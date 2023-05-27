Joey Cruz announces transfer from Oklahoma to Iowa Hawkeye wrestling program

The Iowa wrestling program added some lightweight depth Saturday, securing a commitment from Oklahoma's Joey Cruz, a 125-pounder who announced that he will join the Hawkeyes through the transfer portal.

"I'm excited to announced that I will be furthering my education and athletic career at the University of Iowa," Cruz wrote in an Instagram post, announcing his commitment. "Thank you for everyone who's been on this ride, we're just getting started."

Cruz spent last season redshirting at Oklahoma. He went 2-2 at the Michigan State Open in November, then sat the rest of the year because of an ankle injury.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Iowa City.

Prior to joining the Sooners, Cruz was a standout prep at Bullard High School in Fresno, California, where he won a state title at 113 pounds as a senior in 2022. He also finished second in 2021 and third in 2019. He was considered the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2022 senior class by MatScouts.

Cruz is one of many defections from Oklahoma in recent weeks. Head coach Lou Rosselli resigned as head coach in early April and Roger Kish, the longtime North Dakota State coach, was hired to replace him a month later.

Cruz considered Maryland, Oregon State, West Virginia, and Wisconsin before ultimately committing to Iowa. He will join a lightweight stable that includes Drake Ayala, who is returning at 125 pounds with three years of eligibility remaining, and Brody Teske, returning at 133 with one year left.

Cruz is the second transfer portal addition for the Hawkeyes this offseason. Earlier this month, Victor Voinovich announced his plans to transfer to Iowa after spending two seasons at Oklahoma State.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.