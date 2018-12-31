LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Steve Alford is out at UCLA, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic and 247 Sports reported that the Bruins abruptly fired their veteran head coach late Sunday a little more than 24 hours after a home loss to Liberty, their fourth consecutive defeat.

An official announcement is expected Monday, according to the reports. A UCLA spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment from USA TODAY Sports.

Alford, 54, leaves UCLA with a 124-63 record in five-plus seasons at the school. He led the Bruins to the NCAA tournament in four of his five full seasons in Los Angeles, including three trips to the Sweet 16, but failed to engineer a deep tournament run.

For a storied program with 18 Final Four appearances in the past 56 years, it just wasn't good enough.

Alford's departure comes in the wake of a four-game skid that has included home losses to Belmont and Liberty and a 29-point shellacking at the hands of Cincinnati on Dec. 19. UCLA's 73-58 loss to the Flames on Saturday appeared to be the final straw. The Bruins shot just 39 percent from the floor and committed 24 turnovers in the game.

"I guess we'll have to watch the tape and see exactly where those issues are," Alford told reporters after the game. "How we dribble, how we pass, how we catch. It's seventh-grade stuff, but we have to go back to some drills I used to do as a player in middle school."

The Bruins are 7-6 and will host Stanford on Thursday.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

Best sports photos of 2018
Jan. 1: Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl.
Jan. 1: Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 1: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Daron Payne (94) catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.
Jan. 1: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Daron Payne (94) catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 1: New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period in the 2018 Winter Classic hockey game at Citi Field.
Jan. 1: New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period in the 2018 Winter Classic hockey game at Citi Field. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 6: Hideki Matsuyama tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course.
Jan. 6: Hideki Matsuyama tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 6: Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota celebrates after scoring a miraculous touchdown in the third quarter of the Titans' comeback win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC's wild-card round at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan. 6: Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota celebrates after scoring a miraculous touchdown in the third quarter of the Titans' comeback win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC's wild-card round at Arrowhead Stadium. Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 8: Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs to win the national championship.
Jan. 8: Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs to win the national championship. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 11: Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) dunks over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kodi Justice (44) during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena.
Jan. 11: Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) dunks over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kodi Justice (44) during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 14: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates his last-second miracle touchdown to beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC's divisional round.
Jan. 14: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates his last-second miracle touchdown to beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC's divisional round. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 17: Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Corey Sanders (3) dunks against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during second half at Louis Brown Athletic Center.
Jan. 17: Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Corey Sanders (3) dunks against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during second half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 20: Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at Philips Arena.
Jan. 20: Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at Philips Arena. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 21: New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.
Jan. 21: New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 21: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan. 21: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. James Lang, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 22: Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (14) celebrates a 3-point basket during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Philips Arena.
Jan. 22: Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (14) celebrates a 3-point basket during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Philips Arena. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 23: Mississippi Rebels guard Deandre Burnett (1) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Jan. 23: Mississippi Rebels guard Deandre Burnett (1) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Spruce Derden, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 23: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James salutes the crowd after scoring his 30,000th career point during a game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Jan. 23: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James salutes the crowd after scoring his 30,000th career point during a game against the San Antonio Spurs. Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 27: Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) is carried off the court by forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) after a win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Jan. 27: Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) is carried off the court by forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) after a win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan, USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 27: Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open final.
Jan. 27: Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open final. Luttiau Nicolas, Presse Sports/USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 28: Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final.
Jan. 28: Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final. Luttiau Nicolas, Presse Sports/USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 4: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) catches the "Philly Special" touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Feb. 4: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) catches the "Philly Special" touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Winslow Townson, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 4: Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) strip-sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Feb. 4: Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) strip-sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 9: Erin Hamlin leads Team USA in the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 9: Erin Hamlin leads Team USA in the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 9: Pita Taufatofua of Tonga arrives in the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 9: Pita Taufatofua of Tonga arrives in the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 10: Suzanne Schulting (NED) wrecks in the women's short track 500-meter heats during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 10: Suzanne Schulting (NED) wrecks in the women's short track 500-meter heats during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. James Lang, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 10: Veronika Vitkova (CZE) celebrates with her team after winning the bronze medal in the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 10: Veronika Vitkova (CZE) celebrates with her team after winning the bronze medal in the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Matt Kryger, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 11: Red Gerard (USA) competes in the snowboard slopestyle during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. He would win the gold medal.
Feb. 11: Red Gerard (USA) competes in the snowboard slopestyle during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. He would win the gold medal. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 11: Gus Kenworthy takes a selfie with his teammates during the slopestyle skiing press conference at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 11: Gus Kenworthy takes a selfie with his teammates during the slopestyle skiing press conference at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Jeffrey Swinger, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 11: Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce speaks to the crowd during the ceremony to retire his number at TD Garden.
