Angelo Ferrari, the nation’s top 2024 wrestling prospect, commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

One of the most coveted, and perhaps controversial, wrestling prospects in the country made his college decision on Wednesday night — and he’s coming to Iowa City.

Angelo Ferrari, out of Melissa High School in Texas, announced his commitment to the Iowa wrestling program. He picked the Hawkeyes over Virginia Tech and Rutgers, and projects at 174/184 pounds.

“I’m excited to be part of the Hawkeye gang,” Ferrari said Wednesday night while making his decision live on FloWrestling. "Every school was amazing. Facilities are great. Coaches are amazing. I’ve had amazing experiences with all the coaches. I’m thankful for all the coaches that reached out."

"(Visiting Iowa), it’s like Alabama football," Ferrari continued. "It’s such a dynasty. It’s always been like that. It’s crazy."

Ferrari is Iowa’s third known 2024 commitment, joining California state champ Miguel Estrada, who flipped to the Hawkeyes from Wisconsin earlier this month, and Keyan Hernandez, a three-time Montana state champ who committed last October.

But Ferrari is considered a 2024 blue-chipper, and his addition gives the Hawkeyes a future heavier-weight star.

Ferrari is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class by FloWrestling, and No. 5 overall by MatScouts. He is also ranked No. 1 nationally at 170 pounds by MatScouts.

Ferrari is well-credentialed, a two-time champion at the prestigious Walsh Ironman and a winner at FloWrestling’s Who’s Number One event last year. He also took third at the 2021 Super 32 Challenge and third at the 2021 Cadet world team trials.

He is also a two-time state champ — in Oklahoma in 2022, then in Texas in 2023 — and three-time state finalist. This past season, he won the Texas 5A state title at 175 pounds for Melissa High School, which sits just north of Dallas.

Angelo Ferrari is the third Ferrari brother, behind A.J., the oldest, and Anthony, the middle. They are all very talented wrestlers, but the two oldest brothers have been marred by off-the-mat issues.

Anthony Ferrari committed to Iowa in March but hasn’t officially signed yet. He was considered the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to MatScouts, and projects at 157/165 pounds. He won an Oklahoma state title in 2021 for Stillwater High School and reached the finals of the Super 32 Challenge.

Anthony originally committed to Oklahoma State, but never enrolled or joined the Cowboy program. In April, a Payne County judge gave him a one-year deferred sentence on counts of assaulting two people in July 2022. Anthony entered nolo contendere pleas for both misdemeanor counts, per the Stillwater News Press.

A.J. Ferrari became a college wrestling star in 2021 when he won the 197-pound NCAA title as a true freshman for Oklahoma State. He, too, was a top-rated recruit, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, per MatScouts, and a bronze medalist at the 2018 Cadet men's freestyle world championships.

In July 2022, A.J. was dismissed from the Oklahoma State program. A month later, prosecutors filed a sexual battery charge in Payne County District Court, according to the Oklahoman. A pre-trial hearing is set for July 18, and a jury trial is set for Sept. 26, according to online records.

Angelo doesn’t have off-the-mat legal issues and could very well have an A.J.-like impact as a collegiate wrestler. But with his commitment on Wednesday, it appears the entire Ferrari family is now coming to Iowa City — though A.J. will join only if found not guilty in September.

These are high-risk, high-reward moves by Iowa coach Tom Brands, who has recruited mercurial talents before, like Pat Downey, and dismissed others from his program for less, like Seth Gross.

The Hawkeyes have already experienced the aftershocks of their decision to recruit the Ferraris. Cody Chittum, a prized, immediate-impact prospect who had been training and competing with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club in Iowa City for the past year, left and signed with Iowa State, citing the Ferraris as the reason for his departure.

In March, Iowa scored 82.5 points and took second at the NCAA Championships, finishing far behind first-place Penn State (137.5). Three of Iowa’s six All-Americans — NCAA finalist Real Woods (141), fourth-place finisher Tony Cassioppi (285), and fifth-place finisher Nelson Brands (174) — are slated to return for the 2023-24 season.

If the Ferraris can help the Hawkeyes close that 55-point gap, then perhaps these risks will be worth it.

Angelo Ferrari is very much aware that Penn State is the team to beat. During Wednesday's broadcast, he sat at a table with three hats, one for Iowa, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Before putting on the Iowa hat, he actually pulled a Penn State hat from underneath the table … then smiled and tossed it aside.

“I can't wait to get (to Iowa) and win national titles and dominate Penn State," he later said during the broadcast. "I’m looking forward to it."

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.