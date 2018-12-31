UCLA head coach Steve Alford and his players watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, in the fifth annual CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Photo: The Associated Press)

Steve Alford is out at UCLA, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic and 247 Sports reported that the Bruins abruptly fired their veteran head coach late Sunday a little more than 24 hours after a home loss to Liberty, their fourth consecutive defeat.

An official announcement is expected Monday, according to the reports. A UCLA spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment from USA TODAY Sports.

Alford, 54, leaves UCLA with a 124-63 record in five-plus seasons at the school. He led the Bruins to the NCAA tournament in four of his five full seasons in Los Angeles, including three trips to the Sweet 16, but failed to engineer a deep tournament run.

For a storied program with 18 Final Four appearances in the past 56 years, it just wasn't good enough.

Alford's departure comes in the wake of a four-game skid that has included home losses to Belmont and Liberty and a 29-point shellacking at the hands of Cincinnati on Dec. 19. UCLA's 73-58 loss to the Flames on Saturday appeared to be the final straw. The Bruins shot just 39 percent from the floor and committed 24 turnovers in the game.

"I guess we'll have to watch the tape and see exactly where those issues are," Alford told reporters after the game. "How we dribble, how we pass, how we catch. It's seventh-grade stuff, but we have to go back to some drills I used to do as a player in middle school."

The Bruins are 7-6 and will host Stanford on Thursday.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.