Real Woods accomplished one dream at Stanford. He wants to accomplish another at Iowa.

IOWA CITY — Real Woods met Tom Brands when he was in middle school. He came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena a lot as a teenager, for tournaments, camps, to watch the Hawkeyes wrestle. Each time, he left a good impression on Iowa’s head coach.

“He was the real deal,” Brands says now. “He was a phenom, and I mean his ability, athleticism, mindset, the way he walked, talked. I thought he would be a great fit from the very beginning.”

A few years later, Brands was one of many college coaches who recruited Woods, who blossomed into a three-time state champ and blue-chip prospect at Montini Catholic, located just north of Chicago. Woods told every coach who called the same thing:

Thanks, but I’m going to Stanford.

All these years later, Brands, now in his 17th season as Iowa’s head wrestling coach, still chuckles at his initial response.

“Why are you going to Stanford?”

Woods did not waver — then or now.

“It’s a lifelong dream of mine.”

Real Woods has been the ‘real deal’ for Iowa wrestling this season

Woods graduated from Montini in 2018, then from Stanford last spring, and ultimately arrived here, wrestling for the Iowa Hawkeyes. After receiving a world-class education, he is now one of the main draws on one of college wrestling’s powerhouse programs.

“Getting my degree from Stanford, that was a goal and a dream,” Woods says, “but I checked that box and it was time to move on to my next dream, which is to win an NCAA title, and I wanted to put myself in the best spot to accomplish that.”

Since arriving in Iowa City last spring, Woods has been every bit the “real deal” Brands saw all those years ago. He is 13-0 and ranked No. 2 nationally at 141 pounds entering this weekend’s Big Ten Championships. He has fortified an Iowa lineup that’s ranked second in the country by InterMat as the NCAA Championships approach.

On the mat, Woods is an aggressive point-scorer with lightning-quick attacks and insane grip strength. He’s a savvy defender with sensational spatial awareness. He is averaging 10.5 points per match, and has allowed just 15 points, total, all season — all with a vicious scowl aimed directly at his opponents.

Off the mat, Woods is cerebral and thoughtful, direct and honest. The 23-year-old walks quietly yet confidently, with a megawatt smile and “a twinkle in his eye,” Brands says. He studied psychology at Stanford and is a masterful Madden video-game player. “Just ask (former Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli),” Woods says with a wry smile.

“An automatic fit,” Brands says, adding that the initial phone call when Woods was still at Montini was really the first of three opportunities for Brands to reel Woods to Iowa City.

The second came in July 2020. Stanford planned to cut its wrestling program, plus 10 other sports, due to financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Woods was one of many Stanford athletes to enter the transfer portal out of precaution. But Iowa already had Jaydin Eierman at 141 pounds, so there was no need to recruit him.

The third came last April, when Woods again entered the portal — this time as a grad transfer. He was a hot commodity, a plug-and-play All-American wrestler with two years of eligibility left.

Third time was the charm.

“He has great energy,” Brands continues. “He marches to the beat of a different drummer, which is awesome, but he wants to win, and we love it. He’s the entire package, an athletic, explosive guy who can wrestle in a lot of different positions.”

‘Stanford is where people go to change their lives’

Ray Woods remembers the exact moment he knew his oldest son was different. The family lives in Albuquerque, N.M., where Ray coached football for many years. Real was just 5 years old and wanted to play in the NFL someday.

Ray and his wife, Jennifer, encouraged all five of their kids to aim high and dream big, but they were also realistic. As a kid, Real was little — even now, only 5-foot-8 — so if football was in the cards, Ray figured it was probably at cornerback, so he taught Real how to back-pedal.

A couple days later, Ray looked out the window and saw the neighborhood kids playing tag … and then saw Real, off to the side by himself, working on his back-pedaling.

“At that point, I’m like, this kid could be special,” Ray says now. “He has always had this natural drive to be great at everything he’s done.”

The NFL plans didn’t pan out, obviously, but that same drive made Real Woods an exceptional wrestling talent right away. His nickname growing up was “Bamm Bamm” because of his innate strength and competitive nature. He racked up gold medals from local and national tournaments.

