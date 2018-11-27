CLOSE SportsPulse: Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg breakdown the College Football Playoff ranking ahead of conference championship weekend and if the committee got it right putting Oklahoma over Ohio State. USA TODAY

Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon celebrates his first-half touchdown against Michigan. (Photo: Jamie Sabau, Getty Images)

Well, there's finally some drama in the College Football Playoff race.

What looked to be a coronation for the top four of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan ended up with a major roadblock for the Wolverines. After losing to Ohio State, Michigan falls out of the No. 4 spot with no real path back to the field.

The two benefactors are Ohio State and Oklahoma. Georgia likely will move into the fourth spot of this week's committee rankings, but its hold is only secured with a win against Alabama in the SEC title game.

Should the Bulldogs lose as expected and both the Buckeyes and Sooners win their conference championship games, it sets up a big debate over who gets the fourth spot (We will go out on a limb and assume Clemson beats Pittsburgh).

How will the committee compare Oklahoma and Ohio State? Both are imperfect teams with elite offenses and suspect defenses. The Sooners are more positive and negative in those two categories.

OU also has a better loss - to Texas - which would have been avenged in the Big 12 title game. The Buckeyes, who were routed by Purdue, would have the better win - a thrashing of Michigan - and appear to be peaking at the right time.

The rankings Tuesday will provide greater insight into their thinking. Oklahoma was previously four spots ahead of the Ohio State. The difference will surely narrow. And with a win against Northwestern, look for the Buckeyes to get into their field.

A reminder: Some conferences may not fulfill their bowl allotment. Asterisks denote a replacement pick.