Feb. 11: Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce speaks to the crowd during the ceremony to retire his number at TD Garden. Winslow Townson, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 12: Jamie Anderson (USA) celebrates winning gold in the snowboard slopestyle final during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 12: Jamie Anderson (USA) celebrates winning gold in the snowboard slopestyle final during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 13: Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates after winning gold in the halfpipe event during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 13: Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates after winning gold in the halfpipe event during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 13: Matthias Mayer (AUT) falls in the men's alpine combined slalom during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 13: Matthias Mayer (AUT) falls in the men's alpine combined slalom during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Eric Bolte, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 14: Shaun White (USA) reacts after winning gold in men's snowboarding halfpipe during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 14: Shaun White (USA) reacts after winning gold in men's snowboarding halfpipe during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 15: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) celebrates in the finish area after the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom in Pyeongchang. She took gold in the event.
Feb. 15: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) celebrates in the finish area after the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom in Pyeongchang. She took gold in the event. Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 18: Fans cheer as Austin Dillon celebrates after winning the Daytona 500.
Feb. 18: Fans cheer as Austin Dillon celebrates after winning the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 18: LeBron James celebrates his team's victory against Steph Curry's team in the NBA All-Star Game.
Feb. 18: LeBron James celebrates his team's victory against Steph Curry's team in the NBA All-Star Game. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 21: Marit Bjoergen (NOR) congratulates Jessica Diggins (USA) after she and Kikkan Randall (USA) won the gold medal in the women's cross-country skiing team sprint freestyle during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 21: Marit Bjoergen (NOR) congratulates Jessica Diggins (USA) after she and Kikkan Randall (USA) won the gold medal in the women's cross-country skiing team sprint freestyle during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 22: David Wise (USA) celebrates with his family after winning gold in the men'ss halfpipe final during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 22: David Wise (USA) celebrates with his family after winning gold in the men's halfpipe final during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 22: United States forward Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) scores what would be the shootout winner past Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados (1) during the women's ice hockey gold medal game.
Feb. 22: United States forward Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) scores what would be the shootout winner past Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados (1) during the women's ice hockey gold medal game. Andrew Nelles, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 23: LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Feb. 23: LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 24: Team USA - Joe Polo, John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Tyler George, and John Shuster - celebrate winning the gold medal in men's curling during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 24: Team USA - Joe Polo, John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Tyler George, and John Shuster - celebrate winning the gold medal in men's curling during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. James Lang, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 24: Georgetown Hoyas mascot "Jack the Bulldog" rides onto the court during a stoppage in play in the first half against the Providence Friars at Capital One Arena.
Feb. 24: Georgetown Hoyas mascot "Jack the Bulldog" rides onto the court during a stoppage in play in the first half against the Providence Friars at Capital One Arena. Amber Searls, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 25: Marit Bjoergen (NOR) reacts at the finish line in the women's 30km classic style cross country event during the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Feb. 25: Marit Bjoergen (NOR) reacts at the finish line in the women's 30km classic style cross country event during the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Guy Rhodes, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 26: Virginia Tech Hokies guard Justin Robinson (5) celebrates a victory over the Duke Blue Devils at Cassell Coliseum.
Feb. 26: Virginia Tech Hokies guard Justin Robinson (5) celebrates a victory over the Duke Blue Devils at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, USA TODAY Sports
Feb. 27: Miami Hurricanes players celebrate after guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) hit a last-second shot to win the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Feb. 27: Miami Hurricanes players celebrate after guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) hit a last-second shot to win the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports
March 3: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the first period in a Stadium Series game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
March 3: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the first period in a Stadium Series game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports
March 5: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) scores the game-winning goal past Calgary Flames goaltender Jon Gillies (32) in overtime at PPG PAINTS Arena.
March 5: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) scores the game-winning goal past Calgary Flames goaltender Jon Gillies (32) in overtime at PPG PAINTS Arena. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports
March 12: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) salutes the crowd after scoring his 600th career goal.
March 12: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) salutes the crowd after scoring his 600th career goal. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports
March 12: Venus Williams and Serena Williams hug after their third-round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
March 12: Venus Williams and Serena Williams hug after their third-round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports
March 15: Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
March 15: Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
March 16: The Virginia Cavaliers' Devon Hall drives to the basket against UMBC Retrievers forward Joe Sherburne (13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. UMBC became the first 16-seed to upset a No. 1.
March 16: The Virginia Cavaliers' Devon Hall drives to the basket against UMBC Retrievers forward Joe Sherburne (13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. UMBC became the first 16-seed to upset a No. 1. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports
March 17: Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) slides into a table after attempting to save a ball against the Rhode Island Rams during the second round of the NCAA tournament.