Ray Woods grew up a football player but the family has wrestling in its blood. His cousin, Clayton Grice, was a Pennsylvania state champ and a two-time ACC champ for N.C. State. Grice later moved to Omaha and passed away in 2021. One of his sons, Garrett, was a four-time Nebraska state champ for Bellevue East and is now at Virginia.

But Ray also surrounded Real with the best talent available. They formed a club, New Mexico Beast Wrestling, made up of the top wrestlers from Albuquerque and the surrounding areas. They traveled all over the country hunting tough competition.

In 2010, Ray took Real to the Ohio Tournament of Champions, one of the nation’s toughest youth tournaments. Real took second. The tournament had vendors that sold college gear, so as a reward, Ray took Real to buy a sweater.

At first, Real pointed to a Missouri sweater. “They’re pretty good at wrestling,” Ray remembers telling him, “but I don’t know if the education is the highest level.”

Real, by now 10 years old, thought for a moment, then pointed to a Stanford sweater.

“Now that’s where people go to change their lives,” Ray responded, his voice still beaming with pride over the phone as he recalls this story. “If you graduate from Stanford, you’re going to be all right.”

‘An opportunity to follow my dream’: How Real Woods made it to Stanford

Real Woods, ever the football fan, began following the Stanford program, which won 76 games from 2010-16, including two Rose Bowls. Football teams are the front porch to any university. The foundation of Stanford’s house is the academics, but Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey put the Cardinal in living rooms across the country.

As a middle-schooler, Woods met Israel Martinez, coach of the Chicago-based Izzy Style Wrestling, one of the country’s top clubs. Martinez often traveled to Albuquerque to work as the wrestling coach at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, a storied mixed martial arts gym that helped develop, among others, UFC champ Jon "Bones" Jones.

Woods was drawn to Martinez because of his energy, intensity and high expectations. Martinez was a successful high school wrestler who won a junior college national title before a brief stop at Iowa. Ahead of the 2010-11 season, he was named the head coach at Montini Catholic, one of Illinois’ most storied wrestling programs.

They talked often about goals. Woods, of course, mentioned Stanford, so Martinez pitched an idea to Ray and Jennifer.

What if Real came with me to Montini?

Martinez was thinking big.

To start, New Mexico’s overall high school education routinely ranks near the bottom nationally. Stanford’s acceptance rate is 3.9%. A move to Montini, a parochial school with rigorous academic standards, would boost Woods’ odds.

On top of that, Illinois high school wrestling is far superior to New Mexico. Not only would Woods get a better education, he’d become the blue-chip prospect that would make him a more attractive prospect to a program like Stanford.

“He really opened our eyes,” Woods says. “It was an opportunity to follow my dream.”

At 14, Woods moved to Chicago by himself. He lived with a host family, Jana Calkins and Brian Higgins, who he calls his second mom and dad. The day he arrived, he printed the Stanford logo and taped it to his bedroom door so he could see it every day.

On the mat, Woods became one of the country’s top talents. He went 154-7 and won three state titles for Montini. He made the 2016 Cadet world team. He was considered the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2018 class by FloWrestling.

In the classroom, Woods was persistent. At Stanford, even athletes must gain admission based solely on their academic merit. Woods increased his school load each year with more advanced-placement courses and honors classes.

“I knew it was possible, but he’d have to do the work,” Ray Blake, a longtime Stanford assistant coach who recruited Woods, said in a 2020 Flowrestling documentary that detailed Woods’ journey to Stanford.

“As part of our process, we send in a recommendation letter to admissions,” Blake, now the coach at Bixby High School (Okla.), continued. “Usually, we write a paragraph. I wrote three pages, single-space, for Real. I had seen how much he had given up and how hard he worked to get there.”

The summer before his senior year at Montini — on July 6, 2017 — Woods got the call. He would be going to Stanford.

‘Are you serious?’ Stanford nearly drops its wrestling program

Almost three years to the day from that life-changing call, Woods was leaving Jackson’s when he got a text from his coach.

Team meeting. Urgent.

The Stanford wrestlers were still on their emergency Zoom when school president Marc Tessier-Lavigne published an open letter that detailed plans to discontinue wrestling and 10 other Stanford sports programs after the 2020-21 academic year.

