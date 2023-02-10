Cobe Siebrecht knocks off another All-American as Iowa wrestling team thumps Michigan 33-8

The Iowa wrestling team didn't have any trouble with a visiting Michigan team on Friday night, rolling to a 33-8 win in front of another sellout at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 2 in InterMat's latest Division I team rankings, won each of the first seven weights and ultimately took 8-of-10 to pound the 8th-ranked Wolverines. Iowa improves to 14-1 overall and finished its Big Ten slate with a 7-1 record. They will host No. 16 Oklahoma State next Sunday in their regular season finale.

The highlight of the night came from a familiar source, as Cobe Siebrecht notched his second consecutive win over an All-American opponent. This time, his victim was Will Lewan, an NCAA semifinalist last year. On Friday night, Siebrecht somehow eluded a potential Lewan takedown to score his own in sudden victory for a 3-1 win.

That was the monster result that many of the 14,905 in attendance will remember. The Hawkeyes mostly bullied a less-than-100-percent Michigan lineup the rest of the night.

The Wolverines, now 9-4 and 4-3 against the Big Ten, did not wrestle all of their hammers, starting Wilfried Tanefeu at 133 instead of No. 12 Dylan Ragusin; Pat Nolan at 141 instead of No. 27 Cole Mattin; Alex Wesselman at 165 instead of No. 4 Cameron Amine, a two-time All-American; and Joseph Walker at 174 instead of No. 28 Max Maylor.

The Hawkeyes won each of those four matches, including three in bonus-point fashion:

Brody Teske gave up an early takedown then rolled to a 19-3 technical fall over Tanefeu

Real Woods, ranked No. 2 nationally, rolled up a 15-1 major over Nolan

Patrick Kennedy, now ranked No. 7 by InterMat, pinned Wesselman in the first period

and Nelson Brands muscled through a 5-1 win over Walker

Combined with Spencer Lee's 11-2 major over No. 18 Jack Medley at 125 (his 51st win in a row, by the way), Max Murin's four-takedown performance in a 10-4 win over No. 22 Chance Lamer at 149, and Siebrecht's overtime triumph, the Hawkeyes built a 28-0 lead before the Wolverines finally answered.

Drake Rhodes, a true freshman competing in his fifth attached date this season, went in lieu of Abe Assad again at 184, but dropped a 15-0 technical fall to No. 8 Mitch Finesilver. Jacob Warner responded immediately with his own technical fall, a 16-1 beatdown over Brendin Yatoom at 197, which snapped a two-match losing streak.

With the dual well in hand, that set the stage for Tony Cassioppi and Mason Parris to provide fireworks in the final match — and they absolutely delivered.

Parris, the nation's top-ranked heavyweight, built an early 5-2 lead thanks to two early takedowns, but Cassioppi, ranked third, rallied with a neutral-danger takedown in the second period, then an escape and another takedown in the third for a 7-5 lead. Parris escaped and added one final takedown, which helped him secure riding-time and a 9-7 win. It was the closest Cassioppi has ever wrestled Parris in four college meetings, all Parris victories.

A Cassioppi dub would've been icing on the proverbial cake on this night, and may still inspire confidence as Iowa inches closer to the finish line in this 2022-23 season. But against an inferior lineup, the Hawkeyes wrestled like the second-best team in the country — an extremely positive sign as the all-important postseason nears.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.

