CLOSE SportsPulse: With Selection Sunday under two weeks away, Scott Gleeson dishes on four teams rounding into form that could be potential Cinderellas in the tournament. USA TODAY

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest NCAA tournament projections through games on March 3.

The eight-team battle for a No. 1 seed continues to heat up heading into the last week of the regular season with two weeks until Selection Sunday.

The top two No. 1 seeds, the ACC's Virginia and Duke, are relatively safe, though the Blue Devils' Zion Williamson injury situation could sway the selection committee.

Where the No. 1 line gets tricky starts with Gonzaga, the third No. 1 seed that currently leads the rankings in the NET — the NCAA's new metric replacing the RPI this year — and Tennessee. The Volunteers fell back to a No. 2 seed last week but bumped back to the fourth No. 1 thanks to a road win over Ole Miss and convincing home victory over Kentucky last week.

Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein spells with guard Jordan Poole (2) and guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports)

For both teams, winning out the rest of the way would secure the top seed. However, that's an easier task for the 'Zags given lowly West Coast opponents. The Vols will likely be challenged in the SEC tournament with either UK or LSU — two teams they lost to in last month.

North Carolina and Kentucky sit at the No. 2 line. The Tar Heels are about as close to a top seed as a No. 2 can get, having won 12 of their last 13. The Wildcats were at the No. 1 line last week but fell back as a result of Saturday's loss to Tennessee, which came without one of their best players in Reid Travis. Keep in mind, UK beat UNC on a head-to-head matchup on a neutral court. And ultimately, the Tar Heels' clash with Duke on March 9 could determine their top-seed fate.

Michigan has also entered the No. 1 seed conversation. The Wolverines are a little bit further back than UNC or UK but a solid Quadrant 1 (top-30 home, top-75 away) road victory over Maryland on Sunday has helped. Michigan's résumé features nine Q1 victories to go with no bad losses.

Saturday's Big Ten finale matchup against rival and fellow No. 2 seed Michigan State, a team it lost to Feb. 24, has the stock to catapult the Wolverines right into the thick of the No. 1 seed battle before power conference tournaments tip off.

► No. 1 seeds: Virginia, Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee

► Last four in: Minnesota, North Carolina State, Georgetown, Arizona State

► First Four out: Seton Hall, Clemson, Creighton, Furman

**

• Others considered for at-large bid (in no particular order): UNC-Greensboro, Indiana, Murray State, Xavier, Butler

• On life support: Oregon State, Texas A&M, Miami (Fla.), UCLA, Connecticut, DePaul, Missouri, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Fresno State, Notre Dame, Boston College, Georgia, Liberty, Xavier, Saint Louis, San Francisco, Memphis, Southern California, South Carolina, Georgia State, East Tennessee State, Pittsburgh, Dayton, Northwestern, Arizona, Oregon, Providence, Davidson, Arkansas, Nebraska.

***

Multi-bid conferences: ACC (8), Big Ten (8), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), Big East (4), American (4), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2).

Leaders or highest RPI from projected one-bid conferences — (24 total): VCU (Atlantic 10), Vermont (America East), Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun), Montana (Big Sky), Radford (Big South) UC Irvine (Big West), Hofstra (CAA), Old Dominion (Conference USA), Wright State (Horizon), Yale (Ivy), Iona (MAAC), Buffalo (MAC), Norfolk State (MEAC), Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Nevada (Mountain West), St. Francis-Pa. (Northeast), Colgate (Patriot), Wofford (Southern), Sam Houston State (Southland), Prairie View A&M (SWAC), South Dakota State (Summit), Texas State (Sun Belt), New Mexico State (WAC), Gonzaga (WCC).

Transition schools ineligible to participate: Cal Baptist, North Alabama.

***

Note: Mostly all statistical data is used from WarrenNolan.com. The NCAA's new NET rankings are also considered; that was rolled out at the beginning of 2018-19.

About our bracketologist: Shelby Mast has been projecting the field since 2005 on his website, Bracket W.A.G. He joined USA TODAY in 2014. In his sixth season as our national bracketologist, Mast has finished as one of the top three bracketologists in the past five March Madnesses. He’s also predicted for The Indianapolis Star, collegeinsider.com and is an inaugural member of the Super 10 Selection Committee. Follow him on Twitter @BracketWag.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.