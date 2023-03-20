Rose Cassioppi, sister of Hawkeye Tony Cassioppi, commits to Iowa women's wrestling team

Another Cassioppi is coming to wrestle for Iowa — only this time, for the Hawkeye women's wrestling program.

Rose Cassioppi, one of the younger sisters of current Hawkeye heavyweight Tony Cassioppi, has committed to the Iowa women's wrestling program. She informed Hawk Central of her decision Monday night, picking the Hawkeyes over Life University, Southern Oregon and Iowa Wesleyan, among others.

"I love it there," Rose Cassioppi said. "I went on a visit and I instantly fell in love. I'm friends with all the girls. I love the coaching staff. It feels like home, it's close to home, and my brother goes there. It was perfect."

Rose Cassioppi is ranked No. 7 nationally at 164 pounds by USA Wrestling. She is a senior from Roscoe, Ill., a 2022 state champ for Hononegah High School, a Junior women's freestyle All-American, and an Under-20 world team trials finalist.

Over the last year, Cassioppi has been living at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., where she's been a member of the Elite Accelerator Program. In February, she went 4-1 and took third at 170 pounds at the Grand View Open.

"It's been amazing," Cassioppi said of her time in Colorado Springs. "I love the coaches here. Everyone is super nice and I have great training partners. It's the best decision I've ever made. It's really helped me look at my flaws and fix them. I've seen improvement in my strength and my technique since I've gotten here."

Cassioppi took her official visit to Iowa in February, when the Hawkeyes hosted Michigan. She got a front-row seat to a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where older brother Tony nearly knocked off top-ranked Mason Parris, the eventual NCAA champ (Tony, now a three-time All-American and two-time U23 world medalist, took fourth).

"I love the atmosphere there," Cassioppi said. "It's a school that loves wrestling as much as I do."

Rose Cassioppi is now the seventh known member of the Iowa women's wrestling program's 2023 recruiting class, joining Charles City's Lilly Luft, Ava Rose, Alivia White, Danni Swihart, Emily Frost and Haley Ward.

"It feels really cool to be part of history," Cassioppi said. "It's making a new path for more girls to join and compete."

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.