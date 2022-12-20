Iowa football recruit Kadyn Proctor flips commitment to Alabama ahead of National Signing Day

Southeast Polk offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor committed to the Iowa football team in June, but some of the nation's top programs and biggest names kept trying to change his mind.

It worked.

Proctor, a five-star recruit for the Rams, flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama on Tuesday. He announced the move via his Twitter account.

"Home away from home. Roll Tide," Proctor tweeted.

It's a huge get for Alabama and a big loss for the Hawkeyes, who were expecting the 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle to highlight their recruiting class.

Proctor led Southeast Polk to back-to-back state titles and was the most coveted football recruit in Iowa. 247Sports lists him as the top offensive tackle in the nation.

The Hawkeyes initially beat out some heavy hitters on the recruiting trail, including Alabama, Southern California and Penn State.

But it didn't stop schools from coming after him. Oregon sent a coach to the Class 5A state championship game in November to watch Proctor. New Colorado coach Deion Sanders, one of the biggest names in football, offered him a scholarship.

Then there was Alabama, the powerhouse program that brought Proctor in for a visit over the weekend and convinced him to walk away from his commitment to Iowa.