March 17: Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) slides into a table after attempting to save a ball against the Rhode Island Rams during the second round of the NCAA tournament. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports
March 17: Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning shot to defeat the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
March 17: Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning shot to defeat the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
March 17: Michigan Wolverines guard Jordan Poole (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer to defeat the Houston Cougars in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
March 17: Michigan Wolverines guard Jordan Poole (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer to defeat the Houston Cougars in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Peter G. Aiken, USA TODAY Sports
March 18: Nevada Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall (33) reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats via a big comeback in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
March 18: Nevada Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall (33) reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats via a big comeback in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
March 22: The Michigan Wolverines celebrate during their Sweet 16 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.
March 22: The Michigan Wolverines celebrate during their Sweet 16 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports
March 24: Loyola-Chicago team chaplain Sister Jean celebrates after the Ramblers defeated Kansas State in the Elite Eight.
March 24: Loyola-Chicago team chaplain Sister Jean celebrates after the Ramblers defeated Kansas State in the Elite Eight. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports
March 25: Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman celebrates in overtime during the Kansas Jayhawks' win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.
March 25: Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman celebrates in overtime during the Kansas Jayhawks' win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
March 29: Emergency goalie Scott Foster (90) is congratulated after closing out the Chicago Blackhawks' win over the Winnipeg Jets.
March 29: Emergency goalie Scott Foster (90) is congratulated after closing out the Chicago Blackhawks' win over the Winnipeg Jets. Dennis Wierzbicki, USA TODAY Sports
March 30: Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts after hitting the game-winning shot against the Connecticut Huskies in overtime of their Final Four game.
March 30: Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts after hitting the game-winning shot against the Connecticut Huskies in overtime of their Final Four game. Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports
March 31: Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) celebrates his incredible goal against LAFC.
March 31: Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) celebrates his incredible goal against LAFC. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
March 31: Boston Celtics center Greg Monroe (55) eyes a loose ball as it goes out of bounds during the second half of Boston's win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.
March 31: Boston Celtics center Greg Monroe (55) eyes a loose ball as it goes out of bounds during the second half of Boston's win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. Winslow Townson, USA TODAY Sports
April 1: Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale (middle) celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning basket against Mississippi State in the national title game.
April 1: Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale (middle) celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning basket against Mississippi State in the national title game. Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports
April 2: Donte DiVincenzo and the Villanova Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the national title game.
April 2: Donte DiVincenzo and the Villanova Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports
April 7: Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara makes his way into the dugout prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
April 7: Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara makes his way into the dugout prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Raymond Carlin III, USA TODAY Sports
April 7: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
April 7: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Sergei Belski, USA TODAY Sports
April 8: Kyle Busch fires off the six-shooter pistols after winning the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
April 8: Kyle Busch fires off the six-shooter pistols after winning the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
April 8: Patrick Reed celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green to win the Masters.
April 8: Patrick Reed celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green to win the Masters. Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports
April 13: Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) scores a double-overtime goal to beat the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of their first-round series.
April 13: Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) scores a double-overtime goal to beat the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of their first-round series. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports
April 14: Drake shows support for the Humboldt Broncos during a Washington Wizards-Toronto Raptors first round playoff game at Air Canada Centre.
April 14: Drake shows support for the Humboldt Broncos during a Washington Wizards-Toronto Raptors first round playoff game at Air Canada Centre. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports
April 14: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin (23) shoves San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) into the bench in the first period in Game 2 of their first-round series.
April 14: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin (23) shoves San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) into the bench in the first period in Game 2 of their first-round series. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
April 19: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of a first-round playoff game against the Miami Heat.
April 19: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of a first-round playoff game against the Miami Heat. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
April 21: Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea celebrates with teammates after throwing a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum.
April 21: Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea celebrates with teammates after throwing a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum. Kiel Maddox, USA TODAY Sports
April 22: Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez (27) breaks his bat over his knee after striking out during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field.
April 22: Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez (27) breaks his bat over his knee after striking out during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
April 25: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates his game-winning 3-pointer in Game 5 of a first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.
April 25: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates his game-winning 3-pointer in Game 5 of a first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports
April 29: Austin Dillon (3) wrecks coming out of Turn 4 during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
April 29: Austin Dillon (3) wrecks coming out of Turn 4 during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Adam Hagy, USA TODAY Sports
May 1: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores the game-winning goal during the third period of Game 3 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
May 1: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores the game-winning goal during the third period of Game 3 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports
May 3: The Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier celebrates after the Penguins scored an empty-net goal to seal a win over the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of their second-round series.
