

Wrestling Mailbag:Final UWW World Cup thoughts, freestyle wrestling, Battle of Waterloo preview, more

Haley Ward, Fort Osage (Missouri)

Iowa's sixth 2023 commitment, this past Wednesday. She is a three-time Missouri state champ with a 121-1 career record entering her senior season. She took seventh a the Junior freestyle national championships in July, third at the U20 world team trials in May, and fourth at the Cadet world team trials in 2021. She is currently ranked No. 5 nationally at 164 pounds by USA Wrestling.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.