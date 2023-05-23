Jayce Foeller, a two-time national finalist, joins Iowa women's wrestling program

Clarissa Chun began building the Iowa women’s wrestling program with high-profile recruiting victories. Now she’s loading up with even more talent through the transfer market.

The latest move came Tuesday, when the program announced the addition of Jaycee Foeller, a Missouri native and two-time collegiate national finalist — in 2022 with NCAA power McKendree, then again last season with NAIA’s Central Methodist.

In two collegiate seasons, Foeller is a combined 37-7 overall at 191 pounds — 13-1 in 2021-22 for McKendree (where she was teammates with Felicity Taylor, another former Bearcat who’s now at Iowa), then 24-6 for Central Methodist in 2022-23. She has two years of eligibility left and will contend right away for NCAA supremacy.

MORE:Bella Mir, Adaugo Nwachukwu qualify for USA Wrestling's Junior freestyle world team

Prior to her stellar college career, Foeller was a star for De Soto Senior High School in Missouri, where she went 121-0 and won three state titles. She was also a two-time women’s freestyle All-American, finishing third at 180 at the Cadet national tournament in 2019, then fifth at 180 at the Junior national championships in 2021.

Foeller is the latest big-time transfer add for the Iowa women’s wrestling program.

Just last month, Marlynne Deede, a 2023 national champ for Augsburg, announced plans to transfer in. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, both Taylor and Nanea Estrella (as well as Anayka Besco and Sierra Brown Ton) transferred to Iowa after starting their college careers elsewhere — Taylor at McKendree, Estrella at NAIA’s Menlo College.

Iowa’s initial 15-women roster redshirted during the 2022-23 season and will begin competing in 2023-24. With these big-time transfers, coupled with the string of recruiting victories through its first two signing classes, the Hawkeyes are poised to field a lineup that will immediately contend for an NCAA team championship.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.