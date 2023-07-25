Olympic champ Gable Steveson not joining Iowa wrestling, will remain with WWE NXT

It was all a tease.

After toying with Iowa wrestling fans on social media last week, Gable Steveson once again proved to be the ultimate performer. The two-time NCAA champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist did not announce a return to college next season at Minnesota, Iowa or anywhere else Tuesday night, instead opting to remain with WWE NXT where he'll compete at the Great American Bash July 30.

Steveson, who’s been linked up with WWE since inking an NIL deal in 2021, announced his decision on the WWE NXT show.

After winning back-to-back heavyweight titles for Minnesota in 2021 and 2022, many thought Steveson’s college days were finished. He had become only the second Olympic wrestling gold medalist WWE had ever signed, and with eyes on the 2024 games in Paris, Steveson seemed ready to give up his bonus COVID year of eligibility.

However, Steveson began talks this summer about a collegiate return. The heavyweight great then tweeted out Iowa- and Minnesota-themed emojis last Sunday, as well as pictures of him competing at Minnesota and visiting Iowa over the last week.

In theory, Steveson could still come back for his final year of eligibility down the road. But this all seemed to mostly be a show for now, as is often the case with WWE.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.