A few months before, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 NCAA Championships, which were set for U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the first time ever it would’ve been held in a football stadium. Woods earned the 3-seed at 141 pounds after going 19-1 and winning a Pac-12 title as a redshirt freshman.

“I remember sitting there, like, what? Are you serious?” Woods says now. “That hurt. It felt like everything was ripped from me.”

Woods carefully considered his next steps. His top priority was earning his degree. But he also wanted to continue wrestling, so 48 hours after Tessier-Lavigne’s letter went live, he entered the transfer portal to keep his options open.

Initially, Woods did not plan to wrestle during the shortened 2021 season, choosing instead to focus on school. Coaches and teammates urged him to wrestle as a way to show team unity and strength. The entire team wore all-black singlets that season, without any school logo, to protest Stanford’s decision to cut the program.

With his academics under control, Woods decided to wrestle. He took second at the Pac-12 Championships, wrestled (and won) two extra matches a week later to meet the NCAA’s four-match minimum, allowing him to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships. He reached the quarterfinals, but finished 2-2.

That same weekend, Shane Griffith stormed from the 8-seed to a NCAA title at 165 pounds, becoming just the second Stanford wrestler ever to win an individual national championship. The small crowd inside the Enterprise Center erupted into a “Keep Stanford Wrestling” chant after Griffith’s 7-2 win over Pittsburgh’s Jake Wentzel.

Exactly 59 days after Griffith’s triumph, Tessier-Lavigne announced that all 11 sports on the chopping block would continue thanks to a “galvanized philanthropic interest.” The "Keep Stanford Wrestling" campaign raised north of $12.5 million to fund the program for the foreseeable future.

Everything else moved quickly. Jason Borelli, who had been Stanford’s head coach for 13 years, left for American. Rob Koll, Cornell’s longtime coach, took the Stanford job. He added Dr. Enock Francois, Vincenzo Joseph, and Grant Leeth as assistants.

Woods needed one more semester to finish his degree, so he pulled his name from the transfer portal and committed to Koll for the 2021-22 season. He went 17-4, won another Pac-12 title, then earned All-American honors for the first time in his career.

More importantly, he finished his undergraduate studies, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“I was raised with the understanding that I could accomplish anything,” Woods says now. “That’s the number one thing that my parents instilled in me, and it’s changed my life. That’s the foundation and the reason behind all my success.

“They raised me to believe that nothing could stop me, that I could beat the odds. Whatever was in my way, I could get through it — and the harder the battle, the better.”

‘Real and Brands, they just clicked’

Two weeks after the 2022 NCAA Championships, on April 1, Woods put his name back in the portal. The next day, he announced his plans to transfer to Iowa. Tom Brands and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar flew to San Francisco that day to meet Woods, Martinez and Ray.

A lot of thought went into what appeared like a quick decision, Woods says.

For one, he was still a little bitter after Stanford nearly cut the wrestling program, fracturing his faith in the administration. He poured so much time and energy into creating that opportunity, and didn’t like that it was nearly taken from him in a blink.

But two, after taking sixth at the NCAA Championships — he reached the semifinals, then lost three in a row — Woods looked inward. He had achieved one goal, earning a Stanford degree, and was ready to go all-in on another, winning a national title.

So Woods looked at schools he felt could get him to the top. He remembered the trips to Iowa City with Martinez. He remembered the intensity of the Brands brothers. Expectations are always high inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex. He wanted a program that would both push him to his limits and force him to find new ones.

“Real and Brands, they just clicked,” Ray says. “He knew that he needed (Tom and Terry) Brands and their energy, intensity and high expectations. Real wasn’t going to be scared of that. He loves that intense, hard-working atmosphere.”

Since moving to Iowa City, Woods has learned many things from his new coaches and teammates, both on the mat and between the ears. He came to win big and often, and has met that expectation all season. If he wins a national title this month, it means, among other things, he can win another next year, a lofty standard he fully embraces.

After a 15-1 win over Michigan’s Pat Nolan last month, Woods sat in the media room underneath Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He wore a winter hat that said “New Mexico” on the front. Always reppin’ home. But he also wore a black jacket that had the words “Real Deal” all over it. It’s from a wrestling outfitter called Savage Apparel.

“Were you the ‘real deal’ today?” he was asked.

Woods smiled.

“I was.”

