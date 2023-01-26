What channel is No. 2 Iowa wrestling at No. 1 Penn State on? How to watch, stream Friday's dual

The Iowa wrestling team's most daunting road trip of the season arrives Friday evening when Tom Brands takes his No. 2 Hawkeyes (12-0, 5-0 Big Ten Conference) into the Bryce Jordan Center against No. 1 Penn State (10-0, 3-0). The dual begins at 7:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

It will be another sold-out home event for Penn State, which thumped No. 9 Michigan, 30-8, last week in front of 15,975. The last time Iowa wrestled Penn State in State College, 15,998 jammed into Bryce Jordan for a 28-13 Nittany Lions victory.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions have met 10 times since Cael Sanderson was hired at Penn State ahead of the 2009-10 season. They have split those duals, 5-5, entering Friday’s showdown — though Penn State has won three of the last four.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Friday's dual.

When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Friday, Jan. 27

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: AM 800 KXIC and online on Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa wrestling at Penn State?

Play-by-play: Shane Sparks

Color analyst: Jim Gibbons

What are the betting odds for Iowa wrestling at Penn State?

Yes, believe it or not, you can find college wrestling betting odds. It is 2023, after all. Circa Sports lists Penn State as a 9-point favorite for the dual. The Nittany Lions' moneyline is -505. If you're feeling an Iowa upset, Hawkeyes' moneyline is +400. Betfred Sports has wrestling national title odds as well, with Penn State at -500 and Iowa at +450.

