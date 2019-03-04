CLOSE

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones is putting a halt to all of the rumors that Nick Foles to the Jaguars is a done deal, referring to them as "premature." USA TODAY

INDIANAPOLIS — The 32 things we learned from the 2019 NFL scouting combine:

1. Let's talk about No. 1 off the top and concede that Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray won the week by simply measuring in at 5-10 and 207 pounds. Those dimensions almost certainly cemented him as a top-five pick, but buzz is already building that the Heisman Trophy winner will make it consecutive Sooners passers drafted first overall after Baker Mayfield was the guy in 2018.

1a. But some advice, Kyler? Work on that stage presence, buddy — too early to be getting miffed at innocuous media questions.

1b. That said, other Oklahoma players here clearly have strong affinities for both Mayfield and Murray, even if one likes to talk trash and dance in the locker room and the other one is reserved. We'll let you figure out which is which.

2. Does that make the combine's loser Josh Rosen, Arizona's first-round pick a year ago? Suffice it to say the trade rumors are building, and Cardinals GM Steve Keim opted not to throw water on them, saying: "Is Josh Rosen our quarterback? Yeah. He is right now, for sure." Hmm.

3. Though he's certainly in no position to get Murray with the 10th pick, Broncos GM John Elway — up to now, he's favored small-forward-sized options like Joe Flacco, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch — sounded like he'd have pause about taking a vertically challenged passer because he thinks the run game operates more effectively when the quarterback is under center. Elway suggested small QBs do best in shotgun, which allows them to see the field better.

4. The consensus seems to be that linemen (defensive and offensive) and tight ends are the deepest position groups in this draft.

5. We saw why to some degree Sunday watching blazing 40-yard times turned in by Michigan DE Rashan Gary (4.58) and Mississippi State's Montez Sweat, whose 4.41 established a modern combine record for defensive linemen.

6. Quarterbacks will forever be most prized in the NFL, but it seems increasingly that pass rushers — especially on the interior — are atop the next tier of any GM's wish list. Being able to generate pressure from a direct path up the middle is becoming the best way to disrupt QBs while counteracting quick, short-area throws.

7. However it's also interesting to note how position specificity, particularly on defense, is becoming less important. You've got to be able to defend the pass or affect the pocket to play in this league, and 4-3 vs. 3-4 distinctions or slot, corner, safety designations are getting outdated.

8. Almost every coach or GM who spoke at the combine was asked about acquiring Antonio Brown. Almost nobody wanted to talk about it, though Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said "interest has grown" as he tries to accommodate the disgruntled star's desire to be traded and claimed he'd even be willing to send AB to an AFC North rival if Pittsburgh's price was met.

8a. Browns GM John Dorsey did offer: "I'm not going to talk about another team's players, but, Kevin, if you're out there, here's my cell phone right here."

8b. Sidebar: Colbert doesn't agree with the perception that Pittsburgh's locker room is an endless source of drama. (Insert thinking, pondering emoji.)

9. Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked what he looks for in pass rushers. He responded: “Production," the ability to win one-on-one matchups, line up anywhere and defend the run, among other attributes. (Insert thinking, pondering emoji.)

10. Mike Mayock, Gruden's new counterpart as Oakland's GM, seemed like a kid in a candy store, armed with three first-round picks in his new role after 14 years of analyzing the draft so well for NFL Network. And sounds like Mayock, who loves to give people a hard time with a sly grin, is enjoying being hazed by Gruden. "I’ve known Gruden for a couple of years, but you walk in at 5:30 in the morning and he looks at you like, ‘Why are you late? I’ve been here an hour.’ It’s been awesome," beamed Mayock.

11. Speaking of Mayock and smack talk, his shoes aren't that big. Daniel Jeremiah has been fabulous following his promotion to Mayock's chair as NFL Network's primary draft guru. (But helps to have Charles Davis blocking for you.)

12. As for Odell Beckham trade rumors, Giants GM Dave Gettleman was quick to stick a pin in them. "We didn’t sign Odell to trade him," he said. "That’s all I need to say about that."

12a. And Eli Manning rumors? Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he fully expects the two-time Super Bowl MVP back. Gettleman was less definitive, but that's Gettleman.

12b. Still, no way the Giants can pass on a quarterback in the first round again. Right?

13. That doesn't mean Big Blue will take Vanderbilt QB Kyle Shurmur sixth overall, but pretty cool that Pat Shurmur got to attend a combine as a head coach in which his son participated as a prospect. "I’m extremely proud of him," Pat Shurmur said of Kyle. "He graduated in three and a half years. Helped (the Commodores) win games. He’s a good player.”

14. How 'bout them Hawkeyes? Not only is it a virtual lock that Iowa's T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant will be the first teammate tight ends both picked in the first round since the common draft began in 1967, they might very well both be in the top 20.

15. Franchise tags are always a popular combine topic (Tuesday is the deadline to use them), and the Eagles made news by announcing they won't tag Nick Foles, with GM Howie Roseman claiming the Super Bowl LII MVP "deserves the opportunity to lead a team." Probably true and also a good sound bite, but the reality is a tag-and-trade of Foles was going to be quite complicated from a cap perspective, and Philadelphia was probably never going to get more than the 2020 third-round compensatory draft pick it seems likely to net from Foles' looming departure (to Jacksonville?). And there are already beneficiaries, with DE Brandon Graham and C Jason Kelce agreeing to extensions.