May 3: The Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier celebrates after the Penguins scored an empty-net goal to seal a win over the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of their second-round series. Don Wright, USA TODAY Sports
May 4: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Adam Liberatore (left) and catcher Yasmani Grandal (right) celebrate after recording the last out of a combined no-hitter against the San Diego Padres at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.
May 4: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Adam Liberatore (left) and catcher Yasmani Grandal (right) celebrate after recording the last out of a combined no-hitter against the San Diego Padres at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey. Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports
May 5: Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer collides with the wall while attempting to make a catch against the New York Yankees.
May 5: Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer collides with the wall while attempting to make a catch against the New York Yankees. Adam Hunger, USA TODAY Sports
May 5: Mike Smith aboard Justify crosses the finish line to win the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
May 5: Mike Smith aboard Justify crosses the finish line to win the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Jerry Lai, USA TODAY Sports
May 5: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates after hitting the Game 3 winner against the Toronto Raptors in their second-round series.
May 5: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates after hitting the Game 3 winner against the Toronto Raptors in their second-round series. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports
May 5: Winnipeg Jets center Mathieu Perreault (85) celebrates after scoring past Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during the third period of Game 5 in their second-round series.
May 5: Winnipeg Jets center Mathieu Perreault (85) celebrates after scoring past Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during the third period of Game 5 in their second-round series. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
May 7: Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) embrace after Game 6 of their second-round series, the first playoff round between the pair won by Ovechkin's team.
May 7: Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) embrace after Game 6 of their second-round series, the first playoff round between the pair won by Ovechkin's team. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports
May 8: Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton celebrates after throwing a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
May 8: Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton celebrates after throwing a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Nick Turchiaro, USA TODAY Sports
May 12: Amanda Nunes (red) reacts after defeating Raquel Pennington (blue)​​ during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena.
May 12: Amanda Nunes (red) reacts after defeating Raquel Pennington (blue)​​ during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena. Jason Silva, USA TODAY Sports
May 13: Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) puts on a Chucky mask after scoring a goal in the second half against the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park.
May 13: Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) puts on a Chucky mask after scoring a goal in the second half against the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park. Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports
May 19: Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd Preakness at Pimlico Race Course.
May 19: Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd Preakness at Pimlico Race Course. Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger, Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports
May 20: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 to win the Western Conference.
May 20: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 to win the Western Conference. James Carey Lauder, USA TODAY Sports
May 20: Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the Detroit Tigers during the 11th inning at Safeco Field.
May 20: Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the Detroit Tigers during the 11th inning at Safeco Field. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports
May 23: Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fights Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.
May 23: Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fights Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
May 26: Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz wears multiple pairs of sunglasses in the dugout before playing the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.
May 26: Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz wears multiple pairs of sunglasses in the dugout before playing the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports
May 27: Will Power celebrates on the bricks after winning the 102nd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
May 27: Will Power celebrates on the bricks after winning the 102nd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Thomas J. Russo, USA TODAY Sports
May 27: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates after making a basket during the second half in Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
May 27: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates after making a basket during the second half in Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Sports
May 28: Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) hug in the final seconds of their Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference final.
May 28: Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) hug in the final seconds of their Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference final. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports
May 30: Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a diving save against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
May 30: Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a diving save against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports
May 31: The Detroit Tigers' "Rally Goose" sits in the dugout during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park.
May 31: The Detroit Tigers' "Rally Goose" sits in the dugout during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports
May 31: Serena Williams (USA) reacts during her match against Ashleigh Barty (AUS) on Day 5 of the French Open.
May 31: Serena Williams (USA) reacts during her match against Ashleigh Barty (AUS) on Day 5 of the French Open. Susan Mullane, USA TODAY Sports
May 31: Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith commits his now-infamous gaffe late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
May 31: Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith commits his now-infamous gaffe late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports
June 1: Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage earlier in the season, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a game at Guaranteed Rate Field.
June 1: Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage earlier in the season, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Patrick Gorski, USA TODAY Sports
June 3: Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
June 3: Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Caylor Arnold, USA TODAY Sports
June 5: The sun sets over Citi Field during the fifth inning of a game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles.
June 5: The sun sets over Citi Field during the fifth inning of a game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports
June 6: Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
June 6: Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports
June 7: Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) scores the game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Capitals would hang to win their first championship.
June 7: Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) scores the game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Capitals would hang on to win their first championship. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports
June 8: Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates match point during his match against Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) on Day 13 of the French Open. He would go on to win the championship again.
June 8: Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates match point during his match against Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) on Day 13 of the French Open. He would go on to win the championship again. Susan Mullane, USA TODAY Sports
June 8: The Golden State Warriors celebrate after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to clinch the title.
