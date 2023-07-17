Leistikow: Could Olympic champ Gable Steveson really transfer to Iowa wrestling?

As top-ranked Gable Steveson recorded one last takedown against third-ranked Tony Cassioppi of Iowa on Jan. 7, 2022, the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd was all but silent, as it watched the final seconds tick away from a blowout victory by the dominant Minnesota heavyweight.

But when the 17-7 major decision was finalized, the avid wrestling fans in black and gold, one by one, stood to their feet and applauded. Cheering whistles were heard and as Steveson’s hand was raised, the roars became louder. The educated Hawkeye fans knew they were seeing Steveson’s greatness in their arena for the last time, and they wanted to show appreciation for the 2021 Olympic gold medalist.

Or at least they thought it was Steveson’s last college match in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The possibility suddenly exists for the unthinkable: Steveson in a Hawkeye singlet for the 2023-24 college season.

After retiring from traditional wrestling following the 2022 season to pursue the WWE, Steveson told FloWrestling in June that he wants to return to the NCAA mat for his final year of college eligibility afforded by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, he sent three cryptic-but-telling tweets.

First, one that said, “Year 6?”

Seventy-four minutes later, he tweeted a yellow bird emoji – often used in Hawkeye-related tweets – with a question mark.

That got Hawkeye nation really excited, as you can imagine, especially after they saw photos of him in the Iowa wrestling room circulating on Twitter Saturday.

Later Sunday, he tweeted a golden letter “M” and a question mark, as if to ask the public if he should wrestle one final time for Minnesota.

Steveson could be having fun and might be just trolling us all, but folks plugged into the Hawkeye program assure me Steveson-to-Iowa is a legit possibility. There is mutual interest.

Now, Steveson is a showman, a wildly talented one at that, and it must be mentioned that he would be wise and well within his power to stir up a bidding war of NIL money for his elite services. He knows very well how to play to a crowd.

And knowing the deep pockets over at Penn State, even with the returning NCAA runner-up in Greg Kerkvliet coming back, you can never count out Mount Nittany. (Just imagine getting your Hawkeye hopes up for that type of conclusion to this sudden saga.)

Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle earlier this month said the school would warmly welcome Steveson back for his final year of eligibility. But don’t forget what Steveson tweeted after that January 2022 dual in Carver-Hawkeye: “Iowa!! I appreciate the love y’all gave me tonight. Carver has always been my favorite spot to wrestle. Glad you all enjoyed the show!”

Oh, and don’t forget his parents named him “Gable Dan Steveson” after the legendary Iowa former coach and 1972 Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable. Steveson and Gable were chatting it up in the Carver-Hawkeye tunnel following that January 2022 dual.

Let’s let our minds wander for a moment and realize what an amazing story this would be in wrestling. Not only would this help the 2023-24 Iowa roster – and yes, getting a generational heavyweight titan in Steveson would give the Hawkeyes far more scoring muscle at that weight than even Cassioppi, the reigning fourth-place NCAA finisher entering his final year – it would potentially be a long-term boon for Hawkeye wrestling.

Steveson would be in the same wrestling room as Ben Kueter, the presumed next great heavyweight at Iowa who is a reigning junior freestyle world champion at 97 kilograms (213 pounds). He also would be in the same room as three-time NCAA champ Spencer Lee, the wrestler with whom he shared the 2021 Hodge Trophy. Lee and Steveson have always had immense respect for one another; imagine a world where one-third of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team (Lee and Steveson?) could be training in Iowa City as part of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club.

Additionally, and we’ve seen this phenomenon at Penn State for years, a Steveson transfer to Iowa would instantly be attractive for top upper-weight recruits to come train in the presence of greatness. Tom and Terry Brands have long been lightweight legends. With a guy like Steveson in the room, Iowa would suddenly look like a dynamic place to be, top to bottom. Oh, and that palatial $30-plus million wrestling facility being constructed adjacent to Carver opens next summer.

If you're a Hawkeye fan, go into this with skepticism or perhaps cautious optimism. As of Sunday night, Steveson’s name wasn’t even in the NCAA transfer portal.

If he never enters, then that's a telltale sign Steveson is staying at Minnesota.

If his name pops in there, though, then the unthinkable – an Olympic heavyweight champion to Iowa – would become a real possibility.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.