16. Seattle coach Pete Carroll was among many asked about his current views on instant replay in the wake of the Saints' controversial NFC Championship Game loss. Said Carroll, "I'd like to just keep griping about it, like we always do."

16a. Funny, but Carroll was also one of the few coaches who offered thoughtful suggestions for expanding replay. He's not advocating adding judgment calls like pass interference but would like to see an amendment that allows replay to protect defenseless players who are illegally hit.

17. Almost time to officially give the Legion of Boom "R.I.P." status after Carroll said of FS Earl Thomas' impending free agency, it's "a great opportunity for Earl."

17a. Conversely, Seahawks GM John Schneider seemed quite confident free agent DE Frank Clark will be back. 

18. Given his success in New Orleans as a quarterback/receiver/tight end/special teamer, seems everyone is looking for their own Taysom Hill.

19. Every NFL decision maker seems excited about the Alliance of American Football ... provided the extra piles of game film provide personnel fixes to their own teams.

20. Plenty of talk the last few months about Houston DT Ed Oliver's sideline confrontation with former head coach Major Applewhite. But Oliver is a delightful guy in person, telling reporters that he almost didn't get a chance to try and become Aaron Donald 2.0 after his horse Oreo "tried to kill me." 

20a. Oliver is also interested in selling bull semen to make a few extra bucks. Not kidding.

21. So great having Bruce Arians back on an NFL sideline. When the new Buccaneers coach was asked who would back up QB Jameis Winston in 2019, he offered a signature response: "Hopefully (the backup) never plays. Tom Moore had the best saying ever when he was here in Indy with Peyton (Manning). Somebody asked him ‘Why doesn’t the number two guy get any reps?’ and he said, ‘It would be (crappy), and we don’t coach (crappy).’” Oh, Bruce. Welcome back.

21a. Fantasy alert on O.J. Howard. Bucs GM Jason Licht said: "When I pointed out O.J. to Bruce, one of his first days in the office, O.J. was rehabbing out on the field, and Bruce's eyes got about this big. I know he's excited."

22. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's idea of "romantic"? Listening to new hire Gary Kubiak talk about Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh's offense. Contain yourselves, ladies.

23. Welp ... the Cowboys no longer need to consider selecting a tight end in the first round. But given how deep and talented this draft's group is, Dallas definitely has a golden opportunity to get prodigal son Jason Witten's successor.

23a. Lastly, on Witten ... never change, Steve Smith.

23b. Final Cowboys note: Jason Garrett's supportive tone for DE Randy Gregory, who's been suspended for substance abuse violations once again, was striking given how the coach immediately shut down questions about pending free agent DL David Irving, who's also indefinitely suspended for ongoing substance abuse issues.

24. GM-speak for a position lacking elite prospects: "It's a deep group" ... even when it isn't. Looking at you, running backs and safeties.

25.Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson made noise by running a 4.59 40 on Saturday, remarkable given his 6-7, 249-pound frame. But Jeremiah issued two words of caution to USA TODAY Sports: "Logan Thomas."

26. With Murray opting not to work out, Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf was the on-field star at Lucas Oil Stadium, blazing a 4.33 40 and posting a 40½-inch vertical jump. He seems like the clubhouse leader to be the first receiver drafted.

26a. But if the NFL doesn't work out, Metcalf can always become a personal trainer.

27. Meanwhile, highly regarded Clemson DT Christian Wilkins is also going to have post-football options. He's already earned his master's degree but is looking ahead to a possible television job when he's done playing, saying he needs to "use this million-dollar smile I’ve been told I got."

28. If you were hoping for new clarity on Todd Gurley's health, Rams coach Sean McVay continues to maintain his star wasn't dealing with anything more than wear and tear and McVay's criticism of his own play calling during the playoffs, so ...

29. Getting straight answers at the combine has historically been tough given it occurs before transactions can officially be processed ahead of the NFL's new league year, which begins March 13. As such, new Ravens GM Eric DeCosta wouldn't admit he's dealing Flacco to Denver. Said DeCosta: "We haven’t made any decisions yet." LOL.

30. Most any resident or visitor to Indianapolis will recommend eating at St. Elmo Steak House and understandably so. But consider CharBlue if you're in town. Founded by former Colts LB Gary Brackett, it's some good eating. (No, he didn't pay us to say that or discount the food. Just sayin'.)

31. I had a delightful dinner with esteemed colleague Mike Jones on Friday — it was his second visit of the week to CharBlue (he didn't invite me the first time). As we parted following the meal — on a crisp, dry evening conducive to walking off surf and turf calories — I watched that dude call an Uber for a 150-yard ride (well, maybe a little longer) back to his hotel. I hope the driver gave Mike one star, which would be more than he deserves. IMO.

31a. Mike also had our server run my corporate card twice on a bill we were supposedly splitting. FYI, bosses.

32. Dearest mother — @CaptAndrewLuck was baffled this week by queries to top brass about potentially relocating the combine encampment for assessing tenderfoot troops to the municipality named for Angels sitting on the Pacific's distant shores. For now, it blessedly seems no westward march is imminent as recruits train for "professional days." Onward.