June 8: The Golden State Warriors celebrate after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to clinch the title. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
June 9: Simona Halep (ROU) celebrates match point against Sloane Stephens (USA) in the French Open final.
June 9: Simona Halep (ROU) celebrates match point against Sloane Stephens (USA) in the French Open final. Susan Mullane, USA TODAY Sports
June 9: Mike Smith aboard Justify celebrates winning the Belmont Stakes to complete the Triple Crown.
June 9: Mike Smith aboard Justify celebrates winning the Belmont Stakes to complete the Triple Crown. Dennis Schneidler, USA TODAY Sports
June 12: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant sprays champagne during the championship parade in downtown Oakland.
June 12: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant sprays champagne during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports
June 14: Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) stands for the anthem before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.
June 14: Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) stands for the anthem before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports
June 16: Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton can't catch this home run by Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran during the third inning at PNC Park.
June 16: Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton can't catch this home run by Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran during the third inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports
June 17: Brooks Koepka kisses his trophy after winning the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.
June 17: Brooks Koepka kisses his trophy after winning the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports
June 20: Oregon State Beavers center fielder Jack Anderson makes a catch while colliding with shortstop Cadyn Grenier (2) during the fourth inning of a College World Series game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
June 20: Oregon State Beavers center fielder Jack Anderson makes a catch while colliding with shortstop Cadyn Grenier (2) during the fourth inning of a College World Series game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bruce Thorson, USA TODAY Sports
June 28: Oregon State Beavers pitcher Kevin Abel (right) celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks in Game 3 of the College World Series to win the national championship.
June 28: Oregon State Beavers pitcher Kevin Abel (right) celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks in Game 3 of the College World Series to win the national championship. Steven Branscombe, USA TODAY Sports
June 29: Tiger Woods warms up before the second round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
June 29: Tiger Woods warms up before the second round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Peter Casey, USA TODAY Sports
June 29: Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Natalie Brown throws out the ceremonial first pitch on OU day before the game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
June 29: Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Natalie Brown throws out the ceremonial first pitch on OU day before the game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
June 30: Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. catches a ball hit by New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks for an out in the third inning at Yankee Stadium.
June 30: Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. catches a ball hit by New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks for an out in the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
June 30: Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon wears the "Turn Ahead the Clock Night" jerseys against the Kansas City Royals.
June 30: Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon wears the "Turn Ahead the Clock Night" jerseys against the Kansas City Royals. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports
July 2: New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is unable to make a catch on a two-run home run by Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium.
July 2: New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is unable to make a catch on a two-run home run by Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium. Adam Hunger, USA TODAY Sports
July 2: Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig rests on second after hitting a double in the sixth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium.
July 2: Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig rests on second after hitting a double in the sixth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports
July 7: Brock Lesnar enters the octagon after Daniel Cormier beat Stipe Miocic during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena.
July 7: Brock Lesnar enters the octagon after Daniel Cormier beat Stipe Miocic during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports
July 10: France forward Antoine Griezmann (7) celebrates after the World Cup semifinal win over Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium.
July 10: France forward Antoine Griezmann (7) celebrates after the World Cup semifinal win over Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium. Tim Groothuis, Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports
July 11: England celebrates a goal against Croatia during the first half of a World Cup semifinal.
July 11: England celebrates a goal against Croatia during the first half of a World Cup semifinal. Tim Groothuis, Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports
July 13: The sun sets as fans watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series' ALSCO 300 race at the Kentucky Speedway.
July 13: The sun sets as fans watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series' ALSCO 300 race at the Kentucky Speedway. Albert Cesare, The Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK
July 14: Serena Williams (USA), left, and Angelique Kerber (GER) meet at the net after Kerber's win in the Wimbledon final.
July 14: Serena Williams (USA), left, and Angelique Kerber (GER) meet at the net after Kerber's win in the Wimbledon final. Susan Mullane, USA TODAY Sports
July 15: Novak Djokovic (SRB) celebrates match point against Kevin Anderson (RSA) in the Wimbledon final.
July 15: Novak Djokovic (SRB) celebrates match point against Kevin Anderson (RSA) in the Wimbledon final. Susan Mullane, USA TODAY Sports
July 15: France midfielder Corentin Tolisso celebrates with the World Cup trophy after defeating Croatia in the final.
July 15: France midfielder Corentin Tolisso celebrates with the World Cup trophy after defeating Croatia in the final. Tim Groothuis, Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports
July 16: Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper celebrates after winning the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park.
July 16: Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper celebrates after winning the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports
July 17: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels jokes with Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park.
