CLOSE USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest Amway Coaches Poll. USA TODAY

For the first eight weeks of the season, the projected College Football Playoff field had been comprised of the same four teams. The only tweaks for the group of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma were with seeding.

But now the picture is very different. The Sooners have been knocked out of the final four after their shocking loss to Kansas State. And the door is now open to several contenders.

The loser of the Alabama-LSU showdown on Nov. 9 would have a strong case even without an SEC West title. The same is true for the loser of the upcoming Ohio State-Penn State matchup on Nov. 23 if both team reach that game unbeaten. There's also the opportunity for either Oregon or Utah to win the Pac-12 with just one loss.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after a touchdown run against Auburn during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports)

Oklahoma still has an opportunity if it can run the table in the Big 12 and would get the nod from the committee between any of those potential contenders.

POWER RANKINGS: ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

HEISMAN WATCH: There's a new front-runner after Week 9

RE-RANK: Oklahoma falls to No. 9 and the American shows strength

For now, the fourth spot is targeted for LSU. Even with a loss at Alabama - which should be a close game, the Tigers still have impressive wins against Texas, Florida and Auburn. That could be enough when weighed the case of others that lack marquee wins. But a lot will change before now and Dec. 8.

A reminder: Some conferences may not fulfill their bowl allotment. Asterisks denote a replacement pick.