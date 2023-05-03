Iowa wrestling adds 3-time California state champ Miguel Estrada to 2024 recruiting class

Iowa coach Tom Brands picked up a big-time commitment on Wednesday from a California superstar.

Miguel Estrada, a three-time California state champion from Frontier High School in Bakersfield, flipped his commitment to the Hawkeyes after originally committing to Wisconsin in December. He is the second known commitment in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class.

"(After) a long process, we've chosen to flip our commitment to (the Iowa wrestling program)," Estrada wrote in an Instagram post, announcing his decision. "Thank you Wisconsin for everything they have done, it was an honor, but ultimately, Iowa is what is best for me.

"It's been my dream school since I was a kid. GO HAWK! See you in Carver! All glory God!"

Estrada is one of the top middleweight prospects in the country. He is currently ranked No. 2 nationally at 145 pounds in MatScouts' latest weight-class rankings and is considered the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He projects at 149/157 pounds.

Estrada has won three California state titles, an impressive feat since California hosts a single-class state tournament. He won at 140 pounds in 2021, and 145 in both 2022 and 2023. He also won the 16U folkstyle national title at 138 pounds in 2021.

Estrada joins Keyan Hernandez in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class. Hernandez is a three-time Montana state champ who committed in October. He recently took fourth at 120 pounds at NHSCA's national championships in March and was a runner-up at USA Wrestling's Junior folkstyle national championships in 2022. He projects at 125/133.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.