July 17: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels jokes with Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports
July 23: Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley tips his hat at the plate as he receives a standing ovation during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
July 23: Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley tips his hat at the plate as he receives a standing ovation during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports
July 31: Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. poses with mascot Blooper during a rain delay against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park.
July 31: Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. poses with mascot Blooper during a rain delay against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park. Adam Hagy, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 1: Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun hits the ball into the Rays fish tank for a home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Aug. 1: Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun hits the ball into the Rays fish tank for a home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 1: Josef Martinez (17) flies through the air as he heads the ball in for a goal against Juventus in the first half in the MLS All-Star Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Aug. 1: Josef Martinez (17) flies through the air as he heads the ball in for a goal against Juventus in the first half in the MLS All-Star Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 2: Rory McIlroy drives off the 16th hole during the first round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course.
Aug. 2: Rory McIlroy drives off the 16th hole during the first round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 3: Brian Dawkins reacts after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame dinner at the Canton Civic Center.
Aug. 3: Brian Dawkins reacts after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame dinner at the Canton Civic Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 6: An Arizona Diamondbacks fan in the crowd wore all the hats during extra innings against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field.
Aug. 6: An Arizona Diamondbacks fan in the crowd wore all the hats during extra innings against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 7: Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon is doused after breaking the record for most wins by a Latin-born player.
Aug. 7: Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon is doused after breaking the record for most wins by a Latin-born player. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 8: Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann looks on as Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton rounds the bases after a two-run home run in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium.
Aug. 8: Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann looks on as Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton rounds the bases after a two-run home run in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 8: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez splashes water on first baseman Matt Carpenter (13) after his home run against the Miami Marlins.
Aug. 8: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez splashes water on first baseman Matt Carpenter (13) after his home run against the Miami Marlins. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 12: Confetti falls on Simona Halep as she wins against Sloane Stephens in the Rogers Cup at Stade IGA.
Aug. 12: Confetti falls on Simona Halep as she wins against Sloane Stephens in the Rogers Cup at Stade IGA. Jean-Yves Ahern, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 12: Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.
Aug. 12: Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 12: Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.
Aug. 12: Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. Jeff Curry, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 12: Chicago Cubs third baseman David Bote rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field.
Aug. 12: Chicago Cubs third baseman David Bote rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14: Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at SunTrust Park.
Aug. 14: Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at SunTrust Park. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard (29) is brought down by San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley (5) and right fielder Hunter Pence (8) during a seventh-inning brawl at Dodger Stadium.
Aug. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard (29) is brought down by San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley (5) and right fielder Hunter Pence (8) during a seventh-inning brawl at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 19: New York Mets starting pitchers Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler watch the game with little league players during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
Aug. 19: New York Mets starting pitchers Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler watch the game with little league players during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 29: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at Lambeau Field.
Aug. 29: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Sept. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp celebrates after hitting a walk-off double against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Sept. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp celebrates after hitting a walk-off double against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 2: The sun sets during the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Sept. 2: The sun sets during the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Adam Hagy, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 3: St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez yells from the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Sept. 3: St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez yells from the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 4: Serena Williams celebrates match point against Karolina Pliskova in a quarterfinal match in the U.S. Open.
Sept. 4: Serena Williams celebrates match point against Karolina Pliskova in a quarterfinal match in the U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 8: Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble against the Savannah State Tigers.
Sept. 8: Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble against the Savannah State Tigers. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 8: Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka.
Sept. 8: Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka. Danielle Parhizkaran, USA TODAY SPORTS
Sept. 9: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Sept. 9: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 9: Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) catches a pass and dives across the goal line for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Sept. 9: Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) catches a pass and dives across the goal line for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 9: Novak Djokovic celebrates after match point against Juan Martin del Potro to win the U.S. Open.
Sept. 9: Novak Djokovic celebrates after match point against Juan Martin del Potro to win the U.S. Open. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 9: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates the game-winning touchdown pass to Randall Cobb late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, capping a huge comeback that included an injury scare for Rodgers.
Sept. 9: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates the game-winning touchdown pass to Randall Cobb late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, capping a huge comeback that included an injury scare for Rodgers. Dan Powers, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Sept. 12: The Seattle Storm celebrate after defeating the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to win the title.
Sept. 12: The Seattle Storm celebrate after defeating the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to win the title. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 15: Cleveland Indians starting pitchers Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco have fun in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.
Sept. 15: Cleveland Indians starting pitchers Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco have fun in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 15: LSU Tigers kicker Cole Tracy celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal to defeat the Auburn Tigers 22-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Sept. 15: LSU Tigers kicker Cole Tracy celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal to defeat the Auburn Tigers 22-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Julie Bennett, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 15: TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Shawn Robinson (3) has the ball stripped by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) at AT&T Stadium.
