Down three starters, Iowa Hawkeye wrestlers muscle through an 18-13 win over Minnesota

The Iowa wrestling team won the first six matches but dropped the last four in an 18-13 road win over No. 23 Minnesota on Friday night.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes improved to 13-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten action despite not having three usual starters in the lineup against the Gophers, who are now 11-3 and 4-3. Iowa did not utilize the services Nelson Brands (174), Abe Assad (184) or Tony Cassioppi (285) in a sold-out Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

In their places were a trio of true freshmen. Aiden Riggins bumped up to 174 pounds in lieu of Brands, but dropped a 4-1 decision to #11 Bailie O'Reilly. Drake Rhodes went again at 184, but lost 13-5 to #10 Isaiah Salazar. Bradley Hill got the nod at heavyweight, but lost 5-0 to #32 Garrett Joles.

Those losses — Jacob Warner's 2-1 loss to #28 Michial Foy at 197 was the fourth — came after Iowa built an 18-0 team lead by winning the first six matches, all by decision. Yes, even mighty Spencer Lee saw his bonus streak end with a 7-1 win over #6 Pat McKee, his 50th consecutive win dating back to the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Even then, Iowa rose to the occasion despite a short-handed lineup:

Brody Teske scored a late takedown for a 4-3 win over Jake Gliva at 133 pounds.

Real Woods scored a trio of takedowns in an 8-1 win over #15 Jakob Bergeland, a returning All-American, at 141.

Max Murin scored two takedowns and two backs during a wild third-period in an 11-7 win over #15 Michael Blockhus, an Iowa native and former Northern Iowa wrestler, at 149.

Cobe Siebrecht scored an early takedown and piled up 2:43 of riding-time for an extra point in a 4-0 win over #17 Brayton Lee, a past All-American, at 157.

Patrick Kennedy, a Minnesota native, polished off the six-match run with a five-takedown performance in a 13-8 win over Cael Carlson. Those six wins were enough to lift Iowa to its ninth consecutive win over Minnesota, with a home dual against No. 11 Michigan next Friday up, well, next.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.