55 Iowa wrestlers have won at least one NCAA title. Here's a look at the complete list

When discussing collegiate wrestling, it's hard not to mention the Hawkeyes.

Iowa boasts 24 NCAA team championships, the second-most all-time. The Hawkeyes won the first two in 1975-76 under head coach Gary Kurdelmeier, then 15 in a 21-year span under Dan Gable, including nine in a row from 1978-86, three in a row from 1991-93, then six more in a row from 1995-2000.

Current head coach Tom Brands has guided Iowa to four more team titles — three in a row from 2008-10, then another in 2021.

Additionally, the Hawkeyes' storied history boasts more than 50 individual NCAA champion wrestlers. As the postseason nears, here's a quick look at the Iowa wrestling program's national champion wrestlers.

1920-1970

1928: Leslie Beers, 158 pounds

1947: Joe Scarpello, 175 pounds

1950: Joe Scarpello, 175 pounds

1954: Richard Govig, 123 pounds

1955: Terry McCann, 115 pounds

1956: Terry McCann, 115 pounds; Kenneth Leuer, 191 pounds

1957: Simon Roberts, 147 pounds

1958: Gary Kurdelmeier, 177 pounds

1959: Jim Craig, 177 pounds

1962: Sherwyn Thorson, heavyweight

1971-78

1973: Dan Sherman, 118 pounds

1975: Chuck Yagla, 150 pounds; Dan Holm, 158 pounds

1976: Brad Smith, 142 pounds; Chuck Yagla, 150 pounds; Chris Campbell, 177 pounds

1977: Chris Campbell, 177 pounds

1979-1989

1979: Randy Lewis, 126 pounds; Bruce Kinseth, 150 pounds

1980: Randy Lewis, 134 pounds; Ed Banach, 177 pounds

1981: Ed Banach, 177 pounds; Lou Banach, heavyweight

1982: Barry Davis, 118 pounds; Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds; Pete Bush, 190 pounds

1983: Barry Davis, 126 pounds; Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds; Ed Banach, 190 pounds; Lou Banach, heavyweight

1984: Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds

1985: Barry Davis, 126 pounds; Marty Kistler, 158 pounds

1986: Brad Penrith, 126 pounds; Kevin Dresser, 142 pounds; Jim Heffernan, 150 pounds; Marty Kistler, 167 pounds; Duane Goldman, 190 pounds

1987: Royce Alger, 167 pounds; Rico Chiapparelli, 177 pounds

1988: Royce Alger, 177 pounds

1990-1999

1990: Terry Brands, 126 pounds; Tom Brands, 134 pounds

1991: Tom Brands, 134 pounds; Mark Reiland, 167 pounds

1992: Terry Brands, 126 pounds; Tom Brands, 134 pounds; Troy Steiner, 142 pounds

1993: Lincoln McIlravy, 142 pounds; Terry Steiner, 150 pounds

1994: Lincoln McIlravy, 150 pounds; Joel Sharrat, 190 pounds

1995: Jeff McGinness, 126 pounds

1996: Bill Zadick, 142 pounds; Joe Williams, 158 pounds; Daryl Weber, 167 pounds

1997: Jessie Whitmer, 118 pounds; Mark Ironside, 134 pounds; Lincoln McIlravy, 150 pounds; Joe Williams, 158 pounds; Lee Fullhart, 190 pounds

1998: Mark Ironside, 134 pounds; Jeff McGinness, 142 pounds; Joe Williams, 167 pounds

1999: Doug Schwab, 141 pounds; T.J. Williams, 149 pounds

2000-2023

2000: Eric Juergens, 133 pounds

2001: Eric Juergens, 133 pounds; T.J. Williams, 157 pounds

2003: Steve Mocco, heavyweight

2004: Cliff Moore, 141 pounds

2007: Mark Perry, 165 pounds

2008: Brent Metcalf, 149 pounds; Mark Perry, 165 pounds

2010: Matt McDonough, 125 pounds; Brent Metcalf, 149 pounds; Jay Borschel, 174 pounds

2012: Matt McDonough, 125 pounds

2013: Derek St. John, 157 pounds

2014: Tony Ramos, 133 pounds

2017: Cory Clark, 133 pounds

2018: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds

2019: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds

2021: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds

MORE:Spencer Lee finishes 26-0 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Iowa wrestling trounces OK State 28-7

No Iowa wrestlers have won four NCAA titles … yet

Seven Hawkeye wrestlers have won three individual NCAA championships:

Ed Branch, 1980-81, 1983

Jim Zalesky, 1982-84

Barry Davis, 1982-83, 1985

Tom Brands, 1990-92

Lincoln McIlravy, 1993-94, 1997

Joe Williams, 1996-98

Spencer Lee, 2018-19, 2021

Lee, however, has a chance to win his fourth NCAA title this season.