Sept. 15: TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Shawn Robinson (3) has the ball stripped by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 16: Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Sept. 16: Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 20: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after a win against the New York Jets, the Browns' first victory since 2016.
Sept. 20: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after a win against the New York Jets, the Browns' first victory since 2016. David Dermer, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 23: Tiger Woods celebrates his win in the Tour Championship, his first tournament victory since 2013.
Sept. 23: Tiger Woods celebrates his win in the Tour Championship, his first tournament victory since 2013. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 26: Rory McIlroy leads the European fans in a cheer on the first tee during a Ryder Cup practice round.
Sept. 26: Rory McIlroy leads the European fans in a cheer on the first tee during a Ryder Cup practice round. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 29: Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Juwan Johnson makes a catch during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium.
Sept. 29: Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Juwan Johnson makes a catch during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Matthew O'Haren, USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 29: Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) is pulled down by his helmet by Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Butch Pau'u (38) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
Sept. 29: Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) is pulled down by his helmet by Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Butch Pau'u (38) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Jennifer Buchanan, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 1: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) stiff-arms Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris (25) in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Oct. 1: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) stiff-arms Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris (25) in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 2: Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez hugs Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado after being tagged out in the 11th inning in the National League wild card game at Wrigley Field.
Oct. 2: Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez hugs Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado after being tagged out in the 11th inning in the National League wild card game at Wrigley Field. Jim Young, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 6: Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Brown celebrates in the crowd with the Golden Hat after beating the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.
Oct. 6: Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Brown celebrates in the crowd with the Golden Hat after beating the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 6: Conor McGregor (blue gloves) taps out against Khabib Nurmagomedov during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena.
Oct. 6: Conor McGregor (blue gloves) taps out against Khabib Nurmagomedov during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 7: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) after throwing the ball in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Oct. 7: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) after throwing the ball in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 7: D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick against the Chicago Fire in the second half at Audi Field.
Oct. 7: D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick against the Chicago Fire in the second half at Audi Field. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 9: Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) catches a fly ball during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS.
Oct. 9: Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) catches a fly ball during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 12: Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff celebrates with in dugout after hitting a solo home run off the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw during the third inning of Game 1 of the NLCS.
Oct. 12: Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff celebrates with in dugout after hitting a solo home run off the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw during the third inning of Game 1 of the NLCS. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 14: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Oct. 14: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after scoring on an RBI single by center fielder Cody Bellinger in the 13th inning in Game 4 of the NLCS.
Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after scoring on an RBI single by center fielder Cody Bellinger in the 13th inning in Game 4 of the NLCS. Richard Mackson, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 17: Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interfered with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) during the first inning in Game 4 of the ALCS.
Oct. 17: Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interfered with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) during the first inning in Game 4 of the ALCS. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 19: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson (23) moves in to score a basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Marcin Gortat (13) during the first half at Staples Center.
Oct. 19: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson (23) moves in to score a basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Marcin Gortat (13) during the first half at Staples Center. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 20: Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) is tackled during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct. 20: Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) is tackled during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the NLCS.
Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the NLCS. Jon Durr, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 20: Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) throws a punch at Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul during a fight in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center.
Oct. 20: Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) throws a punch at Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul during a fight in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 21: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) takes a break prior to a face-off during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United Center.
Oct. 21: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) takes a break prior to a face-off during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United Center. Patrick Gorski, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 23: Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 1 of the World Series.
Oct. 23: Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 1 of the World Series. David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 26: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning in Game 3 of the World Series.
Oct. 26: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning in Game 3 of the World Series. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 27: Maryland Terrapins players take a knee in front of late teammate Jordan McNair's number before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Oct. 27: Maryland Terrapins players take a knee in front of late teammate Jordan McNair's number before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 27: Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) celebrates a goal by center Vinnie Hinostroza during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Gila River Arena.
Oct. 27: Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) celebrates a goal by center Vinnie Hinostroza during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Gila River Arena. Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 27: Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt reacts after hitting a double in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.
Oct. 27: Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt reacts after hitting a double in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series. Richard Mackson, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 28: The Boston Red Sox mob pitcher Chris Sale after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 to win the World Series.
Oct. 28: The Boston Red Sox mob pitcher Chris Sale after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 to win the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 29: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after making a record-breaking 14th 3-pointer against the Chicago Bulls.
Oct. 29: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after making a record-breaking 14th 3-pointer against the Chicago Bulls. Mike Dinovo, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 31: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson wears a Jackie Moon costume before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Oct. 31: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson wears a Jackie Moon costume before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 31: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose celebrates during his 50-point game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center.
Oct. 31: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose celebrates during his 50-point game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center. Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 3: Baylor Bears cornerback Derrek Thomas (23) and Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) fight for the ball during the first half at McLane Stadium.
