55 Iowa wrestlers have won at least one NCAA title. Here's a look at the complete list
When discussing collegiate wrestling, it's hard not to mention the Hawkeyes.
Iowa boasts 24 NCAA team championships, the second-most all-time. The Hawkeyes won the first two in 1975-76 under head coach Gary Kurdelmeier, then 15 in a 21-year span under Dan Gable, including nine in a row from 1978-86, three in a row from 1991-93, then six more in a row from 1995-2000.
Current head coach Tom Brands has guided Iowa to four more team titles — three in a row from 2008-10, then another in 2021.
Additionally, the Hawkeyes' storied history boasts more than 50 individual NCAA champion wrestlers. As the postseason nears, here's a quick look at the Iowa wrestling program's national champion wrestlers.
1920-1970
- 1928: Leslie Beers, 158 pounds
- 1947: Joe Scarpello, 175 pounds
- 1950: Joe Scarpello, 175 pounds
- 1954: Richard Govig, 123 pounds
- 1955: Terry McCann, 115 pounds
- 1956: Terry McCann, 115 pounds; Kenneth Leuer, 191 pounds
- 1957: Simon Roberts, 147 pounds
- 1958: Gary Kurdelmeier, 177 pounds
- 1959: Jim Craig, 177 pounds
- 1962: Sherwyn Thorson, heavyweight
1971-78
- 1973: Dan Sherman, 118 pounds
- 1975: Chuck Yagla, 150 pounds; Dan Holm, 158 pounds
- 1976: Brad Smith, 142 pounds; Chuck Yagla, 150 pounds; Chris Campbell, 177 pounds
- 1977: Chris Campbell, 177 pounds
1979-1989
- 1979: Randy Lewis, 126 pounds; Bruce Kinseth, 150 pounds
- 1980: Randy Lewis, 134 pounds; Ed Banach, 177 pounds
- 1981: Ed Banach, 177 pounds; Lou Banach, heavyweight
- 1982: Barry Davis, 118 pounds; Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds; Pete Bush, 190 pounds
- 1983: Barry Davis, 126 pounds; Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds; Ed Banach, 190 pounds; Lou Banach, heavyweight
- 1984: Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds
- 1985: Barry Davis, 126 pounds; Marty Kistler, 158 pounds
- 1986: Brad Penrith, 126 pounds; Kevin Dresser, 142 pounds; Jim Heffernan, 150 pounds; Marty Kistler, 167 pounds; Duane Goldman, 190 pounds
- 1987: Royce Alger, 167 pounds; Rico Chiapparelli, 177 pounds
- 1988: Royce Alger, 177 pounds
1990-1999
- 1990: Terry Brands, 126 pounds; Tom Brands, 134 pounds
- 1991: Tom Brands, 134 pounds; Mark Reiland, 167 pounds
- 1992: Terry Brands, 126 pounds; Tom Brands, 134 pounds; Troy Steiner, 142 pounds
- 1993: Lincoln McIlravy, 142 pounds; Terry Steiner, 150 pounds
- 1994: Lincoln McIlravy, 150 pounds; Joel Sharrat, 190 pounds
- 1995: Jeff McGinness, 126 pounds
- 1996: Bill Zadick, 142 pounds; Joe Williams, 158 pounds; Daryl Weber, 167 pounds
- 1997: Jessie Whitmer, 118 pounds; Mark Ironside, 134 pounds; Lincoln McIlravy, 150 pounds; Joe Williams, 158 pounds; Lee Fullhart, 190 pounds
- 1998: Mark Ironside, 134 pounds; Jeff McGinness, 142 pounds; Joe Williams, 167 pounds
- 1999: Doug Schwab, 141 pounds; T.J. Williams, 149 pounds
2000-2023
- 2000: Eric Juergens, 133 pounds
- 2001: Eric Juergens, 133 pounds; T.J. Williams, 157 pounds
- 2003: Steve Mocco, heavyweight
- 2004: Cliff Moore, 141 pounds
- 2007: Mark Perry, 165 pounds
- 2008: Brent Metcalf, 149 pounds; Mark Perry, 165 pounds
- 2010: Matt McDonough, 125 pounds; Brent Metcalf, 149 pounds; Jay Borschel, 174 pounds
- 2012: Matt McDonough, 125 pounds
- 2013: Derek St. John, 157 pounds
- 2014: Tony Ramos, 133 pounds
- 2017: Cory Clark, 133 pounds
- 2018: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds
- 2019: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds
- 2021: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds
MORE:Spencer Lee finishes 26-0 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Iowa wrestling trounces OK State 28-7
No Iowa wrestlers have won four NCAA titles … yet
Seven Hawkeye wrestlers have won three individual NCAA championships:
- Ed Branch, 1980-81, 1983
- Jim Zalesky, 1982-84
- Barry Davis, 1982-83, 1985
- Tom Brands, 1990-92
- Lincoln McIlravy, 1993-94, 1997
- Joe Williams, 1996-98
- Spencer Lee, 2018-19, 2021
Lee, however, has a chance to win his fourth NCAA title this season.
Read more Iowa wrestling news
- Here's why Cobe Siebrecht is wrestling with more confidence this year
- 'Excuses are for wusses': Spencer Lee wins third NCAA title on torn ACL
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com. Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.