College wrestling will now award three points for a takedown, beginning next season

A significant change is coming to college wrestling.

Takedowns in wrestling will now be worth three points instead of two beginning next season, the NCAA playing rules oversight panel announced Thursday.

Members of the wrestling rules committee proposed the change, agreeing that increased scoring for takedowns will enhance the sport by rewarding offensive actions and risk-taking. The committee also agreed there was a need to create a more appropriate point differential between takedowns and escapes, while incentivizing offense when competitors are in the neutral position.

Eliminating the hand-touch takedown also was approved by the panel. Rules committee members believe demonstrating control is an important component of college wrestling, which is why a single requirement for all takedowns was implemented.

To help balance the new takedown scoring rule, there also are new requirements for the top wrestler to work toward a near fall or pin. A 3-point near-fall scoring component was added. Previously, officials could award two or four points for near falls. The rationale for the rule change includes giving wrestlers a chance to be more creative in attempting to earn points.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.