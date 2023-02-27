IOWA WRESTLING

55 Iowa wrestlers have won at least one NCAA title. Here's a look at the complete list

Adam Hensley Cody Goodwin
Hawk Central

When discussing collegiate wrestling, it's hard not to mention the Hawkeyes.

Iowa boasts 24 NCAA team championships, the second-most all-time. The Hawkeyes won the first two in 1975-76 under head coach Gary Kurdelmeier, then 15 in a 21-year span under Dan Gable, including nine in a row from 1978-86, three in a row from 1991-93, then six more in a row from 1995-2000.

Current head coach Tom Brands has guided Iowa to four more team titles — three in a row from 2008-10, then another in 2021.

Additionally, the Hawkeyes' storied history boasts more than 50 individual NCAA champion wrestlers. As the postseason nears, here's a quick look at the Iowa wrestling program's national champion wrestlers.

1920-1970

  • 1928: Leslie Beers, 158 pounds
  • 1947: Joe Scarpello, 175 pounds
  • 1950: Joe Scarpello, 175 pounds
  • 1954: Richard Govig, 123 pounds
  • 1955: Terry McCann, 115 pounds
  • 1956: Terry McCann, 115 pounds; Kenneth Leuer, 191 pounds
  • 1957: Simon Roberts, 147 pounds
  • 1958: Gary Kurdelmeier, 177 pounds
  • 1959: Jim Craig, 177 pounds
  • 1962: Sherwyn Thorson, heavyweight
From left: Shelby Wilson, Terry McCann and Doug Blubaugh pose with their Olympic gold medals. The trio were Team USA wrestling's only medalists in the 1960 games in Rome.

1971-78

  • 1973: Dan Sherman, 118 pounds
  • 1975: Chuck Yagla, 150 pounds; Dan Holm, 158 pounds
  • 1976: Brad Smith, 142 pounds; Chuck Yagla, 150 pounds; Chris Campbell, 177 pounds
  • 1977: Chris Campbell, 177 pounds

1979-1989

  • 1979: Randy Lewis, 126 pounds; Bruce Kinseth, 150 pounds
  • 1980: Randy Lewis, 134 pounds; Ed Banach, 177 pounds
  • 1981: Ed Banach, 177 pounds; Lou Banach, heavyweight
  • 1982: Barry Davis, 118 pounds; Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds; Pete Bush, 190 pounds
  • 1983: Barry Davis, 126 pounds; Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds; Ed Banach, 190 pounds; Lou Banach, heavyweight
  • 1984: Jim Zalesky, 158 pounds
  • 1985: Barry Davis, 126 pounds; Marty Kistler, 158 pounds
  • 1986: Brad Penrith, 126 pounds; Kevin Dresser, 142 pounds; Jim Heffernan, 150 pounds; Marty Kistler, 167 pounds; Duane Goldman, 190 pounds
  • 1987: Royce Alger, 167 pounds; Rico Chiapparelli, 177 pounds
  • 1988: Royce Alger, 177 pounds
From 1982: Hawkeyes wrestlers Ed Banach, left, and Pete Bush lift Iowa coach Dan Gable.

1990-1999

  • 1990: Terry Brands, 126 pounds; Tom Brands, 134 pounds
  • 1991: Tom Brands, 134 pounds; Mark Reiland, 167 pounds
  • 1992: Terry Brands, 126 pounds; Tom Brands, 134 pounds; Troy Steiner, 142 pounds
  • 1993: Lincoln McIlravy, 142 pounds; Terry Steiner, 150 pounds
  • 1994: Lincoln McIlravy, 150 pounds; Joel Sharrat, 190 pounds
  • 1995: Jeff McGinness, 126 pounds
  • 1996: Bill Zadick, 142 pounds; Joe Williams, 158 pounds; Daryl Weber, 167 pounds
  • 1997: Jessie Whitmer, 118 pounds; Mark Ironside, 134 pounds; Lincoln McIlravy, 150 pounds; Joe Williams, 158 pounds; Lee Fullhart, 190 pounds
  • 1998: Mark Ironside, 134 pounds; Jeff McGinness, 142 pounds; Joe Williams, 167 pounds
  • 1999: Doug Schwab, 141 pounds; T.J. Williams, 149 pounds
Iowa's Lincoln McIlravy, left, raises his hands after beating Iowa State's Chris Bono during the 150 pound final, March 22, 1997, in Cedar Falls.

2000-2023

  • 2000: Eric Juergens, 133 pounds
  • 2001: Eric Juergens, 133 pounds; T.J. Williams, 157 pounds
  • 2003: Steve Mocco, heavyweight
  • 2004: Cliff Moore, 141 pounds
  • 2007: Mark Perry, 165 pounds
  • 2008: Brent Metcalf, 149 pounds; Mark Perry, 165 pounds
  • 2010: Matt McDonough, 125 pounds; Brent Metcalf, 149 pounds; Jay Borschel, 174 pounds
  • 2012: Matt McDonough, 125 pounds
  • 2013: Derek St. John, 157 pounds
  • 2014: Tony Ramos, 133 pounds
  • 2017: Cory Clark, 133 pounds
  • 2018: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds
  • 2019: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds
  • 2021: Spencer Lee, 125 pounds
Iowa's Spencer Lee is acknowledged on senior day after a NCAA college men's wrestling dual against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

No Iowa wrestlers have won four NCAA titles … yet

Seven Hawkeye wrestlers have won three individual NCAA championships:

  • Ed Branch, 1980-81, 1983
  • Jim Zalesky, 1982-84
  • Barry Davis, 1982-83, 1985
  • Tom Brands, 1990-92
  • Lincoln McIlravy, 1993-94, 1997
  • Joe Williams, 1996-98
  • Spencer Lee, 2018-19, 2021

Lee, however, has a chance to win his fourth NCAA title this season.