Nov. 3: Baylor Bears cornerback Derrek Thomas (23) and Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) fight for the ball during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 3: Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) scores a touchdown past Duke Blue Devils safety Marquis Waters (10) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nov. 3: Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) scores a touchdown past Duke Blue Devils safety Marquis Waters (10) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 3: Daniel Cormier celebrates after beating Derrick Lewis during UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov. 3: Daniel Cormier celebrates after beating Derrick Lewis during UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 5: Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota runs for a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Nov. 5: Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota runs for a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Nov. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 10: Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (88) celebratesafter his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Northwestern clinched the Big Ten West with the victory
Nov. 10: Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (88) celebrates after his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Northwestern clinched the Big Ten West with the victory. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 12: New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches the game-winning touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers free safety D.J. Reed (32) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Nov. 12: New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches the game-winning touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers free safety D.J. Reed (32) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 18: Joey Logano celebrates after winning the Ford EcoBoost 400 and the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Nov. 18: Joey Logano celebrates after winning the Ford EcoBoost 400 and the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 19: Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett scores a touchdown with 58 seconds to go against the Kansas City Chiefs in what finished as the highest-scoring Monday Night Football game of all time.
Nov. 19: Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett scores a touchdown with 58 seconds to go against the Kansas City Chiefs in what finished as the highest-scoring Monday Night Football game of all time. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 23: Phil Mickelson reacts after the winner's belt didn't fit as Tiger Woods looks on after The Match.
Nov. 23: Phil Mickelson reacts after the winner's belt didn't fit as Tiger Woods looks on after The Match. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 23: Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) makes the interception in front of Washington State Cougars wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) in the second half at Martin Stadium.
Nov. 23: Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) makes the interception in front of Washington State Cougars wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) in the second half at Martin Stadium. James Snook, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 24: Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield (13) dives for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Sanford Stadium.
Nov. 24: Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield (13) dives for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 24: The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with Paul Bunyan's Axe after beating the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov. 24: The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with Paul Bunyan's Axe after beating the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 24: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams celebrates after scoring on a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov. 24: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams celebrates after scoring on a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 25: Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson (40) defends as Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium.
Nov. 25: Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson (40) defends as Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 25: Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler celebrates after his game-winning 3-pointer against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Nov. 25: Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler celebrates after his game-winning 3-pointer against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Nicole Sweet, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 27: Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Nov. 27: Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan, USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 29: New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles (31) argues with referee Jair Antonio Marrufo during the first half of the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference championship at Red Bull Arena.
Nov. 29: New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles (31) argues with referee Jair Antonio Marrufo during the first half of the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference championship at Red Bull Arena. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 1: Oklahoma Sooners tight end Grant Calcaterra (80) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back B.J. Foster (25) in the fourth quarter in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium.
Dec. 1: Oklahoma Sooners tight end Grant Calcaterra (80) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back B.J. Foster (25) in the fourth quarter in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 2: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after rushing for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. The run gave Brady 1,000 rushing yards for his career.
Dec. 2: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after rushing for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. The run gave Brady 1,000 rushing yards for his career. Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 4: Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) checks Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena.
Dec. 4: Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) checks Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 5: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center.
Dec. 5: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 8: The Army Black Knights celebrate with cadets after a victory against the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dec. 8: The Army Black Knights celebrate with cadets after a victory against the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 8: Atlanta United celebrates after defeating the Portland Timbers to win the MLS Cup.
Dec. 8: Atlanta United celebrates after defeating the Portland Timbers to win the MLS Cup. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 9: Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake scores a miraculous, multi-lateral touchdown to defeat the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dec. 9: Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake scores a miraculous, multi-lateral touchdown to defeat the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 16: Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
Dec. 16: Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Quinn Harris, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 22: Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) celebrates in the second half of a win against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks.
Dec. 22: Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) celebrates in the second half of a win against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 23: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after running for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.
Dec. 23: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after running for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 29: Florida Gators running back Kadarius Toney (4) dives for the end zone against the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl.
Dec. 29: Florida Gators running back Kadarius Toney (4) dives for the end zone against the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 29: Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a catch for a touchdown ahead of Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl.
Dec. 29: Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a catch for a touchdown ahead of Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 29: Alabama Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs (8) attempts to jump over Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) and linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) during the Orange Bowl.
Dec. 29: Alabama Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs (8) attempts to jump over Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) and linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) during the Orange Bowl. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 29: Jon Jones gets the belt after his victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.
Dec. 29: Jon Jones gets the belt after his victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 30: Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) celebrates with teammates after intercepting Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to seal the game and the AFC North title.
Dec. 30: Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) celebrates with teammates after intercepting Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to seal the game and the AFC North title. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports
