CLOSE Every year a new college basketball hero arises in March. Here are some potential NBA lottery picks fans should watch out for in this NCAA tournament. USA TODAY Sports

All Times EDT

First Four

At UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, March 19

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

Belmont 81, Temple 70

Wednesday, March 20

North Dakota State 78, North Carolina Central 74

Arizona State 74, St. John’s 65

East Regional

First Round

Thursday, March 21

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU 79, Yale 74

Maryland 79, Belmont 77

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Minnesota 86, Louisville 76

Michigan State 76, Bradley 65

Friday, March 22

At Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

Duke (29-5) vs. North Dakota State (19-15), 7:10 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth (25-7) vs. Central Florida (23-8), 9:40 p.m.

At SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Mississippi State (23-10) vs. Liberty (28-6), 7:27 p.m.

Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. Saint Louis (23-12), 9:57 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU (27-6) vs. Maryland (23-10)

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Michigan State (29-6) vs. Minnesota (22-13)

Sunday, March 24

At Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

Duke-North Dakota State winner vs. VCU-UCF winner

At SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Virginia Tech-Saint Louis winner vs. Mississippi State-Liberty winner

Regional semifinals

Friday, March 29

At Capital One Arena, Washington

Duke-North Dakota State–VCU-UCF winner vs. Virginia Tech-Saint Louis–Mississippi State-Liberty winner

Michigan State-Minnesota winner vs. LSU–Maryland winner

Regional championship

Sunday, March 31

At Capital One Arena, Washington

Semifinal winners

South Regional

First round

Thursday, March 21

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Villanova 61, Saint Mary’s 57

Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48

Friday, March 22

At Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

Mississippi (20-12) vs. Oklahoma (19-13), 12:40 p.m.

Virginia (29-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (23-11), 3:10 p.m.

At Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati (28-6) vs. Iowa (22-11), 12:15 p.m.

Tennessee (29-5) vs. Colgate (24-10), 2:45 p.m.

At SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Kansas State (25-8) vs. UC Irvine (30-5), 2 p.m.

Wisconsin (23-10) vs. Oregon (23-12), 4:30 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Purdue (24-9) vs. Villanova (26-9)

Sunday, March 24

At Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

Virginia-Gardner-Webb winner vs. Mississippi-Oklahoma winner

At Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Tennessee-Colgate winner vs. Cincinnati-Iowa winner

At SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Kansas State-UC Irvine winner vs. Wisconsin-Oregon winner

Regional semifinals

Thursday, March 28

At KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

Virginia-Gardner-Webb–Mississippi-Oklahoma winner vs. Kansas State-UC Irvine–Wisconsin-Oregon winner

Tennessee-Colgate–Cincinnati-Iowa winner vs. Purdue-Villanova winner

Regional championship

Saturday, March 30

At KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

Semifinal winners

Midwest Regional

First round

Thursday, March 21

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44

Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77

Kansas 87, Northeastern 53

Friday, March 22

At Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Utah State (28-6) vs. Washington (26-8), 6:50 p.m.

North Carolina (27-6) vs. Iona (17-15), 9:20 p.m.

At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Houston (31-3) vs. Georgia State (24-9), 7:20 p.m.

Iowa State (23-11) vs. Ohio State (19-14), 9:50 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky (28-6) winner vs. Wofford (30-4)

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Kansas (26-9) vs. Auburn (27-9)

Sunday, March 24

At Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

North Carolina-Iona winner vs. Utah State-Washington winner

At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Houston-Georgia State winner vs. Iowa State-Ohio State winner

Regional semifinals

Friday, March 29

At The Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

North Carolina-Iona–Utah State-Washington winner vs. Kansas-Auburn winner

Kentucky–Wofford winner vs. Houston-Georgia State–Iowa State-Ohio State winner

Regional championship

Sunday, March 31

At The Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinal winners

West Regional

Thursday, March 21

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Florida State 76, Vermont 69

Murray State 83, Marquette 64

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Florida 70, Nevada 61

Michigan 74, Montana 55

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Baylor 78, Syracuse 69

Friday, March 22

At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech (26-6) vs. Northern Kentucky (26-8), 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo (31-3) vs. Arizona State (23-10), 4 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Florida State (28-7) vs. Murray State (28-4)

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Michigan (29-6) vs. Florida (20-15)

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Gonzaga (31-3) vs. Baylor (20-13)

Sunday, March 24

At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky winner vs. Buffalo–Arizona State winner

Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 28

At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzaga-Baylor winner vs. Florida State-Murray State winner

Michigan-Florida winner vs. Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky–Buffalo-Arizona State winner

Regional championship

Saturday, March 30

At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Semifinal winners

Final Four

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National semifinals

Saturday, April 6

East champion vs. West champion

South champion vs. Midwest champion

National championship

